U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,613.00
    -12.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,109.00
    -81.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,176.50
    -61.25 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,124.50
    -6.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.53
    +2.29 (+2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.80
    +5.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.98
    +0.24 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1135
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.54
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3149
    +0.0051 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8700
    -0.9960 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,268.89
    -322.24 (-0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.34
    +1.97 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.06
    +3.81 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Record High Net Profit from Continued Growth of Reserves and Production

·6 min read

HONG KONG, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883) today announced its 2021 annual results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

CNOOC Logo (PRNewsfoto/CNOOC Limited)
CNOOC Logo (PRNewsfoto/CNOOC Limited)

In 2021, CNOOC Limited adhered to the business strategy of seeking progress while keeping performance stable and embedded the normalized epidemic prevention and control measures into daily operation. The Company seized the favourable opportunity of the rebound of international oil prices to vigorously develop its main business sector and sharpen its advantages. With the continuous breakthroughs in reserves and production growth, its oil and gas sales revenue had surged, and net profit for the year hit a record high.

Guided by the value-driven exploration philosophy, the Company made a total of 22 commercial discoveries in the year. In offshore China, 4 medium-to-large sized oil and gas fields including Kenli 10-2 were discovered. Overseas, 6 new discoveries were made in the Stabroek Block in Guyana. The total recoverable resources of the Block exceeded 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE"). The net proved reserves continued to grow and reached 5.73 billion BOE. The reserve replacement ratio reached 162%, and the reserve life remained above 10 years. During the year, 14 new projects were brought on stream. The successful commissioning of "Shenhai-1", the ultra-deep water large gas field, will support the construction of a major gas production area of trillion-cubic-meter resources in the South China Sea. Bohai oilfields became the largest crude oil production base in China. The annual net production reached a record high of 573 million BOE.

The Company insisted on enhancing quality and efficiency to reduce cost. As a result, significant improvement in profitability has been achieved as witnessed by the operating results of its overseas assets. The annual average realised oil price was US$67.89 per barrel, representing an increase of approximately 65.7% year-over-year ("YoY"); the average realised natural gas price was US$6.95 per thousand cubic feet, representing an increase of approximately 12.6% year-over-year ("YoY"). All-in cost was US$29.49 per BOE and opex was US$7.83 per BOE, which maintained the cost competitive edge. The annual oil and gas sales revenue was RMB222.1 billion, representing an increase of 59.1% YoY. The net profit amounted to RMB70.3 billion, increased by 181.7% YoY and the basic earnings per share was RMB1.57, reaching the best level in history.

The Company continued to implement the innovation-driven strategy and reinforced the research on core technologies. "Shenhai-1", the world's first deepwater semi-submersible oil production and storage platform with 100,000-ton storage capacity, achieved 3 world-class innovations and a number of breakthroughs in core technologies research. The construction of Dongfang intelligent gas fields supported cost reduction and efficiency enhancement, while Enping oilfields achieved remote-controlled production in typhoons safely, both representing significant progress in digital transformation and intelligent development.

In 2021, the Company actively expedited green and low-carbon transition. The successful commissioning of the Qinhuangdao/Caofeidian onshore power project set an excellent example for the construction of offshore green oilfields in the future. Natural gas exploration and onshore unconventional gas development were accelerated to increase the reserves of and guarantee the supply of clean products. The Company had set up a headquarters department and a new branch for new energy business and accelerated the planning of a green industrial chain. The Company's first offshore wind farm was connected to the grid at full capacity. The Company had also started to construct China's first offshore CCS demonstration project.

The Company always attaches great importance to shareholders' returns. The Company promised at the beginning of the year, from 2022 to 2024, the expected annual payout ratio would be no less than 40%, and the annual absolute dividend would be no less than HK$ 0.70/share (tax inclusive). In 2022, the Company would appropriately implement share buybacks subject to the authorization granted at the general meeting of shareholders.

Mr. Wang Dongjin, Chairman of the Company, said, "In 2021, CNOOC Limited actively responded to the external challenges and strived to make progress while maintaining stable operations. The operating results continued to grow and reached the best level in history. Looking into the future, we will adapt to the macro-economic trends, stay committed to the core values, and actively expand new financing channels. We look forward to joining hands with our shareholders to create value and share the results of the growth."

