Record 30-Year Bond Sale Tests Japan Steepening Yield Curve

(Bloomberg) -- Investor appetite at Tuesday’s record auction of 30-year Japanese government bonds will help determine whether the nation’s yield curve continues to steepen.

Money managers are divided on the likely outcome, with one group betting that weak demand for the 900 billion yen ($8.4 billion) of debt on sale will extend the trend seen since March. Others view the event as a potential game changer by drawing in buyers for super-long yields that have climbed to their highest in more than a year.

The stakes are high for policy makers, too. The government needs firm bidding to keep borrowing costs in check as it ramps up economic stimulus, and the Bank of Japan already has its hands full mopping up excess bond supply in shorter maturities.

“The auction could be a catalyst to change the steepening trend,” said Naoya Oshikubo, a senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co. in Tokyo.

The auction is the first for 30-year bonds since the government’s latest increase in debt issuance took effect this month. The securities will carry a 0.6% coupon, compared with the 0.625% yield quoted on 30-year bonds in trading at as of 11:00 a.m. in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at two scenarios for the sale:

Steepening to Stay

Those expecting continued steepening point to the relative lack of buying support from the BOJ in super-long bonds.

The bank is focused on pinning 10-year yields around zero percent and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has indicated he is not yet concerned about the levels of longer yields.

This is evident in the BOJ’s bond-purchase plan for this month, which paved the way for it to buy more shorter-maturity bonds while keeping amounts unchanged for longer tenors.

Markets also have two more government sales to contend with in the super-long zone this month: one of 20-year bonds worth 1.2 trillion yen on July 21, and a 40-year offering of 500 billion yen a week later.

As the gap between 10- and 30-year JGB yields widened to more than 60 basis points last week, Barclays Plc joined others including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. in recommending strategies that benefit from a steeper curve.

A poor result at Tuesday’s auction could see 30- and 40-year yields rise to as much as 0.7%, according to Masahiko Loo, a fixed-income portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein Japan Ltd. It could see 20-year yields peak around 0.5%, according to Loo.

“The BOJ won’t touch super-long sectors so long as the steepening is gradual in size and pace,” he said.

Peaking Out

On the other sided of the argument are investors such as Shinji Kunibe, who have been in the market buying.

“JGBs are cheap right now,” said Kunibe, general manager of the global strategies investment department at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co. “Yield steepening is seen peaking.”

In one sign of underlying support, JGBs maturing in 20, 30 and 40 years drew demand from almost all categories of investors in May, with purchases of the securities by regional banks hitting a record, according to the latest data from Japan Securities Dealers Association.

While 30-year yields edged up on Monday, they slipped the most in about a month on Friday.

Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed-income investment at PineBridge Investments Japan Co., saw the move at the end of last week as investors buying back in after a bout of selling to book profits.

Even if yields climb after Tuesday’s auction, steepening will run out of steam when the 10-to-30 year spread nears 80 basis points, said Sumitomo Mitsui Trust’s Oshikubo.

“There are limits to how much yields can climb,” he said. “If investors wait too long, they will miss the chance for dip-buying, which is actually happening now.”

(Adds coupon and 30-year yield level in fifth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.