U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,920.25
    +14.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,369.00
    +91.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,741.75
    +61.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,303.00
    +5.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.22
    -0.14 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.40
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    27.53
    +0.13 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2132
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1570
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • Vix

    21.63
    +0.39 (+1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.5480
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,529.49
    +665.98 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.88
    +12.00 (+1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,531.56
    +8.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,531.48
    +25.55 (+0.09%)
     

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER for SCAPA GROUP PLC by AMS HOLDCO 2 LIMITED (an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.) Update on Credit Agreement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.
·19 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alpharetta, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 27 January 2021, the board of directors of AMS Holdco 2 Limited (“SWM Bidco”), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (“SWM”), and the board of directors of Scapa Group plc (“Scapa”), announced (the “Announcement”) their agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer by SWM Bidco for the acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Scapa (the “Offer”). Capitalised terms used and not defined herein have the meaning given to them in the Announcement.

SWM has entered into an amendment to its existing Credit Agreement to, among other things, add a new $350 million Term Loan B facility with a seven-year maturity (the “Term Loan B”). SWM commenced the syndication of the Term Loan B facility on 9 February 2021, which is expected to be completed by 23 February 2021.

In conjunction with the intended syndication of the Term Loan B, SWM is providing an update on certain expected fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, which is available at https://ir.swmintl.com/news-releases/news-release-details/swm-announces-amendment-existing-credit-facility-including-new.

A copy of this announcement and the relevant documents in relation to the Term Loan B will be uploaded to SWM’s website at https://ir.swmintl.com/update-disclaimer by 12 noon (UK time) on the Business Day following the date of this announcement.

Enquiries:

SWM

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Mark Chekanow – Investor Relations Director

Tel: +1 770 569 4229

J.P. Morgan (Financial adviser to SWM and SWM Bidco)

John Richert

Justin Aylward

Tel: +1 212 270 6000

Celia Murray

David Connern

Tel: +44 207 742 4000

Important notices relating to financial advisers

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and its affiliate J.P. Morgan Securities plc, which conducts its UK investment banking business as J.P. Morgan Cazenove, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority (the “PRA”) and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (the “FCA”) and the PRA (together, “J.P. Morgan”), are acting exclusively for SWM and SWM Bidco and no one else in connection with the Offer and shall not be responsible to anyone other than SWM and SWM Bidco for providing the protections afforded to clients of J.P. Morgan or its affiliates nor for providing advice in connection with the Offer or any other matter or arrangement referred to herein.

Further information

This Announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire or subscribe for or dispose of any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Offer or otherwise. The Offer will be made solely through the Scheme Document (or, in the event that the Offer is to be implemented by means of a Takeover Offer, the Offer Document), which, together with the Forms of Proxy, will contain the full terms and conditions of the Offer, including details of how to vote in respect of the Scheme.

This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with English law and the Code and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside England and Wales.

Overseas shareholders

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore any persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom or who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom (including Restricted Jurisdictions) should inform themselves about, and observe, any applicable legal or regulatory requirements. In particular, the ability of persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom or who are subject to the laws of another jurisdiction to participate in the Offer or to vote their Scheme Shares in respect of the Scheme at the Court Meeting or in respect of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting, or to execute and deliver Forms of Proxy appointing another to vote at the Court Meeting and/or the General Meeting on their behalf, may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are located or to which they are subject. Any failure to comply with applicable legal or regulatory requirements of any jurisdiction may constitute a violation of securities laws in that jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Offer disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person.

Unless otherwise determined by SWM Bidco or required by the Code, and permitted by applicable law and regulation, the Offer shall not be made available, directly or indirectly, in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction and no person may vote in favour of the Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or form within a Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of that jurisdiction.

Copies of this announcement and any formal documentation relating to the Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in or into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction or any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of such jurisdiction and persons receiving such documents (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must not mail or otherwise forward, distribute or send them in or into or from any Restricted Jurisdiction. Doing so may render invalid any related purported vote in respect of the Offer.

