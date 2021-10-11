U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.50
    -13.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,552.00
    -74.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,740.25
    -68.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.90
    -8.20 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.38
    +2.03 (+2.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.80
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.14 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1563
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.94
    +0.40 (+2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.9700
    +0.7550 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,437.99
    +1,373.75 (+2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,344.67
    +39.07 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.01
    +25.46 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Recombinant Proteins Market Size Report 2021-2028 | Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast Analysis

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

Leading Companies in Recombinant Proteins Market are Sigma Aldrich Company Ltd., Novoprotein Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Abcam PLC, Lonza, GenScript Biotech Corporation, ProSpec Tany TechnoGene, Ltd.

Pune, India, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global recombinant proteins market size is projected to experience dynamic growth in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the world, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Recombinant Proteins Market, 2021-2028”.

The recombinant proteins come with antibodies, hormones, enzymes, and others which provide various therapies for the treatment of numerous diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and others. There has been an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, and others, which has resulted in high demand for recombinant proteins as these proteins are useful in drug development and research. Thus, this is a vital factor contributing to the growth of this market during the forecast period.

However, the biopharmaceutical companies are undergoing some challenges in getting the regulatory approval, which is projected to impede the growth of this market.

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a high demand for recombinant proteins from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries across the world. Thus, this pandemic has no major impact on the growth of recombinant proteins market, which acts as a driving factor for this market’s growth.


Get Sample PDF Brochure:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/recombinant-proteins-market-103492


List of Key Players in Recombinant Proteins Market:

  • Sigma Aldrich Company Ltd.

  • Novoprotein Scientific

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Merck KGaA, Abcam PLC

  • Lonza, GenScript Biotech Corporation

  • ProSpec Tany TechnoGene, Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, this market is divided into hormones, growth factors, antibody, enzyme, and others. By end-user, the market is classified into biopharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into therapeutic and research. In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights/Summary:

The report incorporates actionable insights into the regional prospects of the market and provides a comprehensive analysis of the market drivers and challenges. Further, the report also contains detailed bifurcation of key market players and careful study of their strategies and offers a granular evaluation of the different market segments.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/recombinant-proteins-market-103492


Drivers/Restraints:

Increasing Investments in Drug Development and Discovery to Fuel the Market

In recent years, there have been increasing investments in drug development and discovery process by the government in which the recombinant proteins play an important role. There are several applications of recombinant proteins such as chemical production, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and others. Thus, this is a crucial factor responsible for the growth of this market across several regions.

Regional Insights:

Increasing Research and Development Activities in Biotechnology Industry to Boost the North America Market Growth

North America region is projected to dominate the recombinant proteins market share on account of the increasing research and development activities in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in this region.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow rapidly in this market due to the rising sales of the products in the use of research and development experiments in this region.


Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/recombinant-proteins-market-103492


Competitive Landscape:

Increasing Research in Drug Development to Feed Competition

The leading companies in the recombinant proteins market are focusing on increasing their research activities in drug development due to a high demand for recombinant proteins from the healthcare industry. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will help them to widen their business operations and strengthen their market foothold.

Industry Development:

June 2020: Lonza launched a new media GSv9 to support the recombinant proteins production using Lonza’s GS Gene Expression System.


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


Recommended Stories

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

    Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. The world's biggest personal computer maker on Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai's STAR Market. On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application's vetting.

  • Oil Surges Past $81 With Global Energy Crisis Boosting Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude topped $81 a barrel as the global power crunch boosts demand for oil ahead of winter. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWest Texas Intermediate future

  • Bitmain Confirms Halting Its Shipment of Antminers to Chinese Customers

    The mining rig supplier will still ship globally.

  • China Coal Futures Surge to Record as Flood Swamps Mine Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Heavy rains and flooding expanded mine shutdowns in China’s biggest coal-producing region, sending prices to a record and hindering efforts by Beijing to boost energy supplies for winter.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt Mounta

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 10th, 2021

    After a bearish Saturday, Shiba Inu would need to move back through to $0.000028 levels to support a bullish day ahead.

  • The future of China's work culture

    In a late-August ruling, China’s supreme court declared one of the country’s most infamous work practices illegal. Indeed, while the August 26 Supreme Court decision and issuance of guidelines from the Ministry of Human Resources will impact tech firms and their well-educated, well-compensated employees, the case itself dealt with a worker much farther down the digital economy hierarchy: a logistics worker making a salary of 8,000RMB (roughly $1,240) per month, which is just slightly below the average of the country’s 37 largest cities. China’s regulators appear to be sending a message to employers and employees alike that the rules that define their relationship must change.

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to swi

  • Honeywell raises outlook for business jet deliveries as demand rebounds

    The U.S. industrial conglomerate forecast up to 7,400 new business jet deliveries worth $238 billion from 2022 to 2031, up 1% from the same 10-year forecast a year ago. Wealthy travelers wanting to fly with fewer people during the pandemic has put pressure on the availability of new corporate aircraft and led to a shortage of pre-owned business jets. "The increased demand for used jets is estimated at more than 6,500 units over the next five years, putting pressure on an already record low inventory and driving additional demand for new jets," said Heath Patrick, president of Americas aftermarket for Honeywell Aerospace.

  • BMW Missing Out on China’s Karaoke Fans Exposes Digital Car Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG rarely has to answer this question in Western showrooms, but it’s becoming increasingly important for selling cars in China: Can I sing karaoke in this automobile?Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turn

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Unexpected Demand from Fuel Switching Put $100 Crude on Radar

    The event that could eventually send prices to $100 per barrel is that some industries have begun switching fuel from high priced gas to oil.

  • Oil Prices Keep Rising Along With Fears for Global Recovery

    World oil prices continued their rise Monday, adding to fears that the global recovery could prove less vigorous than previously expected. Prices of U.S. crude oil topped $80 for the first time in seven years, with West Texas Intermediate up 2.5% to $81.3 a barrel in early European trading. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 2% to $84 a barrel.

  • 3 Leading Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Infrastructure is the backbone of the global economy. This spending by governments and corporations on infrastructure will benefit companies focused on operating and developing these assets. Three infrastructure stocks that stand out as ideally positioned to profit in 2021 and beyond are Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), and Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI).

  • The Hottest Party in the Metals World Is Back, But Much Smaller

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNear-record copper prices are usually a sure sign that the parties will be extravagant and the champagne will flow all nig

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch This Week

    The smart trade on Bitcoin could be to the downside in coming weeks, but don’t sell short too early.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in October

    Three Motley Fool contributors offered their best stock picks that can safely grow your money over the long term. Here's why they chose Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). John Ballard (Walt Disney): Disney has entertained generations of fans for nearly a century and will still be entertaining people decades from now.

  • Oil hits highest since October 2018 and pound reaches two-week high

    Brent crude jumped as much as 1.7% to $83.78 per barrel, its highest level since October 2018.

  • Copper Bulls Get Electric Shock as World’s Factories Slow Down

    (Bloomberg) -- The global energy crisis is casting a pall over copper, as investors who are bullish on its long-term prospects fret that power shortages and factory slowdowns could trigger a retreat in the near term.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billi

  • Mukesh Ambani joins Musk, Bezos, and Buffett in club of world’s richest

    He's the richest person in Asia and has joined Musk, Bezos, Buffett, and 7 others in the 12-figure club.