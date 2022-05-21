Recommended Reading: Inside Apple's mixed-reality headset project

Wayne Ma, The Information

The Information chronicles the development of Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset in the first of two articles. This first installment covers the initial struggles to get the project going and the constant delays created by a host of challenges.

Felipe Cardenas, The Athletic

CBS pried the rights to Italy's Serie A soccer league away from ESPN for Paramount+. The Athletic explains how a mix of "football and fun" helped the network package a league it thinks will become more popular in the US.

Zara Stone, Fast Company

In addition to companies needing to solve the whole no legs in the metaverse problem, there are a number of startups trying to unlock another challenge for virtual worlds.