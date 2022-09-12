U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,110.41
    +43.05 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,381.34
    +229.63 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,266.41
    +154.10 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.09
    +23.24 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.03
    +0.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.90
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.85
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0132
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    +0.0410 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1689
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6000
    -0.2000 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,334.58
    +582.82 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.52
    +11.37 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Recombinant Proteins Market Size worth USD 633.23 Mn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Application and Geography - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Recombinant Proteins Market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The recombinant proteins market is poised to grow by USD 633.23 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Recombinant Proteins Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Recombinant Proteins Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio recombinant proteins market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape. View Free Sample Report of Recombinant Proteins Market in MINUTES.

Recombinant Proteins Market Vendors

  • Abcam plc

  • Airway Therapeutics Inc.

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Aviva Systems Biology Corp.

  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Bio Techne Corp.

  • BPS Bioscience Inc.

  • Elabscience Biotechnology Inc.

  • Enzo Biochem Inc.

  • GenScript Biotech Corp.

  • GigaGen Inc.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Novartis AG

The recombinant proteins market will be affected by an increase in collaborations and strategic alliances by vendors. Apart from this, other market trends include Increased expenditure on R&D, Growing opportunities from emerging economies. Buy Sample Report.

Recombinant Proteins Market Split

  • By Application

  • By Geography

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026. The recombinant proteins market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global recombinant proteins industry by value?

  • What will be the size of the global recombinant proteins industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global recombinant proteins industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global recombinant proteins market?

The recombinant proteins market research report presents critical information and factual data about the recombinant proteins industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the recombinant proteins market study.

Related Reports:

Myoglobin Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The myoglobin market share is expected to increase by USD 99.2 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Human Organoids Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The human organoids market share is expected to increase to USD 1.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.9%.

Recombinant Proteins Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.98%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 633.23 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.5

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, Italy, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abcam plc, Airway Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc., Aviva Systems Biology Corp., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., BPS Bioscience Inc., Elabscience Biotechnology Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., GenScript Biotech Corp., GigaGen Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, OriGene Technologies Inc., Prospec Tany Technogene Ltd., Proteintech Group Inc., Sanofi, Sino Biological Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Biotechnology research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Drug discovery and development - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Biopharmaceutical production - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abcam plc

  • 10.4 Amgen Inc.

  • 10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 10.6 Enzo Biochem Inc.

  • 10.7 Merck KGaA

  • 10.8 Novartis AG

  • 10.9 Novo Nordisk AS

  • 10.10 Sanofi

  • 10.11 Sino Biological Inc.

  • 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • investments in R and D by biotechnology firms and federal agencies: Biotechnology companies and research organizations are investing significantly in R and D activities to develop new technologies to improve the quality and standards of their products. They are investing in proteomics, drug testing, high-throughput screening, combinational chemistry, and the development of highly innovative environment-friendly biotechnology reagents. Increased R and D has led to improved healthcare access in the US, countries in Europe, as well as in emerging markets such as China and India, which drives the demand for biotechnology reagents.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recombinant-proteins-market-size-worth-usd-633-23-mn-by-2026--market-analysis-segmented-by-application-and-geography---technavio-301621761.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation: Consumer prices likely moderated for a second-straight month in August

    Inflation is expected to have eased in August, but consumer prices likely still rose at the fastest pace in four decades.

  • Here's My Prescription for Bristol-Myers Squibb

    Shares of drug giant Bristol-Myers Squibb gapped higher Monday, as traders reacted to a positive update on their psoriasis medicine Sotyktu. A decline got moving on the downside in August including a downside price gap.

  • Cathie Wood Says Falling Car Prices Could Mean Trouble

    Lower car prices might be cheered by car buyers, but they could also mean the Federal Reserve is pushing too hard against inflation, says ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best energy stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine led […]

  • Shipping rates plunge as experts say 'unprecedented' boom has peaked

    Shipping rates have fallen sharply this year as the pandemic-induced scramble for shipping and the resulting spike in costs has peaked, according to experts.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, ExxonMobil, and Kinder Morgan Stocks Jumped Monday

    Oil and gas prices, and a major billionaire investor's activity drew attention to the oil stocks.

