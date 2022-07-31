U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,130.29
    +57.86 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,845.13
    +315.53 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,390.69
    +228.09 (+1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.23
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.30
    +1.88 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.70
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.33
    +0.47 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0223
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -0.0390 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2000
    -1.1200 (-0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,887.85
    -507.70 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.24
    -1.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.86 (-0.05%)
     

Record Breaking Revenue At The Executives Association Of San Diego

The Executives Association of San Diego
·4 min read

San Diego, July 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego, California -

The Executives Association of San Diego, based in California, is pleased to announce one of their members has achieved a record breaking revenue of $743,844. This unprecedented number was generated by the member referrals in April and May 2022. The association is pleased to see one of their members achieving such success, and they hope to see more of their members achieve similar or greater numbers in the future. Many have found success and growth in their business ventures through the association, and the recent record breaking revenue generated by one of their members is hopefully just the start of a successful future together.

The association offers members a way to meet other decision makers from premier businesses in the San Diego area. During weekly meetings, they meet to exchange leads, make referrals and share the latest information pertaining to their respective businesses. These meetings allow executives to form long term relationships with trusted resources that have the potential to be the catalyst for rapid, large scale financial growth in the future.

"The membership supports each other’s business interests by providing good leads, the fuel that keeps every business enterprise running at full speed,” says the Association. “Each member firm is committed to helping other member firms increase their business by providing direct business contacts, referrals and relevant business information. In addition, members receive from their fellow members personal and immediate attention to their needs and requests. Members strive to seek and discover lead opportunities for each other in conversations with business acquaintances, employees, friends and family. Over the years, a systematic and effective mechanism has been developed for passing along good leads and supporting each of our members. Important relationships are developed between members. This is an opportunity to establish business and personal contacts with executive decision makers from San Diego businesses in a wide variety of professions and industries.”

It is relatively easy and straightforward to join the Association’s ranks. Once an aspiring member contacts the administrative offices and attends a meeting as a guest, they are then invited to submit an application. Applications are reviewed by the executive director, the membership committee and the board of directors. Credit and background checks are performed and business references are contacted. After this an on-site interview is scheduled and performed at the applicant’s business location, and other members are presented with the aspiring member’s application for feedback. Assuming the application is satisfactory, the board of members approves the new member and welcomes them to The Executives Association.

The top responsibility of any member is to be involved. Members only attain the full benefits associated with membership when they regularly attend scheduled business meetings. A minimum of 50% annual attendance to the weekly lunches is expected. Members are also expected to represent their firms enthusiastically, actively assist other members, share any information they may have and act on information received, pay their dues, provide referrals and contacts to other members and generally help other members of the organization reach their full potential.

A number of members have shared their experiences with The Executives Association of San Diego through various platforms. Matthew Harris says about their experience, “The Executive Association of San Diego was a great experience as I was invited to sit in on a meeting. I’m currently 19 and getting into commercial Real Estate, and I own a small Japanese distribution company on this side. As a person trying to climb the ladder, it was profound to be in a wholesome and rather elite environment.”

Barry Handler also remarks, “I have been a member of this organization for the past 20 years and feel it has been invaluable to running my business. Members are all skilled business men and women in San Diego, and skilled at running their businesses. I have gained life-long friendships, many business referrals and business advice that you simply cannot buy. I encourage local businesses to at least check it out!"

Interested parties may learn more about The Executives Association of San Diego through their website. The Association may be contacted directly regarding any further inquiries as well.

Executives Association of San Diego
Executives Association of San Diego

###

For more information about The Executives Association of San Diego, contact the company here:

The Executives Association of San Diego
Candy Cain
(619) 255-4534
admin@execs-sd.org
302 Washington Street, #425,
San Diego,
CA 92103

CONTACT: Candy Cain


Recommended Stories

  • Ford: Strong Earnings Prove the Sky Isn't Falling

    On Wednesday afternoon, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported stellar second-quarter earnings results. Revenue surpassed $40 billion for the first time since 2019, while the company's adjusted operating margin reached 9.3%, powering a huge earnings beat. To some extent, Ford's second-quarter earnings may have benefited from favorable timing of shipments.

