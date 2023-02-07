U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,099.93
    -11.15 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,756.14
    -134.88 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,881.30
    -6.15 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,943.80
    -13.92 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.33
    +1.22 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.30
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    -0.0049 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6450
    +0.0110 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1978
    -0.0046 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9210
    -0.6860 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,969.77
    +169.49 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.96
    +2.01 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,850.29
    +13.58 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

RECOM Technologies unveils Panther modules portfolio at Intersolar North America 2023

·2 min read

Innovative Technology, Timeless Design and Outstanding Energy Efficiency for residential and utility solutions

LANNION, France, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RECOM Technologies, a leading renewable energy company and the only European Bloomberg Tier 1 PV module manufacturer, will be participating in the Intersolar North America 2023 in Long Beach, California from February 14-16. The event brings together the key stakeholders in the renewable energy industry from manufacturers, installers, and developers to utility companies, technology providers, policy makers and investors.

RECOM Technologies -PANTHER-400-Bifacial-module
RECOM Technologies -PANTHER-400-Bifacial-module

At the event, RECOM will present its Panther series for the US market. Panther series are based on the mono PERC cell, using Half-cut technology available in monofacial and bifacial, single glass and double glass modules. They are produced in various sizes with power outputs from 410Wp up to 655Wp with nominal efficiency up to 21.09% (or a strong 34.7% with optimal bifacial operation). The Panther series modules are designed to produce no less than 87.20% of their nominal power in the 25th year from the warranty start date surpassing industry's average for Half-cut technology, thus securing high return on investment.

Also, Panther series' sleek design and full black color blend perfectly with the architecture of modern structures.

RECOM provides fast and reliable deliveries.

For more information on RECOM's solar solutions, please visit https://recom-tech.com. For sales and technical inquiries please send email to info@recom-tech.com.

At Recom Tech, we're excited to be a part of this clean energy movement and contribute to a sustainable future through innovative solar solutions.

Join us at Intersolar North America, Booth #1309.

About us
RECOM Technologies is a France based renewable energy company with notable presence in the global solar industry. RECOM is a module, inverters, hybrid storage systems, batteries and electrical vehicle (EV) chargers manufacturer. RECOM is an innovative company integrating R&D, manufacturing and distribution.

RECOM is a leading and the only Bloomberg Tier 1 PV module manufacturer in Europe with above 2,1GW annual production capacity and with sales of over 3GW solar modules in 100 countries.

CONTACT: Email: marketing@recom-tech.com, Telephone: +33255030861

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996352/RECOM_Technologies.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1996353/RECOM_Technologies.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1902016/RECOM_Technologies_Logo.jpg

 

RECOM Technologies - PANTHER-540-bifacial-module
RECOM Technologies - PANTHER-540-bifacial-module
(PRNewsfoto/RECOM Technologies)
(PRNewsfoto/RECOM Technologies)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recom-technologies-unveils-panther-modules-portfolio-at-intersolar-north-america-2023-301739268.html

SOURCE RECOM Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Fell 5% Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 5.5% as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, presumably responding to a report from Euronews that suggested the prospects for building a hydrogen economy may no longer be as bright as once thought. Citing data from non-governmental organization Global Witness, Euronews noted today that converting Europe's economy alone to run on hydrogen gas would cost 240 billion euros -- and double the cost of electricity for consumers. Over the past few years, predictions for the growth rate of the hydrogen economy have been ... optimistic, shall we say.

  • EV batteries getting second life on California power grid

    Hundreds of used electric vehicle battery packs are enjoying a second life at a California facility connected to the state's power grid, according to a company pioneering technology it says will dramatically lower the cost of storing carbon-free energy. B2U Storage Solutions Inc, a Los Angeles-based startup, said it has 25 megawatt-hours of storage capacity made up of 1,300 former EV batteries tied to a solar energy facility in Lancaster, California. The project is believed to be the first of its kind selling power into a wholesale market and earned $1 million last year, according to Chief Executive Freeman Hall.

  • Fossil-Fuel Addiction Is Getting Harder for Oil Giants to Kick

    The war in Ukraine is pushing governments to double down on green energy. Bumper oil and gas profits are pulling companies such as BP in the other direction.

  • BP scales back oil and gas cuts as boss warns of ‘energy trilemma’

    BP is scaling back plans to cut its oil and gas production as it posted record profits amid soaring oil and gas prices.

  • Inside Germany’s industrial-sized effort to wean itself off Putin and Russian natural gas

    While the war in Ukraine rages on, the front lines for Europe’s biggest economy can be found in cities like Leuna and just offshore in the North Sea.