If the Offer is implemented by way of a Takeover Offer (unless otherwise permitted by applicable law and regulation), the Takeover Offer may not be made, directly or indirectly, in or into or by use of the mails or any other means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, facsimile, e-mail or other electronic transmission, telex or telephone) of interstate or foreign commerce of, or any facility of a national, state or other securities exchange of any Restricted Jurisdiction, and the Offer will not be capable of acceptance by any such use, means, instrumentality or facilities or from within any Restricted Jurisdiction.

The availability of the Offer to Scapa Shareholders who are not resident in the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are resident. Persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom should inform themselves of, and observe, any applicable requirements. Further details in relation to Scapa Shareholders in overseas jurisdictions will be contained in the Scheme Document.

The Offer will be subject to English law and the applicable requirements of the Court, the Code, the Panel, the London Stock Exchange, the AIM Rules and the FCA.

Notice to U.S. investors

The Offer relates to shares of a UK company and is proposed to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under the laws of England and Wales. A transaction effected by means of a scheme of arrangement is not subject to the tender offer rules or the proxy solicitation rules under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “U.S. Exchange Act”).

Accordingly, the Offer is subject to the disclosure and procedural requirements applicable in the United Kingdom to schemes of arrangement which differ from the disclosure requirements of United States tender offer and proxy solicitation rules. Furthermore, the payment and settlement procedure with respect to the Offer will comply with the relevant rules under the Code, which differ from U.S. payment and settlement procedures, particularly with regard to the date of payment of consideration.

However, if SWM Bidco were to elect to implement the Offer by means of a Takeover Offer, such Takeover Offer would be made in compliance with all applicable United States laws and regulations, including any applicable exemptions under the U.S. Exchange Act. Such a Takeover Offer would be made in the United States by SWM Bidco and no one else, in compliance with U.S. law and regulations, including Section 14(e) of the U.S. Exchange Act and Regulation 14E thereunder.

In accordance with normal United Kingdom practice, SWM, SWM Bidco or their nominees or their brokers (acting as agents), may from time to time make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, shares or other securities of Scapa outside of the U.S., other than pursuant to the Offer, until the date on which the Offer and/or Scheme becomes Effective, lapses or is otherwise withdrawn, in compliance with applicable law, including the U.S. Exchange Act. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. Any information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase shall be disclosed as required in the United Kingdom, shall be reported to the Regulatory Information Service and shall be available on the London Stock Exchange website at www.londonstockexchange.com.

The receipt of consideration by a U.S. holder for the transfer of its Scapa Shares pursuant to the Offer will likely be a taxable transaction for United States federal income tax purposes. Each U.S. holder of Scapa Shares is urged to consult their independent professional adviser immediately regarding the tax consequences of the Offer applicable to such holder, including under applicable United States state and local tax laws, as well as overseas and other tax laws that may be applicable.

Some or all of Scapa’s officers and directors reside outside the U.S., and some or all of its assets are or may be located in jurisdictions outside the United States. Therefore, investors may have difficulty effecting service of process within the U.S. upon those persons or recovering against Scapa or its officers or directors on judgments of U.S. courts, including judgments based upon the civil liability provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a non-U.S. company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment. It may not be possible to sue Scapa or its officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. securities laws.

Neither the SEC nor any U.S. state securities commission has approved or disproved or passed judgment upon the fairness or the merits of the Offer or determined if this announcement is adequate, accurate or complete.

Financial information relating to Scapa included the Scheme Document has been or will have been prepared in accordance with IFRS and may not therefore be comparable to the financial information of U.S. companies or companies whose financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

SWM financial results

The financial information relating to SWM included in, or incorporated by reference into, this announcement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards applicable in the U.S. that may not be comparable to the financial statements or information of UK companies or companies where financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the UK. Further, SWM has provided guidance with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a financial metric that has not been determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and is therefore a "non-GAAP" financial measure.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement (including information incorporated by reference in this announcement), oral statements made regarding the Offer, and other information published by Scapa, any member of the Scapa Group, SWM, SWM Bidco or any other member of the SWM Group contain statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as, without limitation, "anticipate", "target", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "goal", "believe", "aim", "will", "may", "hope", "continue", "would", "could" or "should" or other words of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the following: (i) future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, economic performance, financial conditions, dividend policy, losses and future prospects, (ii) business and management strategies and the expansion and growth of the operations of Scapa, any member of the Scapa Group, SWM, SWM Bidco or any other member of the SWM Group, (iii) the effects of government regulation on the business of Scapa, any member of the Scapa Group, SWM, SWM Bidco or any other member of the SWM Group, (iv) negative effects relating to this announcement and/or status of the Offer, (v) the possibility that any of the conditions to the Offer will not be satisfied, and (vi) significant transaction costs (including litigation) or unknown liabilities. There are many factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward‑looking statements. Among such factors are changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces, future exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates and future business combinations or disposals. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

