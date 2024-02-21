Reconstruction and aesthetic surgeries offered by new plastic surgery practice run by Athens native

Athens native Dr. Chelsea Vinditto owns and operates the Avenue Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery.

Although Avenue Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery is the Athens area’s newest plastic surgery practice, Dr. Chelsea Venditto has long called the Classic City home.

Venditto, who grew up in east Athens and attended Athens Academy and Cedar Shoals High School, said that during her years of medical school in Colorado, medical residency in Wisconsin and an aesthetic surgery fellowship in Alabama, she always thought about returning to the community where she was raised.

“I wanted to come back home,” said Venditto, who opened her Milledge Avenue practice in December. “I was excited to explore new places, but I was definitely ready to come back. I had strong hopes of coming back to Athens.”

A board-certified plastic surgeon who operates at both St. Mary’s hospital and Piedmont Athens Regional, Venditto graduated from Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, then took part in a six-year plastic surgery program at Medical College of Wisconsin. She also spent three years in a dedicated aesthetic surgery fellowship in Birmingham before returning to Athens three years ago.

She worked in another plastic surgery practice in Athens before opening her own business, the site of which had previously been occupied by Dr. Cesar Gumucio before he retired in late 2023. Venditto’s practice also shares space on Milledge with Athens Wellness Collective.

“Dr. Gumucio and I are friends and he had reached out to me to let me know he was planning to retire,” said Venditto, who added her practice is mixed reconstruction surgery and aesthetics. “He had done a lot of breast reconstruction and I do a lot of breast reconstruction, and there were patients of his that would need follow up after his retirement. I told him I was happy to help transition those patients and their care and see them for their yearly visits. He let me know this location was going to be available.”

Venditto, who lives in Oconee County with her husband Jody McCook and their three children, said her practice is about 50/50 between reconstructive surgery and aesthetic surgery. She does breast reconstruction for patients who have had mastectomies or lumpectomies for breast cancer and lower extremity reconstruction and added she does most of the breast reconstruction in the area.

In the realm of aesthetic surgery, Venditto does facelifts, breast lifts, breast augmentation, abdominoplasty, liposuction and arm and thigh lifts. She said her training in Birmingham was “top of the line” for aesthetic procedures, with a number of cutting-edge techniques not previously offered in the Athens area.

“Plastic surgery is such a cool field because no area of the body goes untouched,” said Venditto, adding she’s the only doctor in town with specific fellowship training in aesthetics. “I could be doing a facelift and a breast lift and the next day have a complex external wound reconstruction or a complex breast reconstruction. I also take facial trauma calls for the hospital voluntarily. ... I’ve sewn up patients with dog bites to the face, chainsaw to the face, complex laceration repairs.”

The practice in its current form is small, with just Venditto, a nurse and an office manager, but she’s confident the future will lead to growth.

“The goal is to start small and then just grow with time,” she said. “I can see having an aesthetician in the future and a med spa-type thing in the future. We do Botox and injectables and I inject them myself, which is worth noting. ... We’ll grow into hiring more people.”

For more information, visit www.avenueaesthetics.com.

