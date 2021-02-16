TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

U.S. markets closed

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ELC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03
Payable Date: March 3, 2021
Record Date: February 24, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: February 23, 2021

________________________________________

NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")
ECLIPSE GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Private Placement-Brokered, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Companies

Plan of Arrangement (Northern Vertex and Eclipse):

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Northern Vertex Mining Corp. ("Northern Vertex"), Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation ("Eclipse") and Maverix Metals Inc. dated December 4, 2020, as amended on December 23, 2020 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Northern Vertex has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares, options and warrants of Eclipse by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each Eclipse shareholder will be entitled to receive 1.09 common shares of Northern Vertex in exchange for each common share of Eclipse held. Eclipse option and warrant holders are entitled to receive options and warrants in Northern Vertex in accordance with the respective terms of such securities and the terms set out in the plan of arrangement.

Approval for the Transaction by the Eclipse shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on February 4, 2021, and the final order in respect of the Transaction was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on February 9, 2021. The Exchange has been advised that the Transaction completed on February 12, 2021. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Eclipse, dated as of December 30, 2020, which is available under the Eclipse profile on SEDAR.

Delisting (Eclipse):

In conjunction with the closing of the Transaction, Eclipse has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Wednesday, February 17, 2021, the common shares of Eclipse will be delisted from the Exchange.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None. Prior to the Transaction, Northern Vertex and Eclipse were at arm's length.

For further information, refer to the news releases of Northern Vertex and Eclipse dated February 16, 2021, which are available under their respective SEDAR profiles.

Private Placement-Brokered (Eclipse):

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 7, 2021, December 15, 2021 and December 21, 2021:

Number of Subscription Receipts:

45,119,000 subscription receipts, each of which will automatically convert into one divided by 1.09 of a unit of Eclipse (an "Eclipse Unit"). Each Eclipse Unit shall consist of one common share of Eclipse (an "Eclipse Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "Eclipse Warrant"). Each Eclipse Warrant shall be exercisable into one Eclipse Share (an "Eclipse Warrant Share") at a price of $0.80 divided by 1.09 per Eclipse Warrant for a period of two years from closing.




In accordance with a Plan of Arrangement between Northern Vertex and Eclipse, each Eclipse Unit will subsequently be exchanged for 1.09 of a Northern Vertex unit (a "Northern Vertex Unit"). Each Northern Vertex Unit shall consist of one common share of Northern Vertex (a "Northern Vertex Share") and one half of one Northern Vertex common share purchase warrant (a "Northern Vertex Warrant"). Each Northern Vertex Warrant shall be exercisable into one Northern Vertex Share (each, a "Northern Vertex Warrant Share") at a price of $0.80 per Northern Vertex Warrant for a period of two years from closing. Ultimately, for each Subscription Receipt purchased by an investor for $0.50 they will receive one Northern Vertex Share and one half of a Northern Vertex Warrant.

Number of Shares:

41,393,577 shares





Purchase Price:

$0.545 per share Eclipse Share or $0.50 per Northern Vertex Share





Warrants:

20,696,788 Eclipse Warrants to purchase 20,696,788 Eclipse Shares





Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.73 per Eclipse Share or $0.80 per Northern Vertex Share for a two year period.





Number of Placees:

332 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Subscription Receipts




Douglas Hurst

Y

1,200,000

Hayley De Witt

Y

200,000

Michael G. Allen

Y

240,000

Jeff R. Sundar

Y

200,000

Marcel DeGroot

Y

250,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

3,493,400

[31 placees]






Agent's Fee:






$116,637.50 and 110,225 Broker Warrants payable to Beacon Securities Limited


$37,000.00 and 74,000 Broker Warrants payable to BT Global Growth Inc.


$174,956.25 and 840,337 Broker Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.


$27,875.00 and 55,750 Broker Warrants payable to DGW Capital Corp.


20,500 Broker Warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.


$90,000 and 180,000 Broker Warrants payable to Generic Capital Corporation


202,250 Broker Warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.


5,000 Broker Warrants payable to Lakeshore Securities Inc.


224,750 Broker Warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.


$116,637.50 and 165,225 Broker Warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.


$174,956.25 and 170,337 Broker Warrants payable to Raymond James Ltd.


$583,187.50 and 594,126 Broker Warrants payable to Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.


Agent Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.545 per Eclipse Share or $0.50 per Northern Vertex Share



Agent Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years following the closing date

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on January 14, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO.1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.0375
Payable Date: March 15, 2021
Record Date: February 26, 2021
Ex-distribution Date: February 25, 2021

________________________________________

SYLOGIST LTD. ("SYZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.125
Payable Date: March 10, 2021
Record Date: February 26, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: February 25, 2021

________________________________________

VANGOLD MINING CORP. ("VGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open on February 18, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

21/02/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,600,000 bonus warrants to the following Insider in consideration of a loan of $400,000. The term of the loan is repayable at the earlier of 6 months, standard events of default and the closing of any debt or equity financing in the amount in excess of $1.5 million. The loan bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum. The warrants are exercisable at $0.25 per share to February 5, 2022.


