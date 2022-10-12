U.S. markets open in 6 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,630.25
    +31.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,486.00
    +220.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,961.75
    +116.75 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,714.40
    +17.50 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.67
    +0.32 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.00
    -5.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.27
    -0.21 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9725
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.63
    +1.18 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0991
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1800
    +0.3810 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,157.79
    +63.02 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.77
    +3.46 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Reconciliation Software Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the Extended Reality Market are ReconArt, Inc., SmartStream Technologies ltd., BlackLine Inc., Trintech Inc., SAP SE, Fiserv, Inc., Aurum Solutions, Cashbook, Rimilia Holdings Ltd., OneStream Software LLC, Oracle Corporation

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing automation and optimization of reconciliation management is expected to aid the expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Reconciliation Software Market size, share & industry analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Application (Financial Services, Insurance, Retail, Real Estate, Government, Others) and regional forecast 2020-2027.” The increasing digitalization is expected to spur opportunities for the market.

The coronavirus incident has brought the world to an unforeseen stop. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain this global pandemic.

Key Development:

April 2020: SmartStream Technologies announced that Jumhouria Bank registered in Libya has implemented SmartStream’s solution for the reconciliation of cash payments. Through the implementation of reconciliation solutions, the bank aims to ensure greater visibility into the card, cash, central bank, and payment transactions.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/reconciliation-software-market-103761


Market Driver:

Announcement of Blackline’s Automation Software in NHS to Stimulate Growth

Blackline Inc, an American enterprise software company that develops cloud-based services designed to automate and control the entire financial close process announced that its automation software was chosen by NHS National Services Scotland (NSS) to automate financial processes. NSS intends to deploy Blackline’s Account reconciliation tool incorporated with the capabilities of transaction matching and journal entry to drive the transformation of its finance processes. Moreover, the increasing demand for software in financial institutions such as banks, insurance companies, and others owing to the high transactions, including cash, debit & credit cards, mobile and online payments can further enable speedy expansion of the market. According to a 2018 research by Banking Circle on the United Kingdom's Insurance industry, 28 percent of the market relies on manual reconciliation methods whereas, only 4 percent have fully-automated reconciliation solutions eliminating human intervention. Besides, the increasingly digital and online payments can enhance the expansion of the market in the forthcoming years.

However, a lack of awareness and knowledge about the advantages of recon software is expected to restrict the growth of the market.

Growth Plans of Key Players to Strengthen Market

The increasing digitalization and online transactions are expected to aid companies to market their software to potential customers. The increasing concentration on security and safety by key players can intensify the market. As per Early Warning Services, LLC, a provider of fraud prevention and management services headquartered in Scottsdale, United States, 171 million transactions were conducted through the Zelle network during the mid of 2019. Zelle is a digital payment network owned by Early Warning Services. The company also states that it was a 71 percent growth than in 2018. The potential growth in the payment methods paves the way for fraud. These factors drive the need for automated reconciliation software.

Reconciliation Software Market Segments-

Segmentation

By Component

  • Software

  • Services

 By Deployment

  • Cloud

  • On-premise

By Application

  • Financial services

  • Insurance

  • Retail

  • Real Estate

  • Government

  • Others (hospitality, gaming)

  •  

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/reconciliation-software-market-103761


The report on the reconciliation software market uncovers:

  • Important facts and figures

  • An all-inclusive study of the market

  • Comprehensive data about prominent companies

  • Latest industry trends and drivers

  • Recent developments

  • Study of COVID-19 impact

Regional Analysis:

Favorable Government Policies to Stimulate Market in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the increasing digitization services across industries. The government policies, coupled rapid adoption of online transaction services can drive market growth across the region. Europe is expected to hold a significant market share owing to the high demand for customized reconciliation software solutions compliant with the new GDPR policies in European countries. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly owing to the improving financial services such as online banking and mobile banking in India, Japan, and China. The booming e-commerce industry is expected to further aid the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • ReconArt, Inc.

  • SmartStream Technologies ltd.

  • BlackLine Inc.

