Reco International Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: CA$0.014 loss per share (vs CA$0.023 loss in FY 2022)

Reco International Group (CVE:RGI) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$3.05m (up 17% from FY 2022).

Net loss: CA$676.2k (loss narrowed by 16% from FY 2022).

CA$0.014 loss per share (improved from CA$0.023 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was General Contractors contributing CA$3.05m. Notably, cost of sales worth CA$2.03m amounted to 67% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to CA$1.32m (78% of total expenses). Explore how RGI's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Reco International Group's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Reco International Group is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis and 4 of those are significant...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.