Shares

Warrants

Ou Moonrider

Nil

1,600,000

________________________________________

Avricore Health Inc. ("AVCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2020:

Number of Shares:

8,740,000 shares





Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share





Warrants:

8,740,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,740,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for a one-year period, subject to an acceleration right





Number of Placees:

28 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Rodger Seccombe

Y

350,000

Hector Bremner

Y

350,000

Kiki Smith

Y

180,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

1,000,000

2 placees






Finder's Fee:

John Papastergiou – $27,800 cash and 278,000 finder's warrants.





William David Oliver – $5,000 cash and 50,000 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a one-year period, subject to an acceleration right.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on January 26, 2021 and February 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLACK MOUNTAIN GOLD USA CORP. ("BMG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 19, 2021 and January 22, 2021:

Number of Shares:

12,500,000 shares





Purchase Price:

$0.40 per share





Warrants:

6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares trade at $1.00 or greater for 10 consecutive trading days.





Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.60 for a two-year period





Number of Placees:

114 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Brian Morrison

Y

225,000

GKM Holdings Ltd. (Graham Harris)

Y

250,000

Farhad Abasov

Y

250,000

2272498 Ontario Inc. (Peter McLean)

Y

50,000

Maxim Missiouk

Y

200,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

615,000

[10 placee(s)]






Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. - $13,440.00






Mackie Research Capital $61,760.00






Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $14,800.00






RF Securities Clearing LP - $30,880.00


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced:

Number of Shares:

13,157,800 shares





Purchase Price:

$0.38 per share





Warrants:

6,578,900 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,578,900 shares





Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.55 for a three year period





Number of Placees:

78 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Farrukh Anwar

Y

13,200

Miriam Tuerk

Y

131,500

John Tuerk

Y

131,500

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

2,264,200

[7 placees]






Agent's Fee:






$285,454.00 and 751,196 broker warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.


Agent Warrant Exercise Price: $0.38


Agent Warrant Term to Expiry: December 22, 2023

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 22, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:31 a.m. PST, Feb. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EVERGOLD CORP. ("EVER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a binding letter of intent dated December 31, 2020 and option agreement dated February 11, 2021 (together "the Agreement"), between Evergold Corp. (the "Company"), and an arms-length party - Enigma Resources LLC (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rockland Property ("the Property"), a property comprising of 71 Federal Mining Claims located in Lyon County, Nevada, USA.

In order to exercise its option, the Company must pay the Vendors an aggregate of USD$805,000 in cash and the issuance of 500,000 common shares over a five (5) year period, ending January 1, 2026. Additionally, the Company is required to incur USD$1,675,000 in exploration expenditures over a four (4) year period, ending January 1, 2025. Further, the Vendor will retain a 3% net smelter royalty.

The Company also has an option to issue up to a maximum of 1,666,666 common shares, in lieu of up to USD$500,000 of the aforementioned total payable cash consideration.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 11, 2021 and February 16, 2021.

________________________________________

FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD. ("FNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:26 a.m. PST, Feb. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FOSTERVILLE SOUTH EXPLORATION LTD. ("FSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation relating to the non-arm's length disposition (the "Asset Disposition") of the Company's Avoca and Timor tenements located in the state of Victoria, Australia to a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leviathan Gold Ltd. ("Leviathan"). The Exchange has been advised that the Asset Disposition was completed on February 2, 2021 pursuant to the terms of an asset sale agreement entered into on December 9, 2020 (the "Asset Disposition Agreement") between Currawong Resources Pty Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Leviathan Gold (Australia) Pty Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leviathan, which followed the previous completion of a statutory plan of arrangement among the Company, Leviathan, and Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Leviathan is a Non-Arm's Length Party to the Company pursuant to Exchange policies, as a result of a common director/officer. Pursuant to the Asset Disposition Agreement, the Company was paid AUD $764,081 in cash in exchange for the Avoca and Timor tenements. The Exchange has been advised that disinterested shareholders of the Company approved the disposition at a meeting held on November 13, 2020.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated October 9, 2020 and news releases dated June 23, 2020, September 1, 2020, October 13, 2020, November 13, 2020 and February 10, 2021, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

INEO TECH CORP. ("INEO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:21 a.m. PST, Feb. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, Feb. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated August 4, 2020:

Convertible Debenture:

$4,376,663.19 of which $3,976,663.19 (including principal and interest) represent an extension of the term of an existing convertible debenture and $400,000 represent an additional amount invested



Conversion Price:

Convertible into 16,833,319 shares at a conversion price of $0.26 per common share



Maturity date:

June 30, 2022



Interest rate:

6.0 % per annum



Number of Placees:

1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

None



Finder's Fee:

None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 7, 2020.

