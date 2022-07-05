U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.33
    +1.90 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.70
    +10.20 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    20.02
    +0.35 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0433
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2110
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1940
    +0.5340 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,200.38
    +1,107.76 (+5.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.62
    +18.48 (+4.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.65
    +64.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,369.24
    +215.43 (+0.82%)
     

Recognition of Niobium Carbide as Substitute for Tantalum Carbide to Ensure Consistent Demand, Opines Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Continuous Research & Development and Capacity Expansions to Remain the Mainstay of Key Market Players across Regions

Seoul, South Korea, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the new report released by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market has reached a valuation of US$ 58.5 million and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1 % through 2032.

The powder form of niobium carbide has a high level of hardness and melting point. This helps in using it for refractory materials with high temperature levels and hardness. It is also being used in jet engine turbine blades, valves, cutting tools, etc. Niobium carbide provides good stability to chemical agents and is used as an additive to cemented carbide, being highly preferred over tantalum carbide.

For Critical Insights on Niobium Carbide Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7534

NiobelCon has been conducting extensive research to find the complete use of niobium carbide in various hard material applications. This research is also focused on developing and qualifying NbC-based alloy systems. The company is doing this research in collaboration with KU Leuven (MTM) and the Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM).

Hard materials that are based on niobium carbide can be used for industrial applications such as tools for cutting, drilling, etc. Tungsten carbide is a widely used material today, which will be replaced by niobium carbide in the future due to its better application, results, and cost-effectiveness.

For Which Application is Niobium Carbide Usage Prominent?

Tools made from niobium carbide powder provide efficient and effective metal cutting. More than metal cutting, the importance of machining composite materials with high performance is growing in the automotive sector. It also helps in reducing the weight of machining equipment and various other dynamic applications.

The most important feature is that they are known as non-toxic materials and are environment-friendly. The feature of high chemical stability has reduced the need for extra coating required for hot machining applications. Due to the above factors, cutting and machining applications across industries are high demand niobium carbide generators among various other applications, and the segment is expected to account for 32.5% market share in 2022.

To learn more about Niobium Carbide Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7534

Key Segments Covered in the Niobium Carbide Industry Survey

  • Niobium Carbide Market by Purity :

    • 2N Niobium Carbide

    • 3N Niobium Carbide

    • 4N Niobium Carbide

    • 5N Niobium Carbide

  • Niobium Carbide Market by Application :

    • Carbide Alloys

    • Coating Materials

    • Mettallurgical

    • Cutting & Machining (In Tool bits)

    • Others

  • Niobium Carbide Market by Form :

    • Flakes

    • Powder

    • Sputtering Target

Competitive Landscape

H.C. Starck, Japan New Metals, ESPI Metals, Stanford Advance Materials, Changsha Langfeng Metallic Material, NanoShel, PPM Ltd., and Ultramet are leading niobium carbide manufacturers.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the various strategies adopted by key players in the niobium carbide market, along with detailed sales analysis of niobium carbide, top niobium carbide manufacturers, top 2N / 3N niobium carbide suppliers, SWOT analysis, sales generated from target niobium carbide products, and the top niobium carbide manufacturers positioned across geographies.

Get Customization on Niobium Carbide Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7534

Key players in the Niobium Carbide Market

  • H.C. Starck

  • Japan New Metals

  • ESPI Metals

  • Stanford Advance Materials

  • Changsha Langfeng Metallic Material

  • NanoShel

  • PPM Ltd.

  • Ultramet

Key Takeaways from Niobium Carbide Market Study

  • More than 90 percent of niobium is used as ferronobium in the steel industry. A very small share of the rest is used to make niobium carbide.

  • Niobium carbide sales have reached 1,260 tons in the few past years.

  • Niobium carbide is one of the major substitutes for tantalum carbide. Hard metal producers are focusing on replacing tantalum carbide with niobium carbide so that they can compensate for the rising prices of cobalt.

Fact.MR’s Domain Expertise in Chemicals and Materials Division

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemicals and materials division across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Super Absorbent Polymers Market - Detailed industry analysis reveals that worldwide super absorbent polymer consumption is predicted to increase at 4.9% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 9.7 Bn by 2032.
Paper Dyes Market- The global paper dyes market is slated to experience modest growth through 2021 and beyond, with worldwide revenue having surpassed US$ 950 Mn as of 2020. A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that paper dye revenues will increase at a decade-long CAGR of over 2%.

Dyes and Pigments Market- The global dyes and pigments market size is expected to reach US$ 38 billion by 2031. The dyes and pigments market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Electroceramics Market- As per Fact.MR’s electroceramics industry survey, sales of electroceramics surpassed US$ 8 Bn at the beginning of the historical period (2016), expanding 1.2X to reach US$ 9 Bn by 2020. The market is further anticipated to expand, albeit moderately, to reach over US$ 11 Bn by 2031, with alumina electroceramics generating 2/5 of overall market revenue.

Hard Coatings Market- The global hard coatings market revenue topped US$ 750 Mn in 2020, in spite of recessionary impacts induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales remained high amid high uptake in the food processing industry. Future prospects are likely to receive significant nudge, with the market anticipated to reach a valuation exceeding US$ 1 Bn by 2031.

Automotive Ceramics Market- The market for automotive ceramics experienced steady growth until 2020, closing in at approximately US$ 2 Bn amid high deployment across several automotive allied industrial domains, most notably across electronics manufacturing. A new forecast by Fact.MR anticipates demand for automotive ceramics to expand 1.4X from 2021 to 2031.

Solid State Battery Market- In 2020, the global Solid State Battery Market were valued at US$ 56.9 million. At around 30% CAGR, projected market growth during 2021 - 2031 is expected to be significantly higher than previous years. By 2031, the market for portable solid state batteries is expected to account for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 911 Mn.