  • Harley-Davidson's electric ambitions hit speed bump as LiveWire delays new model

    Harley-Davidson Inc. CEO Jochen Zeitz’s electric ambitions hit a speed bump as its majority-owned unit LiveWire is postponing the launch of a new electric model.

  • BP makes record profit in 2022, slows shift from oil

    BP reported on Tuesday a record profit of $28 billion for 2022 and hiked its dividend, but infuriated climate activists by rowing back on plans to slash oil and gas output and reduce carbon emissions by 2030. The blockbuster profit follows similar reports from rivals Shell, Exxon Mobil and Chevron last week after energy prices surged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, prompting new calls to further tax the sector as households struggle to pay energy bills. Three years after CEO Bernard Looney took the helm with an ambitious plan to pivot BP away from oil and gas towards renewables and low-carbon energy, the company said it will increase annual spending in both sectors by $1 billion with a sharper focus on developing low-carbon biofuels and hydrogen.

  • Solar Panels Are the Midwest’s New Cash Crop as Green Energy Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- The greening of red-state America, well underway in the Sun Belt, is now accelerating in the Midwest. Ohio and Indiana — two Republican-led US states long dependent on coal power — are on the verge of solar-farm booms so staggering that their respective buildouts between now and 2027 may vie with Nevada’s and trail only those of California and Texas. Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plungi

  • These 2 global energy stocks look cheap now because of their ‘ESG discount’ — but maybe not for long

    MICHAEL BRUSH Some quality stocks are being heavily discounted now because environmental, social and governance (ESG) investors shun them. Consider the energy giants TotalEnergies (TTE) and Shell (SHEL)   Shares of these two Europe-based companies trade at half the valuation of their U.

  • Home of the future: Climate-friendly, electrified and closer than ever

    Here's an introduction to Canary Media's week of special coverage, Home of the Future: How to electrify your life . The future of all-electric, high-efficiency, grid-interactive homes seems near at hand from the floor of the CES 2023 event in Las Vegas.

  • BP Slows Transition to Renewable Energy as Oil Bonanza Continues

    The company said it would shift to lower-carbon energy, increasing spending on the oil-and-gas production that helped push the company to a record profit last year.

  • Wind power for 1.2m homes is wasted because of lack of storage

    Enough wind power to supply 1.2m homes a day was wasted over winter because there is no capacity to store extra energy generated on gusty days, according to new research.

  • The East Coast is navigating a 'Perilous Course' confronting climate change in real time

    People along the East Coast are feeling the climate crisis: in deadly heat, repeated floods, rising seas and shifting ground. Is adapting possible?

  • India says its proposed biofuels alliance draws interest of Russia, Brazil among others

    India's proposal for a biofuels alliance to promote cleaner fuel has attracted interest from a number of countries, including Russia and Brazil, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. Puri announced last October that India, the world's third biggest oil consumer, would use its G20 presidency to try and set up an international biofuels alliance. The focus on biofuels is also aimed at helping India's transition to alternative fuels and cutting its import bill, as it aims to achieve its net zero carbon emissions goal by 2070.

  • What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria

    A major 7.8 magnitude earthquake followed by another strong quake devastated wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, killing thousands of people. The quake hit at depth of 11 miles (18 kilometers) and was centered in southern Turkey, near the northern border of Syria, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Many aftershocks rocked the two countries since the initial quake.

  • A 'Crazy-Looking Cat' Loose in Missouri Was Actually a Wild African Serval

    A “crazy-looking cat” spotted by Missouri farmers in recent months turned out to be an African serval. Thankfully, the wild feline survived the harsh winter and was captured without any problems. Though it’s unknown how the animal ended up where it did, it’s now reportedly safe and sound at a nearby sanctuary.

  • Buffalo, New York, area is hit with the strongest earthquake in 40 years

    A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning near Buffalo, New York, the strongest recorded in the area in 40 years.

  • Like Musk, nickel-rich Indonesia has high electric vehicle ambitions

    Armed with the world's largest reserves of nickel and a ban on the export of nickel ore, Indonesia is making itself indispensable for the electric vehicle industry, which uses the metal extensively. In just three years, Indonesia has signed more than a dozen deals worth more than $15 billion for battery and electric vehicle production in the country with manufacturers including Hyundai Motor, LG Group and Foxconn. Next up is the mammoth Tesla Inc, the world's most valuable automaker.

  • Quake Latest: Turkey Declares Three-Month State of Emergency

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Near US Bases During Trump’s EraChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonTurkey declared a three-month state of emergency in areas struck by two massive earthquakes earlier this week, allowing the government more leeway for rescue

  • America's Push for EVs Could Leave the Power Grid Feeling Drained

    Electric vehicles existed in the early 1900s, believe it or not -- there were more than 4,000 of them -- but they were not built for highways,...