Record Cases Across U.S.; IMF Sees Deeper Slowdown: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- Signs of a worsening outbreak across the U.S. rattled markets, with states including Florida, California and Texas setting daily records for infections. A new model predicts 180,000 American deaths from the coronavirus by the start of October.

The International Monetary Fund projected a deeper recession and slower recovery for the virus-ravaged world economy than it anticipated two months ago. Health leaders called on the U.K. to prepare for a possible second wave, while the World Health Organization warned of rising Latin America cases.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will require visitors from virus hot spots to quarantine for 14 days. The New York City Marathon, which attracts runners from around the globe, was canceled.

Key Developments:

Global Tracker: Cases exceed 9.3 million; deaths pass 479,000Virus’s race through U.S. forces grim reality on statesAmericans are avoiding stores again in new hot spotsThe pandemic’s worst-case scenario is unfolding in BrazilModi looks inward to save Indian economy as crisis bitesHospitals are counting beds again with cases rising

Democrats Tell Convention Delegates to Stay Home During Pandemic (7:15 a.m. HK)

The Democratic National Convention told state delegates to stay home from the gathering in Milwaukee this summer as the party announced it was significantly scaling back its nominating convention due to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Rebuffs China on Virus Links to Food (6:40 a.m. HK)

U.S. health and agricultural authorities issued thinly veiled criticism of new demands from China for food-exporting companies to sign documents stating that they comply with safety standards to prevent transmission of the virus.

“Efforts by some countries to restrict global food exports related to Covid-19 transmission are not consistent with the known science of transmission,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a joint statement Wednesday.

It’s the latest rebuff to China, which has issued warning shots to global exporters dealing with outbreaks among employees. The nation issued a ban on poultry shipments from a plant owned by Tyson Foods Inc. after the company reported infections at the site in Arkansas. Meanwhile, meat companies in the U.K., Germany and Brazil have voluntarily halted some shipments amid positive cases, according to China’s customs authorities.

South Africa Has Record Increase (6 a.m. HK)

South Africa reported a record 5,688 new cases, bringing the total to 111,796, data released Wednesday by the Health Ministry showed. That marks the most in Africa and a fifth consecutive day that new cases surpassed 4,000. The number of people who died after contracting the coronavirus in South Africa rose by more than 100 for a second day, bringing the total tally to 2,205.

Texas Daily Infections Reach New High (5:10 p.m. NY)

Texas posted its worst day so far for new cases, with a jump of 5,551 to 125,921, according to the state health department. The 4.6% one-day rise exceeded the 3.7% seven-day average.

Hospitalizations climbed by 7.3% to 4,389, the data showed.

“Our infrastructure is overwhelmed,” David Persse, Houston’s director of emergency medical services, said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

U.S. Virus Deaths Seen Hitting 180,000 by October (4:50 p.m. NY)

America is on track to lose 180,000 lives to coronavirus by the start of October, according to new data from experts modeling the pandemic at the University of Washington in Seattle, though an embrace of masks could decrease the damage.

The forecast from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is a reduction from a projection of 201,129 deaths from the middle of June, and is predicated on the expectation that the outbreak will start to pick up in late August and intensify further in September, with 179,106 deaths by Oct. 1.

The drop in projected deaths is tied in part to the fact that more younger patients are being diagnosed with coronavirus infections, and they are more likely to recover from them, said IHME Director Christopher Murray.

Abbott Says Texas Has ‘Massive Outbreak’ (4:45 p.m. NY)

