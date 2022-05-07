U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,955.33
    +126.32 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Recommended Reading: The eerie props on 'Severance'

Billy Steele
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read
Apple

The stories behind some of the weird stuff on ‘Severance’

Gina Cherelus, The New York Times

This quick read offers some insight on the seemingly strange objects on the Apple TV+ show, straight from series prop master Catherine Miller.

Formula One finally found a way to get Americans to care

Austin Carr, Bloomberg

A popular Netflix show has a lot to do with F1's rise in the States, but there's much more to the story.

TikTok’s work culture: Anxiety, secrecy and relentless pressure

Georgia Wells, Yoree Koh and Salvador Rodriguez; The Wall Street Journal

"The employees, many of them veterans of other major tech companies, say TikTok emphasizes relentless productivity and secrecy to a degree uncommon in the industry," the report explains.