Notes to Editors:

More information about the Company is available at http://www.cnoocltd.com.

*** *** *** ***
This press release includes forward looking information, including statements regarding the likely future developments in the business of the Company and its subsidiaries, such as expected future events, business prospects or financial results. The words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company as of this date in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company currently believes are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will meet the current expectations and predictions of the Company is uncertain. Actual results, performance and financial condition may differ materially from the Company's expectations, including but not limited to those associated with fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, macro-political and economic factors, changes in the tax and fiscal regimes of the host countries in which we operate, the highly competitive nature of the oil and natural gas industry, environmental responsibility and compliance requirements, the Company's price forecast, the exploration and development activities, mergers, acquisitions and divestments activities, HSSE and insurance policies and changes in anti-corruption, anti-fraud, anti-money laundering and corporate governance laws.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company cannot assure that the results or developments anticipated will be realised or, even if substantially realised, that they will have the expected effect on the Company, its business or operations.

*** *** *** ***

For further enquiries, please contact:

Mr. Su Yuchi
Media & Public Relations
CNOOC Limited
Tel: +86-10-8452-5897
Fax: +86-10-8452-1441
E-mail: mr@cnooc.com.cn

Mr. Bunny Lee
Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group
Tel: +852 3150 6707
Fax: +852 3150 6728
E-mail: cnooc.hk@pordahavas.com

SOURCE CNOOC Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The share price of electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose by more than 17% Tuesday. There was no specific news driving Rivian's share price higher, though. Are investors right to be snatching up shares of the electric truck maker now?

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are on Track for Massive Gains, Says Oppenheimer

    What kind of stocks stir up controversy like no other? Penny stocks. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share have earned a reputation as some of the most divisive names on Wall Street, with these plays either met with open arms or given the cold shoulder. On the positive side, the pennies offer the best cost of entry in the stock market. Anyone who truly believes the adage ‘buy low and sell high’ simply can’t ignore the pennies, because this is where you can buy low. And because the sha

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Exploded Today

    Shares of the EV battery start-up are surging on reports of a big partnership and fresh analyst stock coverage.

  • Alibaba Makes Metaverse Bet in China’s Magic Leap Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. led a $60 million investment in Chinese augmented reality glasses maker Nreal, joining rivals Tencent Holdings Ltd. and ByteDance Ltd. to stake a claim in the future of the metaverse.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHackers Steal About $

  • Intel, AMD and Stocks of Other Chip Makers Slip Despite Micron’s Upbeat Forecast

    An optimistic fiscal third-quarter outlook from Micron Technology fails to lift shares of fellow U.S. chip makers.

  • Debt Crisis Grips Russia’s Most-Loyal Ally as Dollar Bonds Dive

    (Bloomberg) -- With all the focus on the risk of default by Russia, an even more spectacular collapse has gone largely unnoticed right next door: There’s a bond crisis brewing in Belarus, which has the world’s worst-performing government debt this year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to A

  • Rep. Mace talks cannabis legislation, inflation, Russia-Ukraine war, and midterm elections

    Rep. Nancy Mace joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss cannabis legislation, inflation, midterm elections, and the outlook for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • President Biden’s budget proposes new crypto tax reporting rules

    Yahoo Finance reporter Jennifer Schonberger breaks down President Biden's latest budget proposal and how it could affect cryptocurrency.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Carnival Corporation & plc ( NYSE:CCL ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Stocks Fall, Oil Rises as Russia Promise in Doubt: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell and energy prices rose as skepticism about Russia’s promise to de-escalate the war in Ukraine renewed concerns about higher raw material prices and commodity disruption.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Big

  • We Think Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. Indeed, Lightwave Logic...

  • Elon Musk's Tesla Loses Prestigious Crown to Lucid

    In the race for electric vehicles, Tesla has a considerable lead over its rivals. To fill this gap - which is far from being insurmountable - the legacy carmakers rely in particular on their tact and their experience in mass production and production rate management. The young Californian manufacturer has just snatched from Tesla a prize which crowns the luxury electric vehicle of the year for 2022.