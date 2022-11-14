U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,975.94
    -16.99 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,713.40
    -34.46 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,214.14
    -109.19 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,875.12
    -7.62 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.49
    -1.47 (-1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.90
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    +0.27 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0339
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8890
    +0.0760 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1725
    -0.0115 (-0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.4020
    +1.6470 (+1.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,433.40
    -120.81 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.20
    +11.92 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.39
    +68.35 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

RecNation Expands Midwestern Footprint with Acquisition of New Storage and RV Repair Facility in Kansas City, Kansas

·3 min read

Brings High-Quality Specialized Storage Services to Key Market and Offers New RV Repair Services to All RecNation Community Members

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RecNation Storage ("RecNation" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and developer of specialized recreational vehicles and marine storage facilities, today announced it has completed the acquisition of a state-of-the-art storage facility in Shawnee, Kansas, marking the Company's inaugural location in the Kansas City metropolitan market.

The new facility, located at 25105 W 43rd Street in Shawnee, is just 20 miles west of central Kansas City in the Overland Park area and will provide outdoor enthusiasts across the region with access to premier recreational storage services. The facility will be one of the largest locations in RecNation's portfolio, with more than 725 units and 325,000 total leasable square feet. In addition to providing many of the best-in-class amenities and services that RecNation customers across the country have come to love and expect, including 24/7 video surveillance, well-lit driveways and 24-hour accessibility, the facility will also offer RV repair services to all members of the RecNation community.

Kansas City represents an underserved market in the recreational storage sector. With its central geographic location making it 'Half Way to Everywhere' and numerous notable recreational activities – including pristine lakes, historic state parks and unique hiking trails – there is a significant opportunity to provide modernized, professional recreational storage services for locals and visitors alike across the region.

"We view the Midwest as an attractive market brimming with communities of outdoor enthusiasts that stand to benefit meaningfully from high-quality, reliable recreational storage services, and we are thrilled to set our flag down in Kansas," said Gary Wojtaszek, Founder and Chief Camper of RecNation. "I know firsthand how much Kansas City has to offer those who enjoy spending their free time exploring and enjoying the Great Outdoors. It's a perfect location for enthusiasts near and far who are adventuring with family and friends to National and State parks across the country, and I look forward to growing our national community and providing our loyal customers with not only the highest quality and most secure storage facilities, but essential RV repair services as well."

This acquisition builds upon RecNation's recent expansion into the San Antonio and Phoenix markets, as well as the company's growing footprint in Florida. Following the close of this acquisition, RecNation owns and operates 40 storage locations across Arizona, Texas, Florida and now Kansas, with over 5.5 million square feet of leasable storage space.

In December 2021, RecNation partnered with Centerbridge Partners, L.P., a private investment management firm, and WOJO Capital Partners LLC to accelerate its expansion into a national platform dedicated to serving recreational and marine vehicle enthusiasts across the nation.

About RecNation
RecNation acquires, builds and manages specialized RV and Boat storage facilities across the United States. The company was founded to meet the burgeoning storage requirements of the owners of recreational and marine vehicles. The company caters to the needs of the outdoor enthusiast by providing highly secure and professionally maintained facilities that provide superior customer service. To learn more and find a storage location near you, visit: https://www.recnationstorage.com/.

Contacts

Media
Jon Keehner / Erik Carlson
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212.355.4449

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recnation-expands-midwestern-footprint-with-acquisition-of-new-storage-and-rv-repair-facility-in-kansas-city-kansas-301676790.html

SOURCE RecNation Storage

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 10 Energy Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss billionaire Ray Dalio’s top 10 energy stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Energy Stock Picks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. He is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one […]

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Novavax (NVAX) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Algonquin Power & Utilities Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$666.7m (up 26...

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 25 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 25 Dividend Kings by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance in the past, and go directly to read Dividend Kings List by Yield: Top 10 Stocks. Dividend Kings are the stocks that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years […]

  • Don't Fall for These 2 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

    The rocky conditions in today's rising-interest-rate environment put these two stocks at risk for dividend cuts.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter

    Berkshire Hathaway's SEC filings and quarterly report spilled the beans on two big buys in the third quarter.

  • 3 Stocks With Dividends of 3% or More to Buy on the Dip

    Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE: FMS), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) have seen their shares slide so far this year. Fresenius, a German company that specializes in healthcare services for kidney dialysis patients, has seen its shares fall more than 54% this year. Fresenius reported third-quarter numbers on Nov. 1, and the results were mixed.

  • Where Will Upstart Be in 1 Year?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has gone from darling to dud in a short time span. Without the second part changing, it doesn't seem like Upstart can get back to growth. Upstart is a credit evaluation platform that uses artificial intelligence to make more accurate assessments than traditional credit scoring tools.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Are Still Dirt Cheap

    Warren Buffett is famous for not overpaying for companies, focusing on quality, and holding positions for several years, if not decades. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), Celanese (NYSE: CE), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stand out as three quality businesses that have what it takes to grow their earnings and their dividends well into the future.

  • 12 Best Depressed Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 12 best depressed stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the global economic outlook in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best Depressed Stocks To Buy Now. The global macroeconomic outlook continues to be in free-fall, with an increasingly grim outlook for the rest of 2022 […]

  • Should You Sell Carvana Co. (CVNA) Now?

    Steel City Capital, an investment management company, released its third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 7.9% net of fees and expenses. For the nine months in 2022, the fund fell 18.2%, net of fees and expenses. Most of the fund’s decline in […]

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube auto star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • Markets are getting a wake-up call in 2023, says Morgan Stanley, which offers a plan for investors to get ready.

    Our call of the day comes from Morgan Stanley where a team led by top U.S. strategist Mike Wilson sees the S&P 500 finishing next year almost on par with where it is now, at 3,900.

  • Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory. Historically, stock market crashes, corrections, and bear markets have represented the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is a new addition to my portfolio in 2022 (I specifically bought GOOGL).

  • Company News for Nov 14, 2022

    Companies in The News Are: WBA, AMZN, COIN, AQN

  • 3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.