  • Trintech Inc.

  • SAP SE, Fiserv, Inc.

  • Aurum Solutions

  • Cashbook

  • Rimilia Holdings Ltd.

  • OneStream Software LLC Oracle Corporation


Pre Book - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103761


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Intel reportedly plans to lay off thousands of workers, with details potentially emerging alongside quarterly earnings

    Intel reports quarterly results on Oct. 27. Its last big layoff round, comprising 12,000 job cuts, was announced in tandem with first-quarter earnings in 2016.

  • Why These Passive Income Dividend Stock Machines Soared Tuesday

    The stock market had a mixed performance on Tuesday, trading higher for parts of the day but finishing with new closing lows for the year for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to hold onto some modest gains, but they were quite a bit smaller than they'd been earlier in the afternoon. High-growth tech stocks once again found themselves in the crosshairs of bearish investors on Tuesday, extending losses from earlier in the year amid ongoing concerns about inflation.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) is working to expand beyond China, but right now investors are trading the company knowing its main market is still China. Last week, Nio outlined its strategy to continue its push into the European market.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • Report: Amid weak PC demand, layoffs coming to Intel

    Layoffs may be on the way at Intel, Oregon’s largest employer. The moves would come as the semiconductor industry is pushing the state for more incentives. Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, reported late Tuesday that Intel is planning significant workforce reductions that could affect the sales and marketing division.

  • Jamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon says don’t be surprised if the S&P 500 loses another one-fifth of its value. While such a plunge would fray trader nerves and stress retirement accounts, history shows it wouldn’t require any major departures from past precedents to occur. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at Once

  • This industry could be worth $180 billion by 2040. Citigroup offers four stock names to play it, and a few more to think about.

    It's looking like a rough day for stocks. Our call of the day is a look at the future and a billion-dollar industry and some stocks to play it, from Citigroup.

  • Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs hit by PC slowdown - Bloomberg News

    The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some of Intel's divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could see cuts affecting about 20% of staff, according to the report. The company had 113,700 employees as of July, Bloomberg News said. Intel declined to comment on the job cuts.

  • Good News for Tesla Investors: The Stock Is Now Oversold.

    Shares of electric-vehicle giant Tesla have gone through a brutal stretch lately. Bulls might be getting some relief soon.

  • Owning real estate for passive income is one of the biggest myths in investing — but here are 3 ways you can actually make it work

    Thinking about an investment property? You might want to think again.

  • Bang Billionaire’s Empire of Caffeine Crashes Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It should have been a weekend of celebration for billionaire Jack Owoc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalOn Instagram, he blew out the candles atop a massive birthday cake dedicated to his blockbuster product, Bang Energy.

  • 3 Stocks With Juicy Dividend Yields Greater Than 20%

    It's common for companies to up their dividend payouts when business is fruitful, allowing investors to build up a cash pile quickly.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    If you're searching for a low-risk, high-yield dividend stock, this wireless leader could be worth considering.

  • Why Shares of Annaly Capital Management, AGNC, and Orchid Island Capital Rose Today

    Shares of several mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) rose today after they provided preliminary results for the third quarter of the year. Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) rose 11.6%, while shares of AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) rose nearly 10.9%, and shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) ended the day up nearly 13%. It also estimated that its tangible net book value per common share at the end of Q3 was roughly between $9.06 and $9.10 per share.

  • Meta stock falls on Atlantic Equities downgrade

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita explains why Meta stock is pulling back on Tuesday.

  • 3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

    Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance because it is the cash flow used for dividend payouts. Dividends well covered by the FFO will usually be safer from cuts. Here are three real estate investment trust (REIT) stock

  • Dow Jones Futures: S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Fresh Bear Market Lows; Big Inflation Reports Due

    The Nasdaq and S&P 500 sank to new bear market lows Tuesday as chip stocks and Tesla slumped. Big inflation reports are ahead.

  • 5 Chip Stocks for Investors Who Want to Buy the Dip

    A Cowen analyst says chip stocks are near all-time low valuations after their big drops this year. Several offer solid buying opportunities.