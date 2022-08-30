RECONAFRICA AND NAMCOR SUCCESSFULLY REACH TOTAL DEPTH OF THE 8-2 WELL ON TIME & ON BUDGET

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce they have successfully reached total depth of the third stratigraphic test well, 1819/8-2 ("8-2"), in the Kavango basin of NE Namibia. The well was drilled to a total depth of 2,056 meters reaching all geological targets, on time and on budget. Current operations are now focused on well data capture and initiating analysis of this data. The Company owned rig, Jarvie-1, will remain on site until logging and coring operations are completed, as well as a vertical seismic profile tool (VSP) will be run to total depth to tie into the 2D seismic program.

.Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.)

Processing of the second phase of 761 km of 2D seismic is near completion, where early results are being used to refine drilling locations for the upcoming stratigraphic wells. The next well of this planned continuous drilling program is scheduled to have the rig on location by the end of September.

Environmental, Social & Governance ("ESG")

The Company is drilling and installing community water wells, a key area of focus for ReconAfrica's $10 million ESG commitment, in numerous communities within Kavango East and Kavango West. ReconAfrica is working closely with local community members and the Namibian government to contribute to their Rural Water Management Plan providing local community members with much needed access to fresh potable water. To date, ReconAfrica has drilled a total of 24 water wells, of which 21 have water tanks and solar powered equipment installed. The Company also assisted the Ministry of Agriculture, Water & Land Reform ("MAWLR") with the completion/instillation of an additional eight solar powered water wells which were previously drilled but not by the Company. ReconAfrica continues to provide better access to fresh potable water in the local communities working with the relevant government authorities in identifying optimum locations for more water wells in both Kavango East and Kavango West regions. The Company, working with MAWLR, has agreed to drill and equip additional water wells on these optimized locations.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences comprising approximately 8.5 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat, in line with best international standards, and will implement environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitation, statements with respect to current operations now focusing on well data capture and initiating analysis of this data, processing of the second phase of 761 km of 2D seismic nearing completion, the next well of the drilling program scheduled to have the rig on location by the end of September and the Company's commitment to minimal disturbance of habitat, in line with best international standards, and its implementation of environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