These forward looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and on numerous assumptions regarding the business strategies and the environment in which Scapa, any member of the Scapa Group, SWM, SWM Bidco or any member of the SWM Group shall operate in the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The factors described in the context of such forward-looking statements in this announcement may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of any such person, or industry results and developments, to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct and persons reading this announcement are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as at the date of this announcement. None of Scapa, any member of the Scapa Group, SWM, SWM Bidco or any other member of the SWM Group, or their respective members, directors, officers, employees, advisers or any person acting on behalf of one or more of them, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this announcement will actually occur.

None of Scapa, any member of the Scapa Group, SWM, SWM Bidco or any other member of the SWM Group, or their respective members, directors, officers, employees, advisers or any person acting on behalf of one or more of them, has any intention or accepts any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Scapa, any member of the Scapa Group, SWM, SWM Bidco or any other member of the SWM Group or any persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above.

No profit forecasts or estimates

No statement in this announcement is intended as a profit forecast or estimate for SWM, SWM Bidco or Scapa for any period and no statement in this announcement should be interpreted to mean that cash flow from operations, earnings, or earnings per share or income of those persons (where relevant) for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published cash flow from operations, earnings, earnings per share or income of those persons (as appropriate).

Publication on a website

A copy of this announcement will be made available (subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions), free of charge, on SWM’s website at https://ir.swmintl.com/update-disclaimer and Scapa’s website at https://www.scapa.com/News/CashOfferForScapaGroupplc by no later than 12:00 noon on the Business Day following the date of this announcement.

Neither the content of these websites nor the content of any other website accessible from hyperlinks on such websites is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Requesting hard copy documents

In accordance with Rule 30.3 of the Code, a person so entitled may request a copy of this Announcement (and any information incorporated into it by reference to another source) in hard copy form free of charge. A person may also request that all future documents, announcements and information sent to that person in relation to the Offer should be in hard copy form. For persons who have received a copy of this Announcement in electronic form or via a website notification, a hard copy of this Announcement will not be sent to you unless you have previously notified Scapa's registrar, Link Asset Services that you wished to receive all documents in hard copy form or unless requested in accordance with the procedure set out below.

If you would like to request a hard copy of this Announcement from Scapa please contact Scapa's registrar, Link Market Services Limited, on 0371 664 0321 (from within the UK) or on +44 371 664 0321 (from outside the UK), or by writing to Link Market Services Limited, The Registry, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent BR3 4TU. Calls are charged at 12 pence per minute and will vary by provider. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Link Market Services Limited is open between 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Please note that Link Market Services Limited cannot provide any financial, legal or tax advice and calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes.

Disclosure requirements of the Code

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in one per cent. or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in one per cent. or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

General

If you are in any doubt about the contents of this announcement or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own independent financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or independent financial adviser duly authorised under FSMA if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.

Dates and time

All references to dates and times in this announcement are to the dates and times in London, unless otherwise stated.


