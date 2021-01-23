Recommended Reading: What went wrong with Cyberpunk 2077?

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,841.47
    -11.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,996.98
    -179.03 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,543.06
    +12.15 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,168.76
    +27.34 (+1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    51.98
    -1.15 (-2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.50
    -10.40 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    25.57
    -0.29 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0910
    -0.0180 (-1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3684
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.7700
    +0.2650 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,968.84
    -689.84 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.44
    +41.45 (+6.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,695.07
    -20.35 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,631.45
    -125.41 (-0.44%)
     

Billy Steele
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

Inside Cyberpunk 2077's disastrous rollout

Jason Schreier, Bloomberg

Interviews with more than 20 CD Projekt Red staff members (current and former) uncovered a development cycle “marred by unchecked ambition, poor planning and technical shortcomings.” That included a demo at E3 2018 that “was almost entirely fake” as some gameplay systems didn’t yet exist at the time it was shown.

“If they won’t hear us, they will fear us”: How the Capitol assault was planned on Facebook

David Mack, Ryan Mac and Ken Bensinger, BuzzFeed News

A report from tech watchdog Tech Transparency Project (TTP) details how Facebook was used as a key planning tool for the January 6th takeover of the US Capitol. In the weeks afterwards, a number of reports have indicated much of the coordination was done out in the open on social media. This a substantial stack of the evidence.

After the resistance, what's next for the Crooked Media podcasting empire?

Natalie Jarveym, The Hollywood Reporter

Former Obama staffers built a podcast juggernaut following the 2016 election, one that would eventually become a huge organizer for voter action in 2018 and 2020. Their production company, Crooked Media, amassed over 20 shows — including the popular bi-weekly Pod Save America. Now the trio is looking to move beyond the microphone into film and television. And yes, of course, more podcasts.

  • Top Cannabis Analysts Share Why They Are Bullish on These 2 Stocks

    Joe Biden has been inaugurated as the 46th President, just two weeks after the Democrats locked down control of the Senate with wins in both Georgia Senatorial runoff elections. These events give the Dems control of both Houses of Congress and the White House. While their Congressional margins are narrow – the narrowest possible in the Senate, where new Vice President Kamala Harris will have to cast tie-breaking votes in a 50-50 chamber – the Democrats do have the votes needed to push through their legislative agenda. And part of that agenda is Federal cannabis legislation. Don’t expect it to happen right away, as Congress and President Biden will have plenty of other priorities to handle first. But Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, a leading politician of the Democrats’ progressive wing, promised state-level legalization in his State of the State address – and like California, New York tends to be a trendsetter. In addition, Biden has tapped Federal judge Merrick Garland as his choice to head the Department of Justice; Garland is generally seen as centrist, but he has a judicial record from the Federal bench of respecting state-level cannabis legalization regimes. “[With] room for equity valuations to continue moving higher, we remain bullish on US cannabis and believe 2021 will be a pivotal year for the industry… We think investors will increasingly benefit from better visibility into company-specific growth rates and operational metrics through 2021... We also look for a continuation of state-led legalization initiatives,” Cormark Securities' Jesse Pytlak noted. Bearing this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to take a closer look at two cannabis stocks backed by top cannabis analysts. These names received enough support from the analyst community to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Aphria, Inc. (APHA) Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario, Aphria is one of the giants of Canada’s legal cannabis sector. The company boasts a market cap exceeding CA$4 billion, and reported over CA$160.5 million in its last fiscal quarter, a year-over-year gain of 33%. That figure was a company record. The company announced in December an agreement for merger and acquisition with competing firm Tilray, a move that will create the world’s largest cannabis company, with a market value of CA$5 billion. The agreement will see all Aphria shareholders receive 0.8381 shares of Tilray. The merged entity will operate under the TLRY stock ticker when the move is completed. In the meantime, investors can take comfort in Aphria’s share growth. The stock is up 124% over the past 52 weeks. A significant portion of that gain has come in the 5 weeks since announcing the Tilray deal; APHA shares have appreciated 58% in that time. Aphria has caught the eye of 5-star Cantor analyst Pablo Zunaic, who believes that the company’s prospects are “[all] about what APHA + TLRY can do in a fast-deregulating cannabis world.” Zunaic added, “The leading Canadian company (16% APHA rec share plus TLRY 4% share), with a budding international unit (exporting to Israel, Germany Poland, Malta; production in Germany/Portugal; owned German distribution), plus ancillary assets that may be useful depending on the shape of future deregulation, should deserve a premium…” In line with these comments, the analyst rates APHA an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his CA$26 price target implies a 59% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Zunaic’s track record, click here) Zunaic isn’t the only analyst bullish on Aphria. The company has 10 recent reviews, and their breakdown is 8 Buys against 2 Holds, making the analyst consensus view a Strong Buy. However, the recent share appreciation has pushed the trading price above the CA$15.09 average price target; APHA shares are now priced at CA$16.32. (See APHA stock analysis on TipRanks) Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) Trulieve is a $5.23 billion medical cannabis company, operating in California, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company’s headquarters are in Florida, the nation’s third-largest state by population, where it commands a 51% market share in the medical cannabis sector. The rapid growth of medical cannabis has fueled a tremendous growth in Trulieve’s share price over the past year. Trulieve shares have gained a truly impressive 296% over the past 12 months. Medical cannabis is a profitable and growing market, and Trulieve’s revenues reflect that. The company has reported a steadily increasing top line for the past two year, with the most recent quarterly report, 3Q20, showing $136.3 million, a company record and a 13% gain quarter-over-quarter. Matt McGinley, 5-star analyst from Needham, sums up a bullish case on Trulieve, noting: “While our fundamental outlook for the industry and this company have not materially changed into '21, prospects for federal reforms have improved as have prospects for funding that growth based on recent capital markets activity. As such, we believe multiples will re-rate higher to more appropriately reflect the high rate of growth of the industry.” Unsurprisingly, the analyst rates TCNNF an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a price target of $60.50, suggesting that the stock will grow ~38% over the next 12 months. (To watch McGinley’s track record, click here) The Strong Buy analyst consensus rating on this stock shows that Wall Street agrees on the value of Trulieve. The rating is based on 6 unanimous Buy reviews. The average price target of $49.49 suggests an upside of ~13% from the current trading price of $43.93. (See Trulieve stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Stock-market legend sees few weeks of ‘putting your last, desperate chips into the game’—then pop

