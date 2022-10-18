U.S. markets open in 3 hours

Recloser Market worth $1.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recloser Market is projected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2022 to USD 1.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Recloser Market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the power distribution infrastructure, which is expected to strengthen in the upcoming years with the rise in demand for electricity. Also, the increase in renewable energy capacity addition and increased investment in industrial production will enable the demand for reclosers. With the growing usage of high-voltage direct systems, the market for reclosers is expected to be driven at a faster rate.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Recloser Market"

171 – Tables
49 – Figures
227 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=187393365

Three phase segment, by Phase Type, to occupy the majority of Recloser Market share

The three-phase segment, by Phase Type, is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Three-phase reclosers provide reliable, self-contained distribution-circuit overcurrent protection at a low initial cost and require minimal service. Because most line faults are temporary, they will clear after only momentary circuit interruption; therefore, permanent outages usually are prevented. These types of reclosers are mainly used in heavy industrial applications due to their sizeable power-carrying capacity and suitability for the operation of heavier electrical equipment.

Up to 15 kV voltage segment, by voltage rating, to be the largest market

Based on the voltage, the Upto 15 kV segment is estimated to be the largest market from 2020 to 2027. The demand for substation equipment safety is boosting the development of advanced protection devices such as automatic circuit reclosers. The up to 15 kV segment is expected to grow at the highest rate due to the increase in the residential power distribution capacity to cater to the increasing demand for electricity in residential areas.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=187393365

Asia Pacific followed by North America emerged as the largest Recloser Market

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest global Recloser Market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in transmission and distribution line expansion projects. Also, the rising industrial and commercial sectors and the increasing investments in smart grid infrastructure in China, India, South Korea, and Australia are expected to drive the market. Also, the increasing demand for continuous and reliable power supply, along with the replacement of the aging distribution network, is likely to fuel the market further in Asia Pacific region.

ABB (Switzerland), NOJA Power (Australia), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), and Eaton (Ireland) are the key players in the global Recloser Market.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=187393365

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Switchgear Market by Insulation (Gas-insulated Switchgears, Air-insulated Switchgears), Installation (Indoor, Outdoor), Current (AC, DC), Voltage (Low (up to 1 kV), Medium (2–36 kV), High (Above 36 kV), End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DC Switchgear Market by Voltage (Up to 750 V, 750 V to 1,800 V, 1,800 V to 3,000 V, 3,000 V to 10 kV and Above 10 kV), Deployment Type (Fixed Mounting, Plug-In, and Withdrawable Units), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Switchgear Monitoring System Market by Type (GIS, AIS), Voltage (High, Medium), Component (Hardware, Software & Services), Monitoring (Temperature, PD, Gas, Others), End User (Utilities, Industries, Commercial), & Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Recloser Control Market by Type (Electric and Hydraulic), Phase Type (Three-Phase, Single-Phase, and Triple-Single Phase), Voltage (Up to 15 Kv, 16 kV–27 Kv, and 28 kV–38 Kv), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/reclosers-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/reclosers.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recloser-market-worth-1-3-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301651745.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

