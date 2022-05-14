Recommended Reading: Behind the wheel of the Ford F-150 Lightning

John Beltz Snyder, Autoblog

The Ford F-150 is an insanely popular truck, so the debut of the electric version is an important moment for the US automaker. Our colleagues at Autoblog went behind the wheel for some initial impressions of the F-150 Lightning.

Twenty Thousand Hertz

Part two of the story behind the iconic Windows start up sounds continues with the company's decision to retire the audio in Windows 8. If you missed the first episode, former Microsoft lead UI designer Jensen Harris and sound designer Matthew Bennett discuss the clips. That episode covers the "Ta-da!" from Windows 3.1 through Windows 7, including the chime Brian Eno created for Windows 95.

Iain Macintosh, The Athletic

The final FIFA-branded soccer game from EA Sports will be FIFA 23 as the two parties will part ways after working together to build the iconic series. The Athletic explains why FIFA's decision to make its own games (yes, plural) could prove to be a costly mistake.