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. (« MOS »)
TYPE DU BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture Convertible
DATE DU BULLETIN: 16 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 août 2020:

Débenture convertible:

4 376 663,19 $ desquels 3 976 663,19 $ (incluant capital et intérêt) représentent une extension du terme d'une débenture convertible existante et 400 000 $ représentent un montant investi additionnel



Prix de conversion:

Le capital est convertible en 16 833 319 actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de 0,26 $ par action



Date d'échéance:

30 juin 2022



Taux d'intérêt:

6 % par année



Nombre de souscripteurs:

1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Aucune



Honoraires d'intémédiation:

Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 7 août 2020.

____________________________________

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated January 13, 2021:

Number of Securities:

3,965,516 common shares



Purchase Price:

$1.45 per common share



Number of Placees:

2 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:




Name

Insider = Y / ProGroup = P

# of shares

Investissement Québec

Y

3,172,413

Pallinghurst Graphite Limited

Y

793,103




Finder's Fee:

None


The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 12, 2021.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 16 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 13 janvier 2021:

Nombre d'actions:

3 965 516 actions ordinaires



Prix :

1,45 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs:

2 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:


Nom

Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P

# d'actions

Investissement Québec

Y

3 172 413

Pallinghurst Graphite Limited

Y

793 103




Honoraire d'intermédiation:

Aucun


La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 12 février 2021.

________________________________________

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 25, 2021:

Number of Shares:

7,000,000 shares





Purchase Price:

$0.20 per share





Warrants:

7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.25 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause





Number of Placees:

39 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Countryman Investments Ltd. (George Richardson)

Y

725,000




Finder's Fee:

Mackie Research Capital Corporation $11,250 cash and 112,500 broker warrants payable.






Canaccord Genuity Corp. $282,500 cash and 282,500 broker warrants payable.






Capital Find Partners Inc. $13,500 cash and 135,000 broker warrants payable.






-Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.20 for two years from closing.


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SCOZINC MINING LTD. ("SZM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:25 a.m. PST, Feb. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SHG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 3, 2021, between the Company's subsidiary and several arm's length parties ("Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire indirectly Florida-based clinic River City Medical Associates.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay USD$2,200,000 in cash and issue up to USD$2,200,000 worth of shares, subject to certain adjustments, to Vendors via quarterly installments, of which the first issuance of 374,167 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$1.2785 per share occurred on closing.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 10, 2020 and February 4, 2021.

________________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:20 a.m. PST, Feb. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIOR INC. ("VIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 28, 2021, between the Company and Denis Bouchard and Norman Ross (collectively, the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in a group of 29 claims covering 1,689 hectares (the "Property"), located north-east and north-west of Belleterre, in the province of Quebec.

The Company will make a cash payment of $10,000 and issue 250,000 common shares to the Vendors in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendors will retain a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. One hundred percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 4, 2021.

VIOR INC. (« VIO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 16 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 28 janvier 2021, entre la société et Denis Bouchard et Norman Ross (collectivement, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'acquisition d'un intérêt de 100% dans un groupe de 29 claims couvrant 1 689 hectares (la « propriété ») situé au nord-est et au nord-ouest de Belleterre, dans la province du Québec.

La société devra effectuer un paiement en espèces de 10 000 $ et émettre 250 000 actions ordinaires aux vendeurs afin d'acquérir un intérêt de 100 % dans la propriété.

Les vendeurs retiendront une redevance de 1 % au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cent pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 4 février 2021.

____________________________________________

X-TERRA RESOURCES INC. ("XTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities:

6,951,613 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.155 per flow-through common share



Warrants:

3,475,806 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,475,806 shares



Warrants Exercise Price:

$0.20 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees:

10 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

None



Finder's Fee:

Marquest Asset Management Inc., Roche Securities Limited and Mackie Research Capital Corporation received a cash commission totaling $70,175 and 452,740 common share purchase warrants to acquire 452,740 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.155 per common share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 22, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

RESSOURCES X-TERRA INC. (« XTT »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 16 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions:

6 951 613 actions accréditives ordinaires

Prix :

0,155 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

Bons de souscription :

3 475 806 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 475 806 actions

Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,20 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

Nombre de souscripteurs:

10 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Aucune

Honoraire d'intermédiation:

Marquest Asset Management Inc., Roche Securities Limited et Mackie Research Capital Corporation ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 70 175 $ et 452 740 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 452 740 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,155 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 22 décembre 2020 et 31 décembre 2020.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS INC. ("CPM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 16, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at 5:57 a.m. PST, Feb. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/16/c4080.html

