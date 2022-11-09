U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,834.00
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,118.00
    -57.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,103.25
    +9.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.90
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.45
    -0.46 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.00
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0061
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.52
    +1.17 (+4.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1467
    -0.0078 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6930
    +0.0300 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,806.41
    -1,925.37 (-9.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.62
    -54.29 (-11.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,290.80
    -15.34 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

New recognition further strengthens Egg Farmers of Canada's national Animal Care Program

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Egg Farmers of Canada (EFC) is pleased to announce that its redeveloped Animal Care Program has been independently reviewed and recognized by the National Farm Animal Care Council (NFACC). The process confirmed that the assessment program meets all requirements outlined in the Code of Practice for the Care and Handling of Pullets and Laying Hens. This important milestone was achieved after a multi-year process that followed NFACC's robust Framework for Developing Animal Care Assessment Programs and the outcome further bolsters EFC's ongoing commitment to rigorous animal welfare standards.

Egg Farmers of Canada logo (CNW Group/Egg Farmers of Canada)
Egg Farmers of Canada logo (CNW Group/Egg Farmers of Canada)

"Canada's more than 1,200 egg farmers located in all provinces and in the Northwest Territories uphold world-leading practices in animal care," says Roger Pelissero, Chair of EFC. "That's because they follow thorough standards, are regularly audited and there are mechanisms in place to hold all accountable. Today's recognition confirms that our sector has fully embraced the requirements of our industry's Code of Practice, adding further confidence to our approach."

"Congratulations to Egg Farmers of Canada on achieving NFACC recognition for their on-farm animal care assessment program," says Jackie Wepruk, Division Director of the National Farm Animal Care Council. "The importance of this high-level of assurance cannot be overstated. It provides Canada's livestock industries with a mechanism to maintain and strengthen their social licence with the public. It also offers the broader food industry a powerful means to provide customers and consumers with assurance that their products meet expectations for animal welfare."

NFACC's Framework for Developing Animal Care Assessment Programs is consensus based and draws in stakeholders from across the food value chain, including representatives from the retail and restaurant sectors, scientists and veterinarians, animal welfare experts, farmers, and government representatives. Hand-in-hand with the national Codes of Practice developed under NFACC's guidance, animal care assessment programs—such as EFC's Animal Care Program—play a critical role in ensuring that farm animals are cared for using sound management and welfare practices that promote animal health and well-being.

EFC's national Animal Care Program includes regular inspections and third-party audits, which hold farmers accountable and ensure standards are applied consistently across the country. A redeveloped Animal Care Program was launched earlier this month, with farmers actively adapting to the new measures. This national Animal Care Program is also the foundation of EFC's Egg Quality Assurance™ (EQA®) certification program, an industry-wide initiative that certifies Canadian eggs are produced according to strict food safety and animal welfare standards.

About the National Farm Animal Care Council
NFACC is a collaborative partnership of diverse stakeholders that work together on farm animal care and welfare. We support robust processes to draft or renew Codes of Practice for the care and handling of farm animals. NFACC is now a division of Animal Health Canada. For more information about NFACC and the Code development process, visit nfacc.ca.

About Egg Farmers of Canada
Now in its fifth decade as one of Canada's leading agriculture organizations, Egg Farmers of Canada manages the national egg supply and promotes egg consumption while representing the interests of regulated egg producers from coast to coast. Visit eggfarmers.ca for more information.

SOURCE Egg Farmers of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/09/c3356.html

Recommended Stories

  • Park rangers beg people to stop licking random toads to hallucinate. ‘Please refrain’

    “As we say with most things you come across in a national park ... please refrain from licking.”

  • 15 Largest Renewable Energy Companies by Market Cap

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 largest renewable energy companies by market cap. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends, you can go directly to see the 5 Largest Renewable Energy Companies by Market Cap. Electricity is one of the major sources of energy especially for residential consumers. […]

  • New French law will require parking lots to install solar panels

    The French Senate has approved a bill that should increase that markedly, requiring parking lots with a minimum of 80 spaces to be covered by solar panels,

  • Exclusive Satellite Images Show Near Real-Time Methane Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- All through COP27, Bloomberg Green will exclusively publish new satellite images of methane releases around the world, in collaboration with emissions monitoring firm GHGSat Inc. Scientists say reducing the emissions of methane, which has 84 times the warming power of carbon dioxide during its first two decades in the atmosphere, is one of the fastest and cheapest ways to cool the planet.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of

  • Washington County family sues Chevron, EQT over well pads near house

    A Washington County family is suing Chevron Corp. and EQT Corp. over what it alleged was contamination of its water supply and air that led to the family's continuing illnesses. The lawsuit, filed Oct. 28 in Washington County Court of Common Pleas by Bryan Latkanich of 95 Hill Road, Fredericktown, alleges the resident's health problems were caused by chemicals, including radioactive and so-called PFAS "forever chemicals" used in the drilling and hydraulic fracturing process at wells Chevron built on the Latkanich property.

