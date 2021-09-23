U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.75
    +4.75 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,661.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,307.75
    +4.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.60
    +2.40 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.17
    -0.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.70
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1750
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • Vix

    18.63
    -2.24 (-10.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3800
    +0.0790 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,823.85
    +1,314.45 (+3.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.16
    +15.24 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,126.88
    +487.48 (+1.64%)
     

The record high lumber prices in the US shifted global lumber trade flows in the first half of 2021

·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • US lumber prices reached unprecedented highs in the 2Q/21. For example, the costs for 2x4 framing pine lumber inthe US South averaged almost $800/m3 in May, up from $210/m3 as recent as February 2020 and nearly four times as much as the 20-year average price for southern yellow pine. The costs for sawlogs, typically accounting for 60-70% of the production costs when manufacturing lumber, have seen only relatively small adjustments throughout the first half of 2021 in the key lumber-producing regions of North America, according to the Wood Resource Quarterly. The favorable lumber price/sawlog cost ratio has resulted in record-high profits for lumber companiesacross the continent.

  • Canadian lumber prices have spiked similarly to US prices, with record highs in May followed by sharp declines during June through August. Canada and the US reduced lumber exports overseas in the first half of 2021 due to the strong US lumber market. The most significant decline came in North American shipments headed to China, which fell from over 1.9 million m3 in the 1H/20 to only 820,000 m3 in the 1H/21.

  • Two of the four largest lumber exporters in Europe, Sweden, and Germany increased their shipments substantially during the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The significant rise in exports from Sweden and Germany was in sales to the US. Both countries have benefited from not only larger export volumes but also substantially higher lumber prices. In May 2021, average export prices for Sweden and Germany were up 83% and 93% from May 2020, respectively. The most significant changes in trade by the major European lumberexporters in 2021 have been increases in intra-continental sales and a decline in shipments to China, the US, and the MENA region.

  • Softwood lumber imports to China fell by 24% y-o-y in the first half of 2021. Although importation rose in the 2Q,the 1H/21 import volume has been the lowest first half in six years. It is interesting to note that China's consumption of foreign softwood lumber as a percentage of the total usage of both lumber and logs was at its lowest level in over ten years, reports the WRQ. China's supply from all countries except Ukraine has declined from 2020, with the most significant reductions having been in imports from the US and Sweden. In contrast, importation to China from Chile and Russia has been relatively less impacted.

  • The costs for lumber in China have sky-rocketed this year, reaching their highest levels on record. Canadian lumber prices have gone up the most as they have been heavily impacted by the alternative market in the US. From late 2020 to July 2021, Chinese import prices for lumber from British Columbia were up about 60% during this period.

Are you interested in the worldwide wood products market? The Wood Resource Quarterly (WRQ) is a 75-page report established in 1988 and has subscribers in over 30 countries. The publication tracks prices for sawlog, pulpwood, lumber, and pellets and reports on trade and wood market developments in most key regions worldwide. For more insights on the latest international forest product market trends, please go to www.WoodPrices.com

CONTACT:

Wood Resources International LLC

Hakan Ekstrom

info@woodprices.com

www.woodprices.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/wood-resources-international-llc/r/the-record-high-lumber-prices-in-the-us-shifted-global-lumber-trade-flows-in-the-first-half-of-2021,c3420839

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1902/3420839/1472561.pdf

WRI - Market Insights 2021 Global Lumber Markets Sep 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-record-high-lumber-prices-in-the-us-shifted-global-lumber-trade-flows-in-the-first-half-of-2021-301384506.html

SOURCE Wood Resources International LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Our brands are outgrowing their categories by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.

