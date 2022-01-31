U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

Recon Announces RMB6.87 Million Metering Instrument Maintenance Contract with a Refining and Chemical Company

·5 min read
  • RCON

BEIJING, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company") today announced that its mainland China variable interest entity has entered into a technical service contract with a Dalian-based petrochemical company, Dalian West Pacific Petrochemical Company Limited ("WEPEC" or the "Refining Company") to provide three years of operation and maintenance services on metering instruments such as alarms and flow meters that are used for the daily operation of production facilities within refineries. The total amount of the contract is RMB6.87 million.

Recon will provide technical and maintain services for the Refining Company's operation and maintenance projects of alarms and trade metering flow meters and other metering instruments from 2022 to 2024.

WEPEC is the first large-scale Sino-foreign joint venture petrochemical enterprise approved by the State Council of the People's Republic of China and jointly invested by Chinese and French shareholders, and is also a landmark project in China's energy industry with opening up to foreign cooperation. With a total investment of $1.013 billion, WEPEC covers an area of 2.5 square kilometers and has a primary crude oil processing capacity of 10 million tons/year.

Management Statement

Mr. Shenping Yin, Founder and CEO of Recon said, "We are delighted to have secured another long-term service contract for the instrumentation of operation and maintenance for a refining company, which is another significant development for Recon in providing maintenance services for refining companies following a four-year service contract for flammable and toxic gas alarm systems with Yunnan Petrochemical in August 2021. Recon has a deep understanding and more than 20 years of industry experience in the installation and maintenance of automated instruments for the Chinese energy industry companies. Preventing and being able to identify gas leakage problems in a timely manner, introducing intelligent metering technology for customers according to their project needs to solve metering accuracy problems, providing intelligent management and service technology to save customers' operation and maintenance costs, and introducing timely low-power technology and information security technology to improve the intelligence of customers' projects are the core competencies of Recon to providing specific solutions for customers and securing more orders and ensuring the core competence of the company's competitive advantage. We believe that with the development of instruments utilizing the intelligent Internet of Things ("IoT") technology, the Narrow Band IoT ("NB-IoT") network wide coverage of instrumentation upgrades, and even the development of the LoRa technology, intelligent product application scenarios and such usage will usher in a phase of rapid development. We expect Recon will continue to obtain orders for related operations and maintenance services. With the accumulation of our customers and technology, we will also launch further in-depth cooperation with instrument manufacturers to continuously improve our competitive advantage and long-term development potential in the automation and instrumentation business."

About Recon Technology, Ltd ("RCON")

Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) is the People's Republic of China's first NASDAQ-listed non-state owned oil and gas field service company. Recon supplies China's largest oil exploration companies, Sinopec (NYSE: SNP) and The China National Petroleum Corporation ("CNPC"), with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measure for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Through the years, RCON has taken leading positions within several segmented markets of the oil and gas filed service industry. RCON also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationship with its major clients. For additional information please visit: http://www.recon.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, whether we will establish successfully cooperation with Huitong Dalian; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Liu Jia
Chief Financial Officer
Recon Technology, Ltd
Phone: +86 (10) 8494-5799
Email: info@recon.cn

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recon-announces-rmb6-87-million-metering-instrument-maintenance-contract-with-a-refining-and-chemical-company-301471378.html

SOURCE Recon Technology, Ltd.

