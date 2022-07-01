U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    -0.51 (-2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1750
    -0.5530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,381.59
    +469.94 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Record-Breaking Registrants and Technical Papers for 2022 IEEE/CVF Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR)

·4 min read

Advancing the Frontiers of Computer Vision Research, Technologies, and Solutions 

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  2022 IEEE/CVF Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR), the largest gathering of professionals from across the world and from every aspect of the computer vision, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) industries, successfully concluded this week, breaking records with over 10,250 conference registrants and 2000 technical papers presented.

CVPR 2022, hosted by the IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) and the Computer Vision Foundation (CVF), experienced record-breaking registrants and technical papers at the conference that explored all aspects of computer vision, AI, and ML.
CVPR 2022, hosted by the IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) and the Computer Vision Foundation (CVF), experienced record-breaking registrants and technical papers at the conference that explored all aspects of computer vision, AI, and ML.

Computer vision is a field of AI that enables computers and systems to derive meaningful information from digital images, videos, and other visual inputs — and take actions or make recommendations based on that information. CVPR 2022 convened the brightest minds in the field for a week-long program of papers, keynotes, workshops, tutorials, posters, virtual learning, and discussion, and showcased the advancement of computer vision on a global scale.

CVPR's annual conference covered an extensive range of computer vision, AI, and ML topics and applications; the top five research categories at CVPR 2022 ranked by the number of papers accepted this year are:

  • Recognition: detection, categorization, retrieval

  • Image and video synthesis and generation

  • 3D from multi-view and sensors

  • Low level vision

  • Vision + language.

CVPR 2022 experienced a record number of paper submissions - 8,161 - of which only 2,064 were accepted at the conference.

CVPR annually recognizes such research through its best papers awards, and the event is internationally known for its prestigious awards program. From this year's 33 finalists selected from the 2,064 accepted papers, the Awards Committee presented the following awards:

Best Paper Award
Learning to Solve Hard Minimal Problems
Authors: Petr Hruby, Timothy Duff, Anton Leykin, and Tomas Pajdla

Best Paper Honorable Mention
Dual-Shutter Optical Vibration Sensing
Authors: Mark Sheinin, Dorian Chan, Matthew O'Toole, Srinivasa Narasimhan

Best Student Paper Award
EPro-PnP: Generalized End-to-End Probabilistic Perspective-n-Points for Monocular Object Pose Estimation
Authors: Hansheng Chen, Pichao Wang, Fan Wang, Wei Tian, Lu Xiong, Hao Li

Best Student Paper Honorable Mention­­
Ref-NeRF: Structured View-Dependent Appearance for Neural Radiance Fields
Authors: Dor Verbin, Peter Hedman, Ben Mildenhall, Todd Zickler, Jonathan Barron, Pratul Srinivasan

The event's exhibit hall packed with 137 exhibitors provided an abundance of advancements to explore and included companies noted for their AI programs such as Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and TikTok, as well as autonomous driving companies like Argo AI, Tesla, cruise, and Zoox.

Exhibitor highlights include:

  • Unity Computer Vision showcased "Digital Humans for Computer Vision" - a proprietary digital human generator was developed that contains highly-parametric and simulation-ready 3D human assets.

  • Tesla brought the Tesla Cybertruck prototype to CVPR for attendees to inspect up-close.

  • Zoox, the autonomous robotaxi company bought by Amazon, showcased its purpose-built vehicle for the first time at the conference - guests were able to envision the future of transportation by sitting inside.

  • At the Meta booth, attendees met with researchers actively exploring the latest machine learning techniques for application to various areas of machine perception.

The CVPR 2022 keynote speaker lineup included the following high-profile industry leaders:

  • Josh Tennenbaum – Professor, Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), presented "Learning to See the Human Way"

  • Xuedong Huang – Technical Fellow, Chief Technology Officer Azure AI, presented "Toward Integrative AI with Computer Vision"

  • Kavita Bala – Dean, Ann S. Bowers College of Computing and Information Science, Cornell University, presented "Understanding Visual Appearance from Micron to Global Scale."

A panel session covering "Embodied Computer Vision," featured Martial Hebert, Carnegie Mellon University, as the moderator, with panelists that included Kristen Grauman, University of Texas, Austin, and Meta AI; Nicholas Roy, Zoox, and MIT; and Michael Ryoo, Stonybrook University and Google.

The 2023 CVPR event will take place in Vancouver, from June 17 to 23, 2023.

About CVPR 

The Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference (CVPR)  is the premier annual computer vision and pattern recognition conference. With first-in-class technical content, the main program, tutorials, workshops, a leading-edge expo, and attended by more than 7,500 people annually, CVPR creates a one-of-a-kind opportunity for networking, recruiting, inspiration, and motivation.

About the IEEE Computer Society

The IEEE Computer Society is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology. A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional careers. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, the IEEE Computer Society offers international conferences including CVPR, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, and training programs.

About the Computer Vision Foundation

The Computer Vision Foundation is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to foster and support research on all aspects of computer vision. Together with the IEEE Computer Society, it co-sponsors the two largest computer vision conferences: CVPR and the International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/record-breaking-registrants-and-technical-papers-for-2022-ieeecvf-conference-on-computer-vision-and-pattern-recognition-cvpr-301579890.html

SOURCE IEEE Computer Society

Recommended Stories

  • Musk’s SpaceX Can Serve Planes, Cars With Broadband, FCC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s SpaceX won permission from US regulators to offers its Starlink broadband-from-space service to users in vehicles, vessels and aircraft.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesUS Supreme Court’s Tumultuous Term Ends With Guns, Roe and ProtestsThe Federal Communicat

  • Qualcomm’s Apple Slice Still Has an Expiration Date

    Apple’s reported struggle to develop in-house modem chip only delays the inevitable, but the extra cash flow can help Qualcomm diversify further.

  • Apple: The iPhone Upgrade Cycle Is Underappreciated, Says 5-Star Analyst

    Now that Q2 has come to end, the focus on Wall Street will turn to the second quarter results. In Apple’s (AAPL) case, the past 3 months have been defined by the Covid lockdowns in China which will adversely affect revenue by between $4 billion and $8 billion. However, recent checks made by Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives regarding the Asia iPhone supply chain indicate that over the past few weeks the situation has been “steady with slight improvements.” “As of now we believe iPhone demand is holdin

  • Samsung Is First to Start Mass Production of 3-Nanometer Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. kicked off mass production of 3-nanometer chips that are more powerful and efficient than predecessors, beating rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to a key milestone in the race to build the most advanced chips in the world.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course

  • Emerson expands software portfolio with acquisition of California firm

    Emerson Electric Co. said Friday it has acquired a California-based software firm, a move that follows an equity investment previously made into the company. It said the deal will help its customers with more quickly bringing drugs to market.

  • Samsung's Commercializes 3-Nm Chip Production To Grab Bigger Pie From Apple, Qualcomm

    Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) has begun commercializing 3-nm chips intensifying rivalry with the most significant contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE: TSM). The first-gen 3-nm process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23%, and reduce the area by 16%. Samsung will begin with 3-nm semiconductors for high-performance and specialized low-power computing applications before expanding to mobile processors. Also Read: Samsun

  • Bitcoin and ETH Price Prediction: Bears Target Lows, Why Doge Is At Risk

    Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below $20,000, Ethereum’s ether retested $1,000, and DOGE is trimming gains from the key $0.075 resistance zone.

  • Samsung Elec starts 3-nanometre chip production to lure new foundry customers

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it has begun mass producing chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology, the first to do so globally, as it seeks new clients to catch far bigger rival TSMC in contract chip manufacturing. Compared with conventional 5-nanometre chips, the newly developed first-gen 3-nanometre process can reduce power consumption by up to 45%, improve performance by 23%, and reduce area by 16%, Samsung said in a statement. The South Korean firm did not name clients for its latest foundry technology, which supplies made-to-order chips like mobile processors and high-performance computing chips, and analysts said Samsung itself and Chinese companies are expected to be among the initial customers.

  • Micron’s Dim Outlook Suggests Tech Spending Is on the Wane

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. gave a surprisingly downbeat forecast for the current quarter after demand for phones and computers weakened, but vowed to move aggressively to stave off a chip glut. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin

  • The end of a second straight month of layoffs in tech

    June brought another wave of layoffs in tech, with cuts impacting roughly the same number of employees as May: 16,000 employees, according to tracker layoffs.fyi. Another layoff aggregator from TrueUp paints a more dire picture, counting 26,000 impacted employees this month, up from about 20,000 last month. The end of a second straight month of nearly daily layoffs shows how every startup sector, from mobility to fintech, is impacted by the downturn. When Niantic released Pokémon Go in 2016, the company put itself firmly on the map as an AR and mobile gaming company to watch out for.

  • Couple told after buying house that internet would cost $27k, forced to rely on 4G hotspot

    ‘I was just flabbergasted that a house like this, in an area like this, could possibly have never been wired for Internet’

  • Metaverse years from being global phenomenon, says pioneer

    Big brands are rushing to the metaverse but the path to profit is still unclear and mass adoption may be years away, one of the sector's biggest players, Sebastien Borget, told AFP in an interview.

  • Pitch your startup at TC Sessions: Robotics

    One of TechCrunch's favorite events -- TC Sessions: Robotics 2022 -- is coming back virtually July 21. It's slated to be one of the best programming lineups in the robotics industry, with luminaries like U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, inventor Dean Kamen and Amazon’s VP of Global Robotics, Joseph Quinlivan -- and more. As you well know, a TechCrunch event wouldn't be complete without highlighting early-stage founders inventing groundbreaking technologies.

  • Cardano Dips by 6.2% As Vasil Hard Fork Activation Countdown Begins

    The much-awaited event is expected to take place by July 3, after which Vasil’s upgrades will be available for users on the Cardano testnet.

  • BlackBerry Radar Now Available on AWS Marketplace

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that BlackBerry Radar®, the company's intelligent, data-driven asset monitoring solution purpose-built for the transportation industry, is now available for purchase in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

  • States That Ban Abortion Could Want Your Data. Here’s What to Know.

    Internet search history, text messages and location data could take on new significance for people seeking information about abortion services after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

  • Anova's Precision Cooker Nano drops to $99 at Amazon

    Amazon knocks 34 percent off Anova's Precision Cooker Nano sous vide machine, bringing it down to $99.

  • TikTok seeks to reassure U.S. lawmakers on data security

    (Reuters) -Chinese-owned social media site TikTok told U.S. senators it was working on a final agreement with the Biden Administration that would "fully safeguard user data and U.S. national security interests," according to a TikTok letter seen Friday by Reuters. The letter dated Thursday came in response to questions raised in a June 27 letter https://www.blunt.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/tiktok_oversight_letter.pdf by a few senators including Republicans Marsha Blackburn and Ted Cruz, TikTok said. TikTok, owned by Chinese technology conglomerate ByteDance, is one of the world's most popular social media apps, with more than 1 billion active users globally.

  • The Apple Watch Series 7 is Just $312 on Amazon

    You can save up to $100 on Apple's flagship smartwatch which has all the bells and whistles you'd expect.

  • Amazon's secret outlet is jam-packed with deals this week: Our picks, up to 70% off

    Sun Joe, NutriBullet and more: There's something on sale for everyone —including a popular air fryer for $60 off!