  • Joe Biden’s green agenda hits Americans with an oil price shock

    When his green credentials were challenged by a young activist on the election trail, Joe Biden had a simple answer.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Boeing Secures FAA Clearance to Resume 787 Dreamliner Deliveries

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday approved Boeing’s inspection and modification plan to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters. The FAA approved Boeing’s proposal that requires specific inspections to verify the condition of the airplane meets requirements and that all work has been completed, a move […]

  • Top Energy Stocks for August 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • 'I have been in shock': Letters reveal financial distress after Celsius, Voyager bankruptcies

    Customers of bankrupt crypto firms Celsius and Voyager detailed stories of distress in letters to a bankruptcy court.

  • Bank of America in settlement talks with U.S. regulators over employee cell phone use

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Bank of America said on Friday that it is engaged in settlement talks with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over staff communications on unapproved devices. The SEC has been looking into whether Wall Street banks have been adequately documenting employees' work-related communications, such as text messages and emails, during the work-from-home period of the pandemic.

  • 3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Over the long run, Wall Street is a money machine that rewards the patient. Although these bear market declines can be scary, they've historically been the perfect time to scoop up high-quality growth stocks at a discount. Perhaps no group of fast-paced stocks is riper for the picking than megacap growth stocks.

  • Boeing Clears Hurdle for Resuming 787 Dreamliner Deliveries

    The FAA approved the plane maker’s plan to address various quality problems with 787 production. The first 787 delivery is expected to occur within days.

  • Elon Musk and Twitter Have an Important Meeting on October 17

    This is the appointment not to be missed: Twitter v. Elon Musk. This expedited trial comes after Musk decided to withdraw his offer of $44 billion, at $54.20 per share, to buy Twitter , which he described as the de facto public town square of our time. The reason for withdrawing given by the CEO of Tesla is that the management of Twitter does not tell the truth about the number of spam bots, or fake accounts, existing on the platform.

  • America’s New Energy Crisis

    America is wrestling with the worst energy crisis in nearly five decades, a period of high prices and limited supply. The rise of fracking, which extracts oil and gas from shale rock, unlocked cheap domestic supplies while cleaner energy provided by wind and solar farms became far less expensive. It came undone thanks to a haphazard transition to renewable energy, reduced investment in oil and gas production, political inaction and unexpected economic forces triggered by the pandemic and lockdowns.

  • Defense Companies Hurt by Staffing Shortages Amid Growing Weapons Demand

    Lockheed, Raytheon and others say labor challenges are adding to wider supply-chain problems seen lingering into next year.

  • Alex Jones Puts Infowars’ Parent Company Into Bankruptcy During Texas Defamation Trial

    Free Speech Systems filed for chapter 11, the second time Infowars has turned to bankruptcy to try to resolve Sandy Hook families’ defamation lawsuits.

  • U.S. Eyes Sanctions Against Global Network It Believes Is Shipping Iranian Oil

    The U.S. believes a global network of companies has been helping Iran evade sanctions and export oil by blending it with Iraqi oil in ship-to-ship transfers at sea to hide its origins.

  • 2 Things Smart Investors Should Know About Shopify

    Once a darling among investors, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has fallen back to the ground. Shopify is a tech company providing the tools to help anyone -- individuals or small and large companies -- to sell products to anyone and everywhere. Via Shopify, entrepreneurs can start selling their products online by subscribing to a monthly plan for as low as $19 per month.

  • Roku Stock Plunges On Big Loss, Sales Miss, Weak Outlook

    Roku stock crashed Friday after the streaming video platform missed its second-quarter targets and offered weak guidance.

  • Monkeypox: There are 1.7 million vaccines in the national stockpile, SIGA BioArmor CEO says

    SIGA BioArmor CEO Phil Gomez joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest on the global monkeypox outbreak and what resources the U.S. currently has available to fight it, including vaccines.

  • Change to EVs Means Shift in Auto Company Jobs

    Ford's reported plan to cut thousands of jobs from its internal combustion division has some analysts expecting other automakers to follow suit.

  • JPMorgan Is Building a Giant Travel Agency

    Need a five-star hotel room or an extravagant safari with that checking account? JPMorgan wants to book that for you.

  • Stanley Black & Decker's Depressed Earnings Provide an Opportunity

    Iconic hardware and power tool manufacturer being hurt by lower demand, inflationary pressures