Latest Stories

  • Sorrento: New Platform Further Underscores the Bull Case

    Not content with boasting a pipeline bursting at the seams with multiple candidates in various stages of development, Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) has now added another arrow to the quiver. On Monday, the company announced it is forming a new subsidiary called ADNAB. The new entity will advance and commercialize a technology platform which was developed by the Mayo Clinic to produce antibody-drug conjugates (ADC). The platform has been exclusively licensed to Sorrento. An immune complex of nanoparticle albumin-bound drug products, which are non-covalently connected to tumor-targeting monoclonal antibodies (mAb’s), ADNAB was developed by Svetomir Markovic, M.D., Ph.D., and his team of researchers at Mayo Clinic. Nine potential ADNAB candidates have been created by the team, two of which are currently in the process of enrolling patients for an FDA-supervised, human trial. The ADNAB platform will make use of Sorrento’s G-MAB library of fully humanized monoclonal antibodies, which makes itwell-placed to deliver an extensive collection of product candidates to combat liquid and solid tumors. Sorrento, however, believes the platform has potential to be effective in areas other than oncology and work has already begun on developing it for auto-immune diseases. Later this year, the company intends to file several Investigational New Drug (IND) applications and will also apply for Breakthrough Therapy designation in both ovarian and endometrial cancers. H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju thinks the new entity is good news for investors. “In our view, ADNAB's formation merely underscores Sorrento's expertise and commitment to developing next-generation antibody-based drugs using a variety of disruptive, cutting-edge technology platforms,” the 5-star analyst said. “We also note that entities like ADNAB could, if successful, be spun out of Sorrento into independent listed companies, thus unlocking further shareholder value.” All in all, Selvaraju keeps a Buy rating on SRNE shares backed by a $30 price target. Investors could be pocketing gains of ~82%, should the analyst’s forecast work out as planned. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here) Selvaraju’s colleagues are just as bullish; 3 additional Buys add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. The analysts project ~70% of upside over the next 12 months, given the average price target clocks in at $28. (See SRNE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for healthcare stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood explains how bitcoin could increase by $400,000

    Cathie Wood and Ark Invest see bitcoin adoption by companies as a cash alternative on the balance sheet as sending btc higher by $40,000.

  • Is the stock market due for a correction in 2021? Here’s what some experts think

    A pullback for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index on Tuesday halted the longest win streak for stocks in months but a major concern for investors remains: is there a major correction looming ahead?

  • Only one US stock has done better than Amazon in the Jeff Bezos era

    With Jeff Bezos stepping down as CEO of Amazon.com, let’s reflect on the company’s performance under his management. A $1,000 investment in Amazon’s stock at its IPO on May 15, 1997, would be worth $2.2 million today. A $1,000 investment in Hansen’s Natural Corp—what Monster was called in 1997—would be worth $3.9 million.

  • South Korean boy investor with 43% gains is new retail trading icon

    Watching the business news first thing is a new routine for 12-year-old South Korean Kwon Joon, as he dreams of becoming the next Warren Buffett after earning stellar returns of 43% from a hobby picked up just last year: buying stocks. Kwon pestered his mother to open a retail trading account last April with savings of 25 million won ($22,400) as seed money, just as the benchmark KOSPI index began recovering from its biggest dip in a decade. "My role model is Warren Buffett," he added, in a reference to the U.S. billionaire investor.

  • Here are analysts’ favorite marijuana stocks, which they expect to rise as much as 82% in the next year

    Marijuana stocks have surged this year as investors anticipate wider acceptance of legal distribution of recreational products in the U.S. Your best way to ride this wave may be through exchange traded funds. Recent coverage includes efforts by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to introduce legislation for the federal legalization of marijuana and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s drive toward legalization in his state.

  • Cramer Gives His Opinion On AMD, Alibaba And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said AMD CEO Lisa Su is the toughest person in the business. He would buy Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). The construction business is a very hard business, but if you had to navigate it, it would be Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J), said Cramer. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) is terrific, said Cramer. It had a big run, but there is plenty of business for the company. Cramer prefers Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL), Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) and D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) over Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK). Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) got through its problems with the government and now it is free to make money, said Cramer. He wants the stock to come down a bit before he pulls the trigger. Cramer would hold onto Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) because it had an extraordinary quarter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaScott Nations Crude Oil Futures Trade'Halftime Report' Picks For February 8: AMD, Yum China And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How Joe Biden wants to raise — or lower — your taxes

