U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,863.16
    +72.78 (+1.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,288.26
    +658.09 (+2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,452.42
    +201.24 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.37
    +36.87 (+2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.57
    +1.79 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,706.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    +0.43 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0088
    +0.0067 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    -0.0300 (-1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1866
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4560
    -0.5140 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,816.56
    -94.94 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.54
    +9.53 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Recommended Reading: Apple's self-driving struggles

Billy Steele
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read
Carlos Barria / reuters

Inside Apple’s eight-year struggle to build a self-driving car

Wayne Ma, The Information

By now, you've likely heard at least some of the rumors about Apple's secretive automotive ambitions. The Information spoke to nearly two dozen people about the self-driving car project to chronicle all of the development, demos, prototypes and staff departures along the way.

How Elon Musk damaged Twitter and left it worse off

Kate Conger and Mike Isaac, The New York Times

Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter not only hasn't resulted in an acquisition, but it put a spotlight on some of the social platform's biggest issues.

Burning down the House: How 'Game of Thrones' enters a new age with 'House of the Dragon'

Nick Romano, Entertainment Weekly

If you're eagerly awaiting the debut of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series next month, EW has a preview of what to expect with commentary from the show's cast and creators.

Recommended Stories