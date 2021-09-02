U.S. markets closed

Recognized retail veteran joins Dutch Bros Coffee's Board of Directors

·3 min read

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Bros Inc. ("Dutch Bros Coffee"), a west coast-based drive-thru beverage company focused on making a massive difference one cup at a time, has announced the appointment of Shelley Broader to its Board of Directors. Ms. Broader brings significant C-suite leadership experience at multiple multinational brands, including Chico's FAS and Walmart International. In addition to her executive roles, Ms. Broader has more than 13 years of experience as a public board member, serving several organizations including Raymond James Financial, Inc. and Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Ms. Broader has extensive experience as a CEO, general manager, and corporate director, and is widely recognized for global leadership, strategy, execution, and management of iconic retail brands.
Ms. Broader has extensive experience as a CEO, general manager, and corporate director, and is widely recognized for global leadership, strategy, execution, and management of iconic retail brands.

"As Dutch Bros continues to grow, it's critical that we expand the expertise on our board," said Joth Ricci, president and CEO of Dutch Bros Coffee. "Shelley's experience as a senior executive, her depth of knowledge around leading people and teams, and her passion for brands that make a difference will be invaluable to Dutch Bros. We look forward to her contributions."

Ms. Broader has extensive experience as a CEO, general manager, and corporate director, and is widely recognized for global leadership, strategy, execution, and management of iconic retail brands. She has successfully run large domestic and international businesses with accountability for up to $65 billion in revenue. Ms. Broader's C-Suite and boardroom experience includes mass retail, apparel, grocery, banking and wealth management.

"Dutch Bros is an exciting, fresh brand that truly resonates with its customers and strives to exceed their expectations," said Broader. "I have a passion for fast growing companies with an energetic, inclusive culture built on customer excellence, product innovation and digital transformation. I look forward to continuing that work with Dutch Bros."

While serving as CEO of Chico's FAS, INC, CEO and President of Walmart International EMEA, Walmart Canada Corp. and President and COO of Michael's Stores, Ms. Broader helped each organization remain at the forefront of its respective consumer sector.

About Dutch Bros Inc.

Dutch Bros is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY hand-crafted beverages with unparallelled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what Dutch Bros does, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. Dutch Bros is more than the products it serves, it is dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of its employees, customers and communities. The combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, unique drive-thru experience and community-driven, people-first culture has allowed Dutch Bros to successfully open new shops and continue to share the "Dutch Luv" at more than 470 locations in 11 states as of June 30, 2021.

For additional information about Dutch Bros Coffee, please visit www.dutchbros.com.

Contact:
Hillary Brown
Hillary.Brown@dutchbros.com

Dutch Bros Coffee has more than 480 locations in 11 states. it&#39;s a fun-loving, mind blowing company making a massive difference one cup at a time. (PRNewsfoto/Dutch Bros Coffee)
Dutch Bros Coffee has more than 480 locations in 11 states. it's a fun-loving, mind blowing company making a massive difference one cup at a time. (PRNewsfoto/Dutch Bros Coffee)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recognized-retail-veteran-joins-dutch-bros-coffees-board-of-directors-301368825.html

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee

