Record $8 Billion of Foreign Funds Flock to Korea on Reform Bets

(Bloomberg) -- Global investors are piling into South Korean stocks like never before, wagering that the long-time corporate governance laggard is finally springing into action.

Foreign funds scooped up 10.2 trillion won ($7.7 billion) of Kospi shares so far this year, the most for the corresponding period since exchange data going back to 1999, according to Bloomberg calculations. The benchmark, which started the year on the backfoot, saw its fortunes reverse as the government touted Japan-like reforms to boost equity valuations.

While it’s not the first time that Korea has sought to resolve the market’s perennial discount versus Asia peers, investors are betting the “top-down” approach by President Yoon Suk Yeol will lead to more tangible results. The Financial Services Commission will announce the details of its corporate reform plan called “Value Up” program on Monday.

“Much of the foreign buying appears to be from multi-strategy hedge funds but I heard a lot of money also came from long-only funds,” said Kang DaeKwun, chief investment officer at Life Asset Management Inc. in Seoul. “Some of those hedge funds piled into Korean stocks with an animal instinct.”

The hefty buying drove a 6% rise in the Kospi gauge this month, leading the index to outperform most of its Asian peers. Stocks known for their cheap valuation have been prime targets, with Hyundai Motor Co. and banking shares like KB Financial Group Inc. among foreign investors’ favorites.

Korea’s financial watchdog said funds based in the UK accounted for a bulk of the purchases in January, at 3.2 trillion won. It will disclose data for this month in mid-March.

“Stocks are still too cheap. It’s never too late as the change has just started now,” Kang at Life Asset said.

