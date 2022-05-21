U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.36
    +0.57 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,261.90
    +8.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,354.62
    -33.88 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.27
    -2.96 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.35
    +0.46 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    -0.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0680 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2495
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8500
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,308.98
    -93.52 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.34
    -23.03 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Recommended Reading: Inside Apple's mixed-reality headset project

Billy Steele
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read
NurPhoto via Getty Images

The inside story of why Apple bet big on a mixed-reality headset

Wayne Ma, The Information

The Information chronicles the development of Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset in the first of two articles. This first installment covers the initial struggles to get the project going and the constant delays created by a host of challenges.

Behind CBS’ approach to elevating Serie A in the US

Felipe Cardenas, The Athletic

CBS pried the rights to Italy's Serie A soccer league away from ESPN for Paramount+. The Athletic explains how a mix of "football and fun" helped the network package a league it thinks will become more popular in the US.

Inside the smell-o-verse: Meet the companies trying to bring scent to the metaverse

Zara Stone, Fast Company

In addition to companies needing to solve the whole no legs in the metaverse problem, there are a number of startups trying to unlock another challenge for virtual worlds.