  • Turkey starts paying for some Russian gas in roubles

    Turkey has started paying for some its natural gas from Russia in roubles, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Tuesday. In an interview with broadcaster TRT Haber, Donmez said that in the coming months the share of local currency payments in energy trade with Russia would increase. Russia, hit by Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, is increasingly asking buyers of its energy to pay in roubles to help bolster its currency.

  • Government of Canada makes significant investment in Alberta's clean hydrogen sector and outlines next steps to help Canadian industry sectors cut pollution

    Government and industry are working together to build a clean and strong economy that supports good jobs and positions Canada as a reliable supplier of energy in a net-zero world. Through continued investments in clean technology innovation, like hydrogen, Canada will remain a leader in this field.

  • The eye-opening results scientists found when they studied bug splats on cars

    A scientist in Denmark counted the bug splatters on his car and found they had declined dramatically. Is it aerodynamics, or something more sinister?

  • The government wants to protect the habitat of a rare Louisiana snake that lays 5-inch-long eggs

    Louisiana pinesnakes can grow up to 5 feet long, and they spend half their time underground.

  • In this Swiss city, people commute by floating down a massive river every day: 'It's so fun'

    City swimming has been promoted in major Swiss cities like Berne, Zurich, Geneva and Basel.

  • Ahold turns to solar panels, lowers thermostats to save energy

    Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize is turning to renewable energy and lowering the temperature in its stores to help offset soaring gas prices. Energy bosses and government officials throughout Europe have urged people and businesses to reduce power use and put in place contingency plans so they are less reliant on gas imports if there are shortages linked to the war in Ukraine. Ahold - the owner of more than 20 retail brands including Albert Heijn in the Netherlands and Stop & Shop in the United States - is among those cutting its energy use, as gas prices are expected by some to remain high for years.

  • A Few Things Are Hard to Find at the Conference: Hot Food, Water and Trash Cans

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — On the third day, the smell of burgers wafted through the air. All around the courtyard of the vast conference complex where this year’s United Nations global climate summit is being held, hungry delegates perked up. “I haven’t eaten much here,” said Sylvia Muia, a Kenyan reporter for Climate Tracker who had followed her nose Tuesday afternoon to a line that stretched across the entire courtyard. At the front of it was a kiosk selling $12 burgers, the first hot food avai

  • Recycling breakthrough could eliminate billions of tons of plastic from landfills

    Right now, once plastic hits a landfill it could take hundreds of years to break down.

  • Top-Performing Singapore Firm Accused of Greenwashing in India Coal Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Singapore’s best-performing stocks this year — an energy company backed by state investor Temasek Holdings Pte — is under fire for trying to avoid higher interest payments to bondholders that kick in if the company fails to meet emissions targets.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesHochul Wins NY Governor Race

  • Apple, Pepsi and more big stock names are newest members of group buying ‘greener’ concrete and steel

    Pepsi, Apple and Rio Tinto are among the newest members of an alliance committing $12 billion to buying near-zero-carbon concrete, steel, aluminum and more.

  • COP27 Latest: Kerry Says Republican Victory Will End Climate Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- John Kerry, the US climate envoy and Democratic Party stalwart, said a Republican win in today’s midterm election would cut the flow of climate finance to poorer countries.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for

  • China Key to Australia’s Green Superpower Ambitions: Garnaut Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s biggest opportunity in a net-zero economy would be to convert iron ore into green steel using hydrogen and then export it to China, according to Ross Garnaut, a professor of economics, former government adviser and ex-ambassador to Beijing.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital

  • Mark Carney Sees ‘Wall of Opportunity’ for Energy Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Renewable-energy assets are primed for an era of growth as they emerge as the answer to both energy security risks and efforts to fight climate change, according to Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekEvelyn De Rothschild, London Head of Banking Dynasty, Die

  • /R E P E A T -- 2022 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST/

    Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) (« Innergex » or the « Corporation ») will release its 2022 Third Quarter financial results on Monday, November 7, 2022, and will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 9 AM (EST). The speakers will be Mr. Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean Trudel, Chief Financial Officer.

  • Carbon Re spins out of academia-land to take on cement pollution

    Spinning out of top U.K. universities Cambridge University and UCL, Carbon Re just raised £4.2 million ($4.8 million) in a bid to tackle the gigatonnes of carbon emissions spewing forth from the traditional thorn-in-climate-change-side cement industry. The company says it is building state-of-the-art AI to decarbonize energy-intensive industries. It claims that its "Delta Zero AI" platform could potentially reduce more than 50 kilotonnes of CO2 emissions per plant.