    In an interview with Bloomberg TV's “Front Row,” the storied investor, Jeremy Grantham, who is often credited with several prescient market calls over the past two decades, insists that a steady rise in stocks, fostered by free money from the Federal Reserve and the government can't continue without consequences.

  • Microsoft Steps Closer To A Breakout; When To Buy Alibaba, Epam, Thermo Fisher

    As the uptrend continues, now is the time to build your watchlist and look for actionable ideas. Veeva Systems is the newest addition to the IBD Long-Term Leaders list.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • How Biden's student loan forgiveness could throw you a big tax bomb

    Saying goodbye to some of your student debt could come at a huge price.

  • Dave Ramsey says these are 10 reasons you're not getting ahead

    The financial expert and radio host says these money blunders can be costly.

  • 5 Best REITs to Buy in 2021

    Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are among the industries most looking forward to closing the book in 2020. The pandemic led to store closures and stay-at-home orders across the country, which had a devastating impact on REITs. The following five REITs performed relatively well throughout 2020, maintaining strong occupancy thanks to their recession-resistant business models.

  • EVgo to go public via SPAC in bid to power EV charging expansion

    EVgo, the wholly owned subsidiary of LS Power that owns and operates public fast chargers for electric vehicles, has reached a deal to become a publicly traded company through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation. The combined company, which will be listed under the new ticker symbol "EVGO" will have a market valuation of $2.6 billion. LS Power and EVgo management, which today own 100% of the company will be rolling all of its equity into the transaction.

  • The Originator of ‘the 4% Rule’ Thinks It’s Off the Mark. He Says It Now Could Be Up to 4.5%.

    In 1994, William Bengen published a paper saying that retirees should start out withdrawing 4% of their assets annually, increase the distribution each year by the inflation rate and rebalance annually, and that their portfolio would last at least 30 years. Barron’s Retirement caught up with him recently to talk about his rule of thumb.

  • With Biden, you could get a 'stimulus check' for health insurance

    The $1.9 trillion relief bill could slash your premiums by hundreds of dollars.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Riding High; Apple, Microsoft, AMD, Tesla Lead Earnings Tsunami

    The stock market is riding a bullish wave, but here comes a tsunami of earnings, led by Apple and Tesla. With the Nasdaq extended, here's what to do.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” FAANG Stocks to Watch Heading Into Earnings

