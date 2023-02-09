ReconAfrica Provides Response to IIROC Request

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is unaware of any material change.

At the request of IIROC, ReconAfrica wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the opening of the newly discovered deep Kavango Sedimentary Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences comprising approximately 8.5 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with best international standards and will implement environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

