Recommended Reading: The rise and fall of Pebble
Success and failure at Pebble
Eric Migicovsky, Medium
The founder of Pebble, one of the hottest products ever to hit Kickstarter, reflects on why the startup failed during the 10-year anniversary of its crowdfunding launch. "We succeeded at inventing the smartwatch and an entirely new product category," he writes. "But in the end, we failed to create a sustainable, profitable business."
The Goodman experiment
Alan Siegel, The Ringer
Bob Odenkirk and the folks who created Saul Goodman offer an oral history on how the character eventually got his own show even though it wasn't intended to work out that way. "Not long after Saul made his debut midway through Season 2 of Breaking Bad, it became very apparent that he was more than just comic relief," Siegel explains.
Mark Zuckerberg's augmented reality
Alex Heath, The Verge
The Verge offers a detailed look at Meta's AR roadmap, including info on a number of different augmented reality glasses models the company is working on.