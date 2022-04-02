Recommended Reading: Tracking migratory birds

Fresh Air, NPR

In this recommended listening, Author Scott Weidensaul discusses how new tracking tech may help keep migratory birds alive and how one species, bar-tailed godwit, can fly over water for more than a week.

Nina Corcoran, Pitchfork

SXSW returned earlier this month, two years after being the first big music event to be canceled due to COVID-19. The festival required proof of vaccination or proof of negative test and masks in conference rooms and exhibit halls, but those rules for music venues were left to the owners of those places to decide. A lot of people got COVID just as their touring schedules started to ramp back up and many can't afford to miss shows after the last two years of missed income.

Geoffrey A. Fowler, The Washington Post

By now, you've likely heard stories of things like Apple's AirTags being used to stalk people. The Washington Post took a look at the anti-stalking features Apple, Samsung and Tile offer to try to prohibit this only to find those tools still aren't good enough.