    More tax changes are expected with a new resident in the White House.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Let’s talk about growth. With corona receding, politics growing less exciting, and a new year ahead, investors are getting optimistic – and that means there’s a hunt for stocks that will bring in strong returns. In other words, growth stocks. In a recent interview, Jan Hatzius, chief economist at investment giant Goldman Sachs, said that he sees GDP growth in 2Q21 hitting as high as 10%. In an environment like that, most stocks are going to show a growth trend. Now, we all know that past performance won’t guarantee future results. Still, the best place to start looking for tomorrow’s high-growth stocks is among yesterday’s winners. Bearing this in mind, we set out to find stocks flagged as exciting growth plays by Wall Street. Using TipRanks’ database, we locked in on three analyst-backed names that have already notched impressive gains and boast solid growth narratives for the long-term. Kaleyra (KLR) We will start with Kaleyra, a cloud computing company offering communications solutions. The company’s SaaS platform supports SMS, voice calls, and chatbots – a product with obvious applications and value in today’s office climate, with the strong push to telecommuting and remote work. Kaleyra boasts over 3,500 customers, who make 3 billion voice calls and sent 27 billion text messages in 2019 (the last year with full numbers available). Over the past 6 months, KLR shares have shown tremendous growth, appreciating 155%. Kaleyra’s revenues have grown along with the share value. The company’s 3Q20 results hit $38.3 million, the best since KLR went public. While Kaleyra still runs a net earnings loss each quarter, the Q3 EPS was the lowest such loss in the past four quarters. Maxim analyst Allen Klee is bullish on KLR, seeing recent growth and product offerings as indicative of future performance. “Over the past few years, Kaleyra has posted double-digit revenue growth and positive adjusted EBITDA. We forecast revenue growth of 9%, 22%, and 28% for 2020-2022. We project adjusted EBITDA declines in 2020 to reflect public company costs and COVID-19, but growth at over twice the rate of revenue for the following two years. We expect benefits from operating leverage, low-cost tech employees, cost volume discounts as the company expands, and margin improvement from new offerings and geographies. Over the longer term, we believe the company can grow revenue close to 30% with even faster bottom line growth," Klee opined. With such growth, it’s no wonder Klee takes a bullish stance on KLR. To kick off his coverage, the analyst published a Buy rating and set a $22 price target. This figure implies a 45% for the coming year. (To watch Klee’s track record, click here) Overall, based on the 3 Buy ratings vs no Holds or Sells assigned in the last three months, Wall Street analysts agree that this ‘Strong Buy’ is a solid bet. It also doesn’t hurt that its $19 average price target implies ~26% upside potential. (See KLR stock analysis on TipRanks) Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Next up, Vista Outdoor, is a venerable company that saw its niche gain attractiveness in recent times. Vista is a sporting goods company, with 40 brands in two main divisions: outdoor products and shooting sports. Vista’s brands include well-known names as Bushnell Golf, CamelBak, and Remington. The company has found a burst of success in the ‘corona year’ as people have turned more and more to outdoor activities that can be practiced solo or in small groups – expanding the customer base. VSTO shares are up as a result, by 214% in the last 12 months. Vista’s earnings reflect the increase in consumer interest in outdoor sports. The company’s EPS grew in 2020, turning from a net loss to a $1.34 per share profit in the fiscal Q2 report (released in November). The fiscal Q3 report, released earlier this month, showed lower earnings, at $1.31 per share, but was still considered solid by the company, as it covered winter months when the company normally sees a revenue decline. Both quarters showed strong year-over-year EPS gains. Covering Vista for B. Riley, 5-star analyst Eric Wold sees several avenues for continued growth by Vista. He is impressed by the growth in firearm and ammunition sales, and by the price increase for products in both the outdoor goods and the shooting sports divisions. “Given our expectation that the increased industry participation numbers for both outdoor products and shooting sports during the pandemic will represent an incremental tailwind for VSTO in the coming years beyond the impressive production visibility that has been created by depleted channel inventory levels, we continue to see an attractive set-up for baseline growth,” Wold commented. Overall, Wold is bullish on the stock and rates it a Buy, with a $41 price target. This figure indicates room for 27% upside in the coming year. (To watch Wold’s track record, click here) Vista is another company with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. That rating is based on 9 recent reviews, all to Buy. VSTO shares have an average price target of $36.78, which gives an upside of 14% from the trading price of $32.15. (See VSTO stock analysis on TipRanks) Textainer Group Holdings (TGH) You might not think about the ubiquitous cargo container, but these deceptively simple metal boxes have changed the face of bulk transport since their breakout proliferation in the 1960s. These containers make it easy to organize, load, ship, and track vast amounts of cargo, and are especially valuable for their ease of switching; containers can be quickly loaded on or switched between ships, trains, and trucks. Textainer is a billion-dollar company that buys, owns, and leases shipping containers for the cargo industry. The company has over 250 customers, and boasts a fleet of 3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Textainer is also a major reseller of used containers, and operates from 500 depots around the world. Even during the corona pandemic, when international trading routes and patterns were badly disrupted, and the quarterly revenues were down year-over-year, Textainer saw share gains. The company’s stock soared 110% over the past 12 months. The bulk of these gains have come in the past six months, as economies – and trading patterns – have begun to reopen. Looking at Textainer for B. Riley, analyst Daniel Day is deeply impressed. He sees this company as the lowest priced among its peer group, with a strong market share in a competitive industry. Day rates TGH a Buy, and his $31 price target suggests it has room for 57% growth ahead of it. In support of this bullish stance, Day writes, in part, “We believe that TGH is an underfollowed, misunderstood name that is ideal for the portfolio of a deep value investor looking for cash flow–generative names trading at a steep discount to intrinsic value. With new container prices at multiyear highs amid a resurgence in container shipping, we expect upcoming earnings results to be positive catalyst events for TGH…” Some stocks fly under the radar, and TGH is one of those. Day's is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See TGH stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Cannabis giant Canopy Growth surges 12% on new profitability outlook and US legalization hopes

