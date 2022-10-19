Recommendation Engine Markets: Collaborative Filtering, Content-based Filtering, & Hybrid Recommendation Systems - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027
DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recommendation Engine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global recommendation engine market reached a value of US$ 2.7 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 16.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 35.61% during 2022-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Recommendation engine refers to a data filtering tool that enables marketers to offer relevant product recommendations to customers in real-time. It is leveraged with data analysis techniques and advanced algorithms, such as machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), which can suggest relevant product catalogs to an individual.
In addition, it can show products on websites, apps, and emails, based on customer preferences, past browser history, attributes, and situational context. At present, it is widely utilized in business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce fields, such as entertainment, mobile apps, and education, which require a personalization strategy.
Recommendation Engine Market Trends
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and complete lockdowns imposed by governing agencies of numerous countries have encouraged enterprises to shift to online retail platforms. This represents one of the major factors catalyzing the demand for recommendation engines to increase sales and maintain a positive customer relationship.
Apart from this, the thriving e-commerce industry on account of the increasing penetration of the Internet, the growing reliance on smartphones, and the emerging social media trend are contributing to the market growth. This can also be attributed to changing consumer spending habits and the rising need for convenience, immediacy, and simplicity during shopping.
Moreover, the increasing adoption of the omnichannel approach to sales that focuses on providing a seamless customer experience is driving the market. Furthermore, due to the rapid expansion of businesses globally, there is a rise in the demand for recommendation engines to manage large volumes of data and engage users actively.
They are also gaining traction in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) worldwide to enable them to increase overall sales by cross-selling new products to existing customers and maximize average order value.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
Adobe Inc.
Amazon.com Inc.
Dynamic Yield (McDonald's)
Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
Intel Corporation
International Business Machines Corporation
Kibo Software Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Recolize GmbH
Salesforce.com Inc.
SAP SE
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Type:
Collaborative Filtering
Content-based Filtering
Hybrid Recommendation Systems
Others
Breakup by Technology:
Context Aware
Geospatial Aware
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Breakup by Application:
Strategy and Operations Planning
Product Planning and Proactive Asset Management
Personalized Campaigns and Customer Discovery
Breakup by End-user:
IT and Telecommunication
BFSI
Retail
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