  • Moderna CEO says pandemic could be over in a year: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani gives a Covid-19 update as the CDC advisory committee is set to vote on Pfizer booster data&nbsp;

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

    Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • BHP, Rio Tinto, and Vale Stocks Look Cheap Based on Current Iron-Ore Prices

    The major global iron-ore producers— BHP Group Vale and Rio Tinto —look appealing after the recent sharp declines in their stock prices because they are now discounting lower commodity prices. The stocks are discounting an iron-ore price of $86.37 a metric ton, against the current spot price of $107 a ton, Chris LaFemina, a Jefferies analyst, says in a note titled “What Iron Price is Priced In.” “If the reality in China is a soft landing in which the government manages the Evergrande collapse without causing contagion, these shares are undervalued and would likely outperform,” he wrote.

  • California governor signs warehouse productivity quota bill into law

    California governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB-701, the bill that aims to regulate warehouse productivity quotas, into law.

  • U.S. Commerce chief: 'Aggressive' action on chip shortage needed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday it is time to get "aggressive" in addressing the worsening semiconductor chip shortage that has caused automakers and others to cut production and impacted thousands of U.S. workers. Automakers from General Motors Co to Toyota Motor Corp have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

  • Top REITs for October 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Tesla to open first Arlington dealership

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) appears to be filling the high-end auto dealership void left by Maserati's closure in South Arlington. The electric automaker will convert the former Maserati and Alfa Romeo dealership at 2710 S. Glebe Road into a 63,854-square-foot auto sales, delivery and vehicle service center, per plans obtained from Construction Journal. The architect is listed as Callison RTKL Inc. Work will include floor repair, new furniture “with data and power,” demolition of offices, the addition of solar roof panels and Tesla charging stations and other sundry updates.

  • P&G issues vaccine rules for its 26,000 U.S. employees

    Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble has issued rules regarding the coronavirus vaccine for its employees in the United States.

  • You May Soon Be Able to Insure Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You?

    You may be able to profit off your pessimism about the health and durability of Social Security. That may be welcome news for young and middle-age adults who are particularly bearish about the future of Social Security. The Nationwide Retirement Institute’s 2021 … Continue reading → The post You May Soon Be Able to Insure Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Citi Isn’t Ruling Out Natural Gas at $100 in a Frigid Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. more than doubled its Asian and European natural gas forecasts for next quarter and said prices could surge to as high as $100 per million British thermal units in the event of a particularly cold winter.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Divid

  • Why China Evergrande Stock Dropped, and Its EV Stock Followed

    Shares of Chinese companies named "Evergrande" are having a topsy-turvy day today. China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), the real estate giant that's been making headlines over the past year, was down 14% by 11:48 a.m. EDT on Thursday. China Evergrande proper is plummeting on reports that the Chinese government has instructed local governments "to prepare for the potential downfall of China Evergrande Group," as The Wall Street Journal put it today.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Getting Worse for Car Makers. Now the White House Is Weighing In.

    The global auto industry could lose $210 billion in revenue this year due to supply issues, double the forecast months ago, according to the consulting firm AlixPartners.

  • U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better

    The U.S. has plenty to improve upon when it comes retirement. While Iceland is rated as the top country for retirement security for the third year in a row, the U.S. dropped to No. 17 in the 2021 Global Retirement Index … Continue reading → The post U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • White House seeks to address semiconductor chips crisis harming automakers

    The White House will discuss ways to overcome a semiconductor chip supply crisis that is cutting auto production around the world in a new round of meetings with major companies on Thursday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House National Economic Council director will host companies including Detroit's Big Three automakers General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis as well as Apple, Daimler AG, GlobalFoundries, Micron, Microsoft, Samsung, TSMC and others including Intel Corp Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cloud computing market is a core growth engine of the tech sector. Cloud infrastructure platforms power countless websites, apps, and streaming media services, and also provide companies with extra storage and computing power. Cloud-based software services can also analyze data, help companies make decisions, and enable people to work remotely.

  • Tesla, Fisker earn split views from these analysts

    Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt on Thursday started coverage of shares of Tesla Inc. and Fisker Inc., favoring the newcomer Fisker with a buy rating.

  • White House Weighs Invoking Defense Law to Get Chip Data

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering invoking a Cold War-era national security law to force companies in the semiconductor supply chain to provide information on inventory and sales of chips, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Cr