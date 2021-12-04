Recommended Reading: Tech CEOs are yearning to be visionaries again

Charlie Warzel, The Atlantic

Mark Zuckerberg is building a metaverse. Jack Dorsey resigned from Twitter and is focused on blockchain and crypto. The Atlantic's Charlie Warzel argues that two of the biggest figures in online culture focusing their ambitions on "the escape pod" is a sure sign this "iteration of the internet" nears its end.

Brandy Zadrozny, NBC News

A $110 bag of dirt was marketed by Black Oxygen Organics as a way to improve brain function, heart health and rid the body of toxins. It took off as an internet-based multi-level marketing scheme before people started debunking claims of wellness benefits. Turns out, samples exceeded daily limits for lead and arsenic if multiple doses were taken.

Ben Pearson, Slashfilm

Have you resorted to subtitles to help you follow dialogue in a movie because you can't hear it clearly? You're not alone, and it's not because you're suffering from hearing loss. There are a number of reasons for low talking, and thankfully, there are also a few ways to give yourself some relief.