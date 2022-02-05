U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.53
    +23.09 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,089.74
    -21.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,098.01
    +219.19 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,002.36
    +11.33 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    +0.1030 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0079 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1800
    +0.2190 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,655.91
    +1,997.75 (+5.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.55
    +72.58 (+8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Recommended Reading: How do we deal with giant space garbage?

Billy Steele
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read
Orlando Sentinel via Getty Images

How to deal with rocket boosters and other giant space garbage

Ramin Skibba, Wired

Since a second-stage booster from one of SpaceX's Falcon 9s could crash into the moon, now is a good time to examine how we can deal with all the huge pieces of "free-flying space junk."

How Facebook is morphing into Meta

Sheera Frenkel, Mike Isaac and Ryan Mac; The New York Times

Facebook's transition includes urging current employees to apply for new jobs focused on augmented and virtual reality hardware and software. But is the company pivoting without addressing its current problems like extremism and misinformation?

Meet the NSA spies shaping the future

Patrick Howell O'Neill, MIT Technology Review

An interview with Gil Herrera, head of the NSA's Research Directorate. Herrera discusses the future of security and spying, including cybersecurity and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

  • Blackstone grabs new Raleigh apartments for $84M, but price could've been higher

    A Maryland developer has continued its buzzing activity in the Triangle by closing a deal with an investment powerhouse, but the timing likely impacted the sale price amid the high demand for multifamily properties.

  • Amazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many Members

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amazon.com Inc. announced it was raising the price of its Prime program, the company said an annual subscription would climb $20 to $139. But slightly more than half of Prime members will end up forking over almost $180 a year. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistoryZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Re

  • 14 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The S&P 500's sell-off in 2021 is getting uncomfortable for most. But look down just one layer, and you'll see more pain.

  • How to Handle Taxes After AT&T’s Spinoff of WarnerMedia

    New York tax expert Robert Willens considered the implications of selling the Warner Bros. Discovery stock investors are due to get in the second quarter.

  • Jamie Dimon says he no longer uses the word “cryptocurrency”

    For years, Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has thought of cryptocurrencies as a sham or "worthless." But now, he says, he has stopped even calling them "currencies," preferring the term "crypto-tokens" instead.

  • GE Stock Could Light Up Your Portfolio. Here’s Why.

    So far this century, holding GE shares has been a portfolio killer. That all may soon change, according to Barron’s senior writer Al Root.

  • 5 Stocks That May Dominate the EV Space in the Next 5 Years

    The EV industry is changing rapidly, with several players trying to make a place for themselves. Electric vehicle pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) looks like a no-brainer name in the list of companies that may dominate in the EV segment. Tesla reiterated that it could grow its vehicle deliveries at an average annual growth rate of 50% over a "multi-year" timeframe.

  • Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy Now?

    The stock's huge post-earnings drop could be a great buying opportunity, depending on what you make of Q4 2021 results.

  • Want to Retire With $1 Million? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

    If you want to make a fortune in stocks, it's time in the market (not timing the market) that matters.

  • Could This New Indication Create a Blockbuster for Pfizer?

    In mid-January, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the nod to Cibinqo as a treatment for patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) whose disease wasn't adequately controlled with other treatments. Why did the FDA approve Cibinqo for moderate to severe eczema patients?

  • ‘We do not want him to receive anything from our estate’: How do we ensure our son-in-law does not get his hands on our money?

    'Our daughter is separated from her husband, and it doesn't appear that they will be getting divorced.'

  • Apple Leads Five Stocks Near Buy Points Without This Big Risk

    Apple is among several stocks near buy points and boasting strong relative strength lines with earnings already in the rearview mirror.

  • RECONAFRICA SERVED WITH CLASS ACTION COMPLAINT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and certain of its current and former officers, directors and third-party contractors have been named as defendants in two almost identical purported class action lawsuits filed by Company shareholders in the United States District Court in Brooklyn, New York. The lawsuits were filed in the wake of a third, almost identical lawsuit identified by the Company in an October 28, 2021, pres

  • Cathie Wood, Down Big Lately, Answers Her Investors, and Critics

    The risk-on money manager, undeterred by a deep decline, says growth funds and indexes track the same mature companies, but her firm stands apart.

  • Could a Bank Charter Actually Limit SoFi's Valuation?

    After years of pursuit, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) finally has a bank charter. The all-in-one financial services company's move into banking became official recently when it won regulatory approval and then completed its acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp. There's a lot to like about SoFi's new look -- but investors may want to consider how becoming a bank impacts the company's valuation, since the market traditionally expects very different things out of banks and tech companies, and the bank-fintech combo is still a bit new for the market.

  • Better Telecom Dividend Stock: Verizon or AT&T?

    A critical shoe just dropped today in the longtime rivalry between Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T). AT&T revealed its complete plan to spin off WarnerMedia to Discovery in the second quarter, forming a new company called Warner Bros. Discovery. This move could leave income investors wondering whether Verizon is now the more attractive telecom dividend stock.

  • Meta erases $251 billion in value, market questions Facebook's business model

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses Facebook's Meta erasing $251 billion in value after reporting disappointing earnings.

  • Ford to suspend or cut output at 8 of its factories due to chip shortage

    Ford Motor plans to suspend or cut production at eight of its factories in the United States, Mexico and Canada throughout next week because of chip supply constraints, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday. The changes come a day after the Detroit automaker warned a chip shortage would lead to a decline to vehicle volume in the current quarter. Production at factories in Michigan, Chicago and in Cuautitlan, Mexico will be suspended.

  • Novavax: Offering an Attractive Additional Entry Point, Says Analyst

    Better late than never, right? Finally, and after several delays, on Tuesday, Novavax (NVAX) announced it had submitted to the FDA its request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373. The setbacks the company had encountered on the path toward the filing mostly revolved around manufacturing issues. As such, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani thinks a “key component” in driving approvals will be “confidence from government agencies in the company's global manufacturing

  • How You Should Think About Enterprise's Big Acquisition

    Here's a look at Enterprise's acquisition and what it might mean for the future. In early January, midstream master limited partnership (MLP) Enterprise Products Partners agreed to acquire privately-held Navitas Midstream Partners for $3.25 billion in cash from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus. Navitas owns 1,750 miles of pipelines and cryogenic natural gas processing facilities that, upon completion of a major project in 2022, will have over 1 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity.