Recommended Reading: The phone-monitoring 'shameware' apps used by churches

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,693.23
    -64.76 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,590.41
    -486.27 (-1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,867.93
    -198.88 (-1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,679.59
    -42.72 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.43
    -4.06 (-4.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,651.70
    -29.40 (-1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.78 (-3.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9693
    -0.0145 (-1.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0857
    -0.0398 (-3.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3300
    +0.9950 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,047.15
    +270.13 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.61
    -9.92 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Billy Steele
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read
d3sign via Getty Images

The ungodly surveillance of anti-porn ‘shameware’ apps

Dhruv Mehrotra, Wired

Some churches ask congregants to install activity-tracking apps on their phones in the name of accountability. Many churchgoers aren't aware some software monitors a lot more than internet history. Some even take screenshots every minute before sending them to an "accountability partner." When asked about the apps, Google told Wired two of the most popular ones violate its policies.

Trump’s ‘big lie’ fueled a new generation of social media influencers

Elizabeth Dwoskin and Jeremy B. Merrill, The Washington Post

Following the 2020 election, a wave of new influencers burst on the scene, amassing big follower counts by echoing former President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud.

The dark side of frictionless technology

Charlie Warzel, The Atlantic

"There is a fundamental tension in the tech industry between the desire to build at all costs, because building is a universal virtue, and the less flashy value system of maintaining structures that already exist so that they may flourish," Warzel writes in his Galaxy Brain newsletter.