    Big Tech has been in the news lately, and not necessarily for the right reasons. Accusations of corporate censorship have hit the headlines in recent weeks. While serious, this may have a salutary effect – the public discussion of Big Tech’s role in our digital lives is long overdue. And that discussion will get underway just as the Q4 and full-year 2020 financial numbers start coming in. Of the FAANG stocks, Netflix has already reported; the other four will release results in the next two weeks. So, the upcoming earnings will garner well-deserved attention, and Wall Street’s best analysts are already publishing their views on some of the market’s most important components. Using TipRanks’ database, we pulled up the details on two members of the FAANG club to find out how the Street thinks each will fare when they publish their fourth quarter numbers. According to the platform, both have received plenty of love from the analysts, earning a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Facebook (FB) Let’s start with Facebook, the social media giant that has redefined our online interactions. Along with Google, Facebook has also brought us targeted digital marketing and advertising, and the mass monetization of the internet. It’s been a profitable strategy for the company. Facebook’s market cap is up to $786 billion, and in the third quarter of 2020, the company reported $21.5 billion at the top line. Looking ahead to the Q4 report, due out on January 27, analysts are forecasting revenues at or near $26.2 billion. This would be in-line with the company’s pattern, of rising quarterly performance from Q1 to Q4. At the predicted sum, revenues would rise 24% year-over-year, roughly congruent with the 22% yoy gain already seen in Q3. The key metric to watch out for will be the growth in daily active users; this metric slipped slightly from Q2 to Q3, and further decline will be taken as an ominous sign for the company’s future. As it stands now, Facebook’s daily average user number is 1.82 billion. Ahead of the print, Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein boosted his price target to $345 (from $300), while reiterating an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. Investors stand to pocket ~26% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Helfstein’s track record, click here) The 5-star analyst commented, "[We] anticipate 4Q advertising revenue will handily top Street estimates. We now forecast 4Q advertising revenue +30% y/y vs. Street's +25% estimate based on a regression of US Standard Media Index Data (r-squared 0.95) and accelerating global CPM data from Gupta Media (4Q +35% y/y vs. 3Q's -12%). Additionally, we are very bullish on FB's eCommerce opportunity following conversations with our checks and our initial work conservatively estimating Shops is a $25–50B opportunity vs. current $85B revs. We believe shares currently trading at 7.1x EV/NTM sales offers the most favorable risk/ reward in internet large cap." Overall, the social media empire remains a Wall Street darling, as TipRanks analytics showcasing FB as a Strong Buy. This is based on 34 recent reviews, which break down to 30 Buy ratings, 3 Holds, and 1 Sell. Shares are priced at $276.10 and the average price target of $327.42 suggests a one-year upside of ~19%. (See FB stock analysis on TipRanks) Amazon (AMZN) Turning to e-commerce, we can’t avoid Amazon. The retail giant has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, making it one of just four publicly traded companies valued over the trillion-dollar mark. The company’s famously price is famously high, and has grown 74% since this time last year, far outpacing the broader markets. Amazon’s growth has been supported by increased online sales activity during the ‘corona year.’ Globally, online retail has grew 27% in 2020, while total retail slipped 3%. Amazon, which dominates the online retail sector, is projected to end 2020 with $380 billion in total revenue, or 34% year-over-year growth, outpacing the global e-commerce gains. Cowen analyst John Blackledge, rating 5-stars by TipRanks, covers Amazon and is bullish on the company’s prospects ahead of the earnings release. Blackledge rates the stock Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his price target, at $4,350, indicates confidence in a 31% upside on the one-year time horizon. (To watch Blackledge’s track record, click here) “We forecast 4Q20 reported revenue of $120.8BN, +38.2% y/y vs. +37.4% y/y in 3Q20 led by AWS, advertising, subscription and 3P sales [..] We estimate US Prime sub growth accelerated in 4Q20 (reaching 76MM subs in Dec '20 and ~74MM on avg in 4Q20), helped by pandemic demand, Prime Day in Oct, & elongated shopping period, as well as 1 Day delivery [...] In '21, we expect strong top-line growth to continue driven by eCommerce (helped by COVID pull forward in Grocery), adv., AWS & sub businesses," Blackledge opined. That Wall Street generally is bullish on Amazon is no secret; the company has 33 reviews on record, and 32 of them are Buys, versus 1 Hold. Shares are priced at $3,301.26 and the average price target of $3,826 implies that it will grow another 16% this year. (See AMZN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • GameStop closes up 51% after chaotic day of trading

    GameStop (GME) shares closed 51% higher at $65.01 each on Friday after an apparent crush on short-sellers.

  • AT&T earnings to kick off a defining year for telecom giant

    AT&T Inc. is at the beginning of a pivotal year as it tries to navigate the pandemic and beyond. AT&T’s (T) Warner Bros. film studio was arguably the most aggressive in moving films to its streaming platform, and the company is expected to have spent heavily at a recent wireless spectrum auction that was crucial to defining the 5G landscape. Theater closures have hurt the film business, while a more limited slate of live television programming has increased the subscriber erosion at DirecTV.

  • Palantir Stock, IBD Stock Of The Day, Claws Back As Other Top Software IPOs Struggle

    Snowflake, Palantir and C3.ai marked three of last year's biggest IPOs. All three software growth stocks corrected in late 2020. But Palantir stock has clawed back and boasts high ratings.