    Canopy Growth CEO David Klein tells Yahoo Finance the Canadian cannabis company is poised to reach profitability even without access to the US market.

  • Your next stimulus check is just weeks away — will you get the full $1,400?

    Congressional leaders are hurrying the new payments along. Will you get one — and when?

  • 10 Tax Breaks for People Over 50

    The perks of agingOnce you turn 50, and especially after age 65, you can qualify for extra tax breaks. Older people get a bigger standard deduction, and they can earn more before they have to file a tax return at all.

  • Tesla's $1.5B Bitcoin Investment 'A Sign Of Desperation' From Elon Musk, Says Analyst

    Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) investment in Bitcoin (BTC) is a sign that the automaker has “run out of viable internal uses” of its capital, according to GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson. The Tesla Analyst: Johnson kept his Sell rating on Tesla’s stock and maintained his price target of $67 on the stock. The Tesla Thesis: Johnson, a long-term Tesla bear, came down heavily on the Elon Musk-led company for its .5 billion dollar investment in BTC. “TSLA took a large chunk of the cash (i.e., $1.5bn, or ~12.2% of the ~$12bn in equity raised in three offerings in 2020) generated from three secondary equity offerings in 2020, and invested it in a highly volatile and allegedly manipulated crypto currency,” wrote Johnson. The analyst said the company had run out of viable internal uses of capital as it did not invest it in research and development or capital expenditure. As per Johnson, the Bitcoin news was released at a time when the company is facing “negative business developments” and is a distraction. The GLJ Research note pointed to declining car sales in China, quality control issues, delay in the German factory, and the inability to obtain the full $1.2 billion in subsidies in that country as the negative factors. The analyst said in his view BTC is an “environmental disaster” as it consumers as much power as the entire country of Switzerland. GLJ noted the potential regulatory pitfalls of the Bitcoin purchase, which they admitted were unlikely. “We see this as a sign of desperation from a CEO whose company is facing real competition for the first time ever,” said the analyst — adding that even if Tesla were to sell its BTC holdings today, it would pocket up to $200 million in profits “that fall 100% to the bottom line, offsetting any losses in its core business of selling cars.” Tesla Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 1.3% higher at $863.42 on Monday and fell 0.56% in the after-hours session. Read Next: What Do The Pros Think About Tesla's Bitcoin Investment? Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Feb 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight Jan 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin At 0,000 Before The Year Is Out, Says NovogratzBitcoin May Have Shot Past ,000 But Tesla Euphoria Has Hit Smaller Altcoins Even Harder© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 Under The Radar Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Soar In 2021

    The green energy industry has been red-hot throughout 2020. Here are the 2 companies could do very well in 2021

  • Lilly says CFO resigns after investigation into inappropriate relationship

    Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Josh Smiley had resigned after allegations about a personal relationship sparked an investigation that found "inappropriate personal communication" with some company employees. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker said it immediately hired external counsel to conduct an independent probe after it was made aware of the allegations. The investigation revealed consensual though inappropriate personal communications between Smiley and certain Lilly employees.

