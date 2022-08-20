Recommended Reading: Productivity surveillance

Jodi Kantor and Arya Sundaram, The New York Times

Imagine if your employer only paid you for the hours you were actively working on your computer. Time spent on the phone, doing tasks on paper or reading isn't part of your compensation since your job can't track those things with monitoring software. It's no far-fetched scenario — it's already happening. Companies are tracking, recording and ranking employees in the name of efficiently and accountability. And as you read this piece, a simulation shows you what it's like to be monitored.

Karen Weise, The New York Times

Weise writes about Dan Price, the former CEO of a payment processing company who used his social media persona to "bury a troubled past."

Rolfe Winkler, The Wall Street Journal

A 29-year-old man sought help from online mental-health startup Done, a company that "prescribes stimulants like Adderall in video calls as short as 10 minutes." Band was already in recovery and lax patient monitoring didn't keep adequate tabs on him. Done advertises on social platforms, "promoting a one-minute ADHD assessment ahead of its 30-minute evaluations" before charging "a $79 monthly service fee for 'worry-free refills' and clinician responses to questions."