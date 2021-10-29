U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0123 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    -0.0106 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0000
    +0.4280 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,160.57
    +1,628.73 (+2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

RECONAFRICA DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - RECAF; LGDOF

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. (“ReconAfrica”) (OTCMKTS: RECAF; LGDOF) publicly traded securities between February 28, 2019 and September 7, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until December 27, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the ReconAfrica class action lawsuit. Commenced on October 25, 2021, the ReconAfrica class action lawsuit (Muller v. Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp., No. 21-cv-05910 (E.D.N.Y.)) charges ReconAfrica as well as certain of its top officials with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the ReconAfrica class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the ReconAfrica class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than December 27, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: ReconAfrica purports to engage in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana, including in the Kalahari Desert and other fragile areas.

The ReconAfrica class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose: (i) ReconAfrica’s plan for using unconventional means for energy extraction (including fracking) in the fragile Kavango area; (ii) that ReconAfrica would begin unlicensed drilling tests; (iii) that ReconAfrica would illegally use water for well testing; (iv) that ReconAfrica would illegally store used water in unlined pools; (v) that ReconAfrica would skirt Namibian law and hire an inadequate and inappropriate consultant; (vi) that, as a result, ReconAfrica risked future well, drilling, and water-related licenses in Namibia and Botswana; (vii) that, contrary to its representations, ReconAfrica did not reach out nor provide adequate information (including in relevant local languages) through accessible means to those to be impacted by its testing and potential energy extraction; (viii) that ReconAfrica’s interests are in the Owambo Basin, not the so-called Kavango Basin; (ix) that ReconAfrica has continuously engaged in stock pumping; and (x) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased ReconAfrica securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the ReconAfrica class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the ReconAfrica class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the ReconAfrica class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the ReconAfrica class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com


Recommended Stories

  • Chip makers are threatening to scrap future US factories without generous tax breaks

    Intel, Samsung, and TSMC have each threatened to pull the plug on planned fabs in the US without billions of dollars in tax breaks and subsidies funded through the CHIPS Act.

  • Zuckerberg, Sandberg Should Face Criminal Probe, Liberal Nonprofit Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A liberal nonprofit that advocates for market competition is urging federal authorities to investigate whether top executives including Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg broke the law, adding personal accusations to the allegations facing the company following disclosures from a whistle-blower.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the F

  • GameStop chief operating officer Owens leaves after 7 months

    GameStop Corp, the company whose stock became a sensation with day traders this year, said on Friday that Jenna Owens agreed to leave, just seven months after joining the video game retailer as it is chief operating officer. It is the first major executive departure at GameStop since the company hired a new chief executive officer, Matt Furlong, in June. Owens, who was a top executive at Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, joined GameStop in March.

  • This city just recorded the U.S.’s highest-ever average gasoline price

    Prices for gasoline in one of the nation’s major cities reached an all-time on Thursday--- the highest average price ever recorded in the United States, according to fuel savings platform GasBuddy.

  • Here’s how Congress wants to combat early withdrawals from retirement accounts

    Americans’ retirement portfolios suffer from “leakage” every year, which is defined as early withdrawals from retirement accounts for reasons outside of retirement. Most retirement accounts require investors to be age 59 1/2 before they’re allowed to take penalty-free distributions, but hardships do happen, such as job loss, a disability or a death in the family. Distributions for non-emergencies, such as cashing out an account when switching jobs, however, could unnecessarily put an American’s future retirement in peril.

  • As Oil Races Toward $100, Consumers Tell OPEC+ Enough Is Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past year, oil consuming countries have become increasingly anxious at crude’s resurgence: first to $50 a barrel, then $75 and now to more than $85. And when Vladimir Putin, one of the leaders of the OPEC+ cartel, warned that $100 a barrel was a distinct possibility, the alarm bells really started ringing. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapo

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don't have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA, using these unconventional income sources.

  • U.S. Coal Miners Are ‘Sold Out’ for 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost every lump of coal that U.S. miners will dig out of the ground next year has already been sold, as surging natural gas prices prompt utilities to burn more of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobePeabody Energy Corp., the to

  • UK government on standby as energy supplier Bulb faces collapse

    The collapse of the company, which has 1.7 million household customers in the UK, would be the largest in the sector so far and affect around 1,000 jobs.

  • Exxon tells locked-out Texas refinery workers non-union employees get higher pay

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Thursday sent a message to hundreds of union workers locked out of their jobs at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery saying that pay is greater at non-union sites. The message comes about two weeks before the 585 locked-out workers begin voting on removing United Steelworkers (USW) union Local 13-243 from the 369,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery and adjoining lubricant oil plant. An official with the United Steelworkers union 13-243 had no immediate comment about the company message.

  • The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices

    The prices of oil, coal, and natural gas are all on course to post a weekly loss as bearish factors loom on the horizon for energy markets

  • California Golden State Stimulus II: Most direct deposit payments to be issued by this week

    Still waiting for a Golden State Stimulus payment? You could be getting yours by the end of the week. The Franchise Tax Board said it expects to issue "the vast majority" of Golden State Stimulus II direct deposit payments by Oct. 31 and all payments by the end of the year.

  • Air Canada Introduces Company-Wide Plan for the Safe Return of its Employees to the Workplace

    Air Canada said today that it has enacted a Return to the Workplace Plan to transition employees working remotely safely back into the workplace, beginning November 15. The plan, developed in compliance with Public Health Agency of Canada guidelines, uses a hybrid approach combining on-site and remote work options to give employees flexibility and confidence as they return to their pre-pandemic work routines.

  • Denver-based natural gas company gambling higher prices here to stay

    The company is using the recovery of the fuel and energy markets to reduce its debt by dropping all hedges against the risk of losses.

  • Activision CEO Bobby Kotick cuts his salary to $62,500, California’s state minimum

    He also has outlined new measures to respond to sexual harassment allegations at the company.

  • More Options Emerge to Turn Retirement Savings Into Retirement Paychecks

    To help employees make their money last, employers are starting to offer annuities inside 401(k) plans. These insurance contracts give retirees the option to convert savings into a regular monthly income for life.

  • Trademark hurdles for Facebook's Meta rebrand

    Leichtman Law PLLC Managing Partner David Leichtman joins Yahoo Finance to discuss social media giant Facebook's recent rebranding efforts.

  • Facebook’s problems go beyond its new name: Steve Wozniak

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman speak with Apple Co-Founder and ‘Unicorn Hunters’ Circle of Money Investor, Steve Wozniak, about Apple earnings, the state of big tech, and the new TV show ‘Unicorn Hunter’s that he’ll be starring in.

  • Retirement Uses for Your Health Savings Account (HSA)

    Thanks to unique tax advantages, an HSA may be the best retirement option you never knew you had. Here's how to take advantage if you qualify for one.

  • Oil Rises 11% in October as Stockpiles Erode Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted a monthly gain of 11% on signs that consumption is outpacing supply and draining stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityFutures in New York rose 0.9% on Friday. Oil’s advance this month shows the impact of an ongoing shortage of natural