  • Chesapeake Energy emerges from bankruptcy and shifts back to natural gas

    U.S. shale producer Chesapeake Energy Corp on Tuesday exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy with business plan that nods to its founders' emphasis on natural gas after a recent push into crude oil. Once the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, Chesapeake was felled by a long slide in gas prices and heavy debts from overspending on deals. Two years ago it paid $4 billion in a bet on shale oil firm WildHorse Resource Development.

  • Tax Brackets: Do 2021 Vs. 2020 Changes Raise Your Rates?

    Federal tax bracket thresholds for income and cap gains are up for 2021 vs. 2020. See if you'll owe the IRS less in 2021 than in 2020.

  • 10 tax deductions you can't claim this year

    Many popular write-offs have disappeared thanks to changes in the tax code.

  • Nikola: Rewarding Push Into Hydrogen

    Wall Street lost interest in Nikola (NKLA) ever since fraud allegations forced founding CEO Trevor Milton to leave the company. However, the electric truck maker has quietly moved forward with business plans. After being the original EV hype stock, Nikola still trades 75% below 52-week highs, while other EV stocks are still soaring. As EV market valuations race ahead, Nikola actually has started making progress to promote a hydrogen future moving beyond BEVs. The stock once had a wild valuation topping $30 billion, is now a potential bargain in the EV sector. Pushing Into Hydrogen To counter the missteps of founding CEO Trevor Milton, Nikola is in the process of commissioning some BEV Tre trucks manufactured in Germany to prove the EV concept works. In addition, Nikola has made some progress towards the ultimate goal of fuel-cell EVs. Nikola’s Director of Fuel Cells has been appointed to lead a hydrogen fueling global standardization project. Antonio Ruiz will lead an international core group of experts to implement fueling protocol standardization which will provide Nikola a leading position in the developing sector. Nikola only has a market valuation of $9.0 billion now for a company with the promises of generating billions in sales in a few years. The FCEV truck is forecasted to provide over $1 billion in sales by 2024 and provides a differentiating factor from other competitors in the market attacking the BEV market. The company even has a recent deal with Arizona Public Service Company to facilitate a low-cost production of hydrogen. The initial goal is to build a heavy-duty freight corridor along the I-10 freeway between Los Angeles and Phoenix. EV Sector Races Ahead GM has broken out in the last month to all-time highs following bullish sentiment surrounding EVs. The move comes after GM presented promising plans for EVs and self-driving cars at the virtual CES conference. The auto manufacturing giant has proven that historical missteps won’t keep EVs down in the hot sector. Nikola only needs to prove their trucks function as promised and possibly re-establish a top customer for the company to reenter the EV rally. As another prime EV example, Rivian Automotive just raised $2.65 billion at a market valuation of $27.6 billion. The company is working on an EV pickup to rival the Cybertruck from Tesla and is already richly valued. Ironically, GM walked away from producing the Badger pickup for Nikola. The company is still working with GM in a non-binding deal on a global supply deal of their Hydrotec fuel cell system for Nikola’s Class 7/8 semi-trucks. The companies could easily return to the plan to make Badger trucks once Nikola establishes credibility with the new CEO and revamped BOD. Takeaway The key investor takeaway is that Nikola shareholders are currently paying for the mistakes of the founding CEO. If the company can meet targets for producing BEV and especially FCEV semi-trucks, the stock won’t be trading near the lows any longer. Nikola has drawn optimism mixed with caution when it comes to consensus opinion among sell-side analysts. Out of 8 analysts tracked by TipRanks in the last 3 months, 3 are bullish on the stock, while 5 remain sidelined. With ~28% upside potential, the stock's consensus target price stands at $29.29. (See NKLA stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclosure: No position. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Four huge new energy deals show the future of decarbonization

    While US oil companies stick with a fossil-centric business model, Chinese and European energy firms are making big renewable investments.