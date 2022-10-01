U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -54.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,725.51
    -500.10 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.62
    -161.89 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.72
    -10.21 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -1.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9801
    -0.0018 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7200
    +0.2770 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,308.31
    -627.42 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Recommended Reading: Behind the wheel of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Billy Steele
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read
Autoblog

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV first drive: Better because it's bigger?

John Beltz Snyder, Autoblog

Our colleagues at Autoblog have some in-depth analysis of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV via Snyder's first drive experience. While it's similar to the EQS sedan, Snyder argues the SUV variant will likely be more popular.

Your smart thermostat isn’t here to help you

Ian Bogost, The Atlantic

A recent study found that smart thermostats don't really save you money because you're more likely to use the convenience of quick adjustments on your phone. So why are energy providers subsidizing them for customers? They're gathering that sweet data and maybe even throttling your power consumption (with permission). Bogost argues that convenience is still worth it, especially when you don't have to get out of bed to make yourself comfy.

America's throwaway spies

Joel Schectman and Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Reuters

This in-depth report examines how the US intelligence failed its informants in Iran while it fought a covert war with Tehran. "A faulty CIA covert communications system" made it easy for Iranian officials to find sources, even if they had been otherwise careful about their work.