  • 3 Top Cloud Software Picks From Goldman Sachs Among 12 Initiations

    Plenty of opportunity exists in the $1-trillion global cloud software market, but investors should be careful about how they approach the space, according to Goldman Sachs. The Cloud Analyst: Kash Rangan initiated coverage of 12 cloud software stocks with the following ratings:salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) initiated at Buy, $315 price target.Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) initiated at Buy, $285 price target.Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) initiated at Buy, $300 target.Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) initiated at Buy, $580 target.ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) initiated at Buy, $670 target.Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) initiated at Buy, $240 target.Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) initiated at Neutral, $430 target.Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) initiated at Neutral, $310 target.Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) initiated at Neutral, $190 target.VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) initiated at Neutral, $150 target.Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) initiated at Sell, $270 target.Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) initiated at Sell, $60 target.Related Link: BofA Reinstates Coverage Of Cloud Stocks, Names Top Picks For 2021The Cloud Thesis: The big run in most software stocks has skewed Goldman's bullish coverage toward attractively valued, high-quality growth stocks, Rangan said in a Thursday initiation note. Salesforce, Workday and Splunk will likely see improvements in their backlogs and an acceleration of free cash flow growth due to easy year-over-year comps, the analyst said.Goldman is modeling 24% year-over-year FCF growth for Salesforce and 33% FCF growth for Workday in the second half of 2021.In addition, Rangan said the market may be underestimating the potential for Microsoft Azure revenue growth to bounce back after dipping below 50%, boosting the company's overall margins and profitability."We believe fundamentals continue to be strong as Digital Transformation catalyzes Cloud adoption and propels the sector, pandemic or not," the analyst said. The global cloud services market could be up to seven times larger than it is today in the long-term as more companies digitize their businesses, he said. Benzinga's Take: The pandemic rapidly sped up the economic digital transformation by forcing many companies to adapt to a remote working environment.Some companies will likely return to their old way of doing things once the pandemic ends, but the vast majority will not.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Here's How Much Investing ,000 In Morgan Stanley Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today * Citron's Andrew Left Says GameStop Is 'Pretty Much In Terminal Decline'(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AT&T Holds Exclusive Talks to Sell DirecTV Stake to TPG

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is holding exclusive talks to sell a significant stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG, the latest stage of a monthslong push to unload at least part of the struggling pay-TV business, according to a person familiar with the matter.A potential deal is weeks away, and the talks could still fall apart, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The agreement being discussed is highly structured and would include preferred stock, according to the person.It isn’t clear what valuation would be assigned to DirecTV, but previous discussions have centered on roughly $15 billion -- a fraction of the $48.5 billion AT&T agreed to pay for it in 2014. The price tag including debt then was $67.1 billion. Since then, the business has hemorrhaged customers, hit hard by the cord cutting that has rocked the pay-TV industry.Representatives for AT&T and TPG declined to comment.Chief Executive Officer John Stankey has been trying to clean house at AT&T, selling underperforming assets and using the proceeds to pay down its mountain of debt. If AT&T can unload a major stake in the satellite business, it could let the telecom giant remove DirecTV from its books while maintaining access to some of its cash flow. In 2019, activist investor Elliott Management urged AT&T to explore a divestiture of DirecTV.A blank-check company backed by former Citigroup Inc. rainmaker Michael Klein previously expressed interest in a deal, Bloomberg reported last year, but those talks stalled. Apollo Global Management Inc. also has held discussions about a transaction.DirecTV had been open to a merger with rival Dish Network Corp., people familiar with the matter said in 2019. But such a deal would raise antitrust questions. A proposed combination of the two satellite services was shot down by the Federal Communications Commission and the Justice Department in 2002.As part of its belt-tightening efforts, AT&T agreed last month to sell its anime video unit Crunchyroll to Sony Corp.’s Funimation Global Group for $1.18 billion.Reuters previously reported on AT&T’s exclusive talks with TPG.(Updates with responses from companies in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GM and Ford Stock Finally Capture Some of Tesla’s Heat. Why This Is Only the Beginning.

    Investors are finally giving these traditional auto makers credit for their electric-vehicle and autonomous-driving investments. It’s their best start to the year since 1987.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX plans natural-gas drilling in Texas: report

    Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, has plans to drill for natural gas in Texas, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing a hearing before the state's energy regulator. The drilling would be done close to the privately held aerospace company's launchpad and through a SpaceX subsidiary, Lone Star Mineral Development. But it has yet to start due to a dispute with Dallas Petroleum Group, which claims ownership of some inactive wells on the same land, Bloomberg said. Earlier this week Musk, electric-car maker Tesla Inc. chief executive, tweeted that he'd donate $100 million toward "the best" carbon-capture technology. Musk announced last year he had moved to Texas, where Tesla is building a factory outside the capital Austin. According to news reports this week, SpaceX, also through Lone Star Development unit, also recently bought two oil rigs, likely to convert them to support SpaceX's programs.

  • Powerball winner in Maryland should remember this before cashing the $730 million ticket: expert

    Be wise with how you allocate your money, $730 million Powerball winner.