Stone Paper Market- Recently released stone paper business analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the market is estimated to grow 1.8X by the end of 2031. Advertising and marketing captures a lion’s share of the demand for stone paper with 1.5% Y-o-Y growth in FY2020 as compared to FY2019.

Biofuels Market- Newly-released biofuels industry analysis by Fact.MR reveals that global revenue from the sales of biofuels in 2020 was US$ 134 Bn. The industry is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021 – 2031. Bioethanol is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, accounting for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 53.6 Bn over the next ten years.

Aerospace Composites Market- Aerospace Composites Industry analysis shows that the global market was valued at US$ 32 Bn in 2020, and is projected to top US$ 56 Bn by 2031, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 9% across forecast period as per Fact.MR's report.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • BIOVAXYS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED DEBT SETTLEMENT

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV, FRA: 5LB, OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or the "Company") announces that is proposing to settle an aggregate of approximately $497,000 in debt through the issuance of common shares to be issued at a deemed price of $0.10 per common share. Completion of the debt settlement remains subject to the finalization of definitive documentation and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF)?

    The big shareholder groups in West African Resources Limited ( ASX:WAF ) have power over the company. Institutions...

  • Mark Zuckerberg issues dire economic warning to Meta employees

    Zuckerberg's chilling message to Meta Platforms Inc. employees: The company faces one of the "worst downturns that we've seen in recent history" that will necessitate a scaling back in hires and resources.

  • Who Is Still Buying Russian Oil And Gas?

    Despite a mountain of sanctions and embargos, Russia has exported nearly $1 billion in fossil fuels per day since its invasion of Ukraine

  • Over $300,000 raised for Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift

    Over $300,000 was raised for a Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift.

  • Russia's Crude Oil Shipments to Crucial Asian Markets Falter

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports in the seven days to July 1 rebounded from the previous week’s plunge, but shipments to Asia are slipping, even as flows are diverted to the country’s Black Sea terminal to cut the voyage distance to India.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: W

  • Coal Makes a Comeback as the World Thirsts for Energy

    Tight supplies of commodities following Russia’s war in Ukraine lead countries back to the dirtiest fossil fuel, despite commitments to tackle climate change.

  • Musk forced to halt Tesla assembly line in struggling Berlin plant for 2 weeks over production problems

    Tesla's new factory near Berlin will reportedly have to be shutdown for two weeks as the company undertakes improvements that should boost output.

  • Iran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russia in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is being forced to discount its already cheap crude even more as a top ally gains a bigger foothold in the key Chinese market.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapIllinois Police Name Person of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed SixChina has

  • 2 Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Tech stocks aren't in favor with investors right now, but this weakness makes it an excellent time for investors to go bargain hunting. Nvidia makes graphics processing units (GPUs) that are used to process intense calculations quickly for uses including gaming graphics, artificial intelligence (AI), and cryptocurrency mining. A decline in demand for mining equipment will hurt Nvidia's sales.

  • Norwegian oil and gas workers start strike, cutting output

    Norwegian offshore workers on Tuesday began a strike that will reduce oil and gas output, the union leading the industrial action told Reuters. The strike, in which workers are demanding wage hikes to compensate for rising inflation, comes amid high oil and gas prices, with supplies of natural gas to Europe especially tight after Russian export cutbacks. "The strike has begun," Audun Ingvartsen, the leader of the Lederne trade union said in an interview.

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • Brent up as strike in Norway threatens to disrupt oil, gas output

    Brent crude futures extended gains on Tuesday as a strike in Norway is expected to disrupt oil and gas output, fanning tight supply worries. Brent crude futures rose 82 cents, or 0.7%, to $114.32 a barrel by 0105 GMT after a 2.4% gain on Monday. On Tuesday, Norwegian offshore workers began a strike that will reduce oil and gas output, the union leading the industrial action told Reuters.

  • Glut of Goods at Target, Walmart Is a Boon for Liquidators

    The excess inventory piling up at large retailers is proving a boon for liquidators and other companies that help dispose of the oversupply.

  • Coinbase Says Miners’ Sales of Newly Minted Bitcoins Don’t Add Significant Market Pressure

    In times of market upheaval and falling bitcoin prices, margins compress across the board, and force more miners to become net sellers, the crypto exchange said.

  • Nervous staff and no bankers: Western firms struggle to exit Russia

    For foreign companies still working out what to do with their stranded Russian assets, President Vladimir Putin's seizure of a major oil and gas project is a powerful warning: Move fast or else. Finnish coffee boss Rolf Ladau was one of the early movers. When Western governments started slapping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the CEO of Paulig realised the coffee roasting business there was no longer viable.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Receives TSX Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has approved the notice of Vermilion's intention to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), New York Stock Exchange and other alternative trading platforms in Canada and USA.

  • There is no more retirement': Inflation pushes seniors back into the workforce

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • Small Deposits: Wells Fargo, PNC close more local branches; Fulton adjusts overdraft fee policies

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news from the Philadelphia area: Wells Fargo shutters three more local branches Wells Fargo closed three more local branches in June, bringing the total to five this year. The affected locations, cited in filings with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, are: •120 N. Pine St., Langhorne, which closed June 15; •1110 Chester Pike, Sharon Hill, also closed on June 15; and •400 Old York Road, Jenkintown, which shuttered on June 21. San Francisco-based Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), Philadelphia’s largest bank by deposits, shuttered locations in Drexel Hill and West Chester in January.

  • Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The bull cases for these Berkshire portfolio components are wildly different, but both stocks look like winners.