Record-High Gold Exports Drive Canada’s Trade Surplus Wider
(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s merchandise trade balance recorded its largest surplus since October, driven by a strong increase in gold shipments to Switzerland and the UK.
The country’s trade surplus widened to C$1.39 billion ($1 billion) in February, from C$608 million a month earlier, Statistics Canada reported Thursday in Ottawa. Economists had been expecting exports to exceed imports by C$680 million in February.
Total exports jumped 5.8% that month, the largest percentage increase since August 2023, while total imports rose 4.6%. In volume terms, exports were up 6.2% and imports grew 4.1%.
More than half of the export growth was driven by a sharp rise in exports of unwrought gold, with increased high-value shipments of refined gold and transfers of gold assets in the banking sector. This increase coincided with a rise in the market price of gold at the end of February.
Excluding the product group for unwrought gold, exports were up 2.8%.
Exports of farm, fishing and food products rose 9.7% in February, the strongest percentage increase observed since July 2023, while shipments of motor vehicles and parts rose 3.8%.
Imports reached their highest level since June 2023. Imports of electronic and electrical equipment and parts increased 9.7% to a record C$7.6 billion. The increase was led by imports of high-value data processing units from the US, which are generally used for the development of complex cloud systems.
Imports of consumer goods were up 3.3%, with clothing, footwear and accessories seeing the largest increase. Imports of energy products rose 10.2%, led by crude oil imports.
--With assistance from Jay Zhao-Murray.
