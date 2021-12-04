U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,538.43
    -38.67 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,580.08
    -59.71 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,085.47
    -295.85 (-1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.31
    -47.02 (-2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.22
    -0.28 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.10
    +21.40 (+1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.17 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3430
    -0.1050 (-7.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3235
    -0.0067 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8000
    -0.4090 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,063.93
    -6,993.85 (-12.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,367.14
    -74.62 (-5.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.32
    -6.89 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,029.57
    +276.20 (+1.00%)
     
Recommended Reading: Tech CEOs are yearning to be visionaries again

Billy Steele
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

The tech moguls are looking for a new playground

Charlie Warzel, The Atlantic

Mark Zuckerberg is building a metaverse. Jack Dorsey resigned from Twitter and is focused on blockchain and crypto. The Atlantic's Charlie Warzel argues that two of the biggest figures in online culture focusing their ambitions on "the escape pod" is a sure sign this "iteration of the internet" nears its end. 

'Magic dirt': How the internet fueled, and defeated, the pandemic's weirdest MLM

Brandy Zadrozny, NBC News

A $110 bag of dirt was marketed by Black Oxygen Organics as a way to improve brain function, heart health and rid the body of toxins. It took off as an internet-based multi-level marketing scheme before people started debunking claims of wellness benefits. Turns out, samples exceeded daily limits for lead and arsenic if multiple doses were taken. 

Here's why movie dialogue has gotten more difficult to understand (and three ways to fix it)

Ben Pearson, Slashfilm

Have you resorted to subtitles to help you follow dialogue in a movie because you can't hear it clearly? You're not alone, and it's not because you're suffering from hearing loss. There are a number of reasons for low talking, and thankfully, there are also a few ways to give yourself some relief. 