  • Energy stocks 'look extremely attractive,' says portfolio manager

    Energy stocks are the uncontested winners in the S&P 500 this year (^GSPC). They continue to "look extremely attractive," says one fund manager.

  • NovoCure Appears Poised for an Upside Breakout

    NovoCure Ltd. is a commercial-stage oncology company that develops treatments for solid-tumor cancers. In this daily bar chart of NVCR, below, we can see that prices have traded sideways since December, building what I believe is a very impressive base. Prices have crisscrossed the 50-day moving average line for months and now NVCR is trading above this now bullish average line.

  • Is This EV and Tech Industry Supplier the Next Megagrowth Stock?

    A rare special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stock from 2020 that's actually holding its own during the current bear market, MP is a top producer of rare earth materials that could have some advantages over its peers. Las Vegas-based MP Materials is the only rare earth materials mine in North America. This puts MP in a unique position.

  • Deere Invests Billions In Self-Driving Tractors, Smart Crop Sprayers: Report

    Deere & Co (NYSE: DE), after conquering the farm industry hardware, aims to extend its dominance to software to boost the productivity of those machines and agriculture, the Wall Street Journal reports. Deere is rolling out self-driving tractors capable of plowing fields and sprayers that distinguish weeds from crops. Deere, which helped make satellite-guided tractors universal in the U.S. Farm Belt over the past two decades, invested billions of dollars in developing more innovative machines to

  • Germany faces a looming threat of deindustrialisation

    Crunch time for a business model built on Russian gas and Chinese demand

  • Uber Eats to Deliver Meals With Nuro's Driverless Vehicles

    Texans and Californians can receive food delivered by a zero emissions self-driving vehicle this fall.

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Faces Recall

    Also in August, Kraft Heinz recalled 5,760 cases of its Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun juice pouches, or about 230,000 juice pouches, that may have been accidentally contaminated with cleaning solution. Kraft Heinz became aware of the contamination after consumers called to complain about the strange taste of the drinks. Consumers who believe they may have purchased contaminated pouches may contact Kraft Heinz at 800-280-8252 to arrange a reimbursement.

  • Toyota Solves a Very Annoying Problem

    Japanese automaker Toyota clears a key hurdle to its growth plans in the sharply competitive area of cleaner vehicles.

  • Warren Buffett Adds To His OXY Stock Holdings, But Is It A Buy Or A Sell Right Now?

    Warren Buffett owns nearly 20% of Occidental Petroleum after a July buying spree. But is it a good investment?

  • AppLovin Walks Away from Unity Software Takeover Bid

    Unity had opposed the unsolicited $17.5 billion offer, which would have required scrapping a deal with an Applovin competitor.

  • Deere Invests Billions in Self-Driving Tractors, Smart Crop Sprayers

    Equipment maker, rivals roll out software to boost yield, but some farmers voice concerns over their data.

  • Oil Rises With Dollar’s Descent Countering Demand Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains after recovering from a weak start as declines in the US dollar offset concerns that global demand is under pressure.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthStocks on CPI Eve Close Out Best 4 Days Since June: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Counter Ukraine’s AdvanceWest Texas Intermediate set

  • Soybeans Gain Most Since Mid-2021 on Supply-Squeeze Surprise

    (Bloomberg) -- Soybean futures climbed 5.4%, the most in more than a year, after a closely watched crop report signaled shockingly tight supplies. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryGoldman to Cut Several Hundred Jobs Starting This MonthStocks on CPI Eve Close Out Best 4 Days Since June: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Counter Ukraine’s Advance“Beans stole the show today

  • Bank of America enlists thousands of employees for wealth lending group

    Bank of America Corp created a new group in its global wealth and investment management division to focus on lending to rich clients, the company told Reuters on Monday. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan tapped April Schneider last month to lead the 3,500-person wealth management banking and lending group.