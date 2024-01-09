A record high in the S&P 500 would suggest double-digit gains in 2024

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the last day of trading for the year on December 29, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A record high in the S&P 500 would bode well for further gains throughout 2024, according to Ned Davis Research.

The investment firm said that years in which the stock market hits a record high coincide with a median gain of 15%.

The S&P 500 is less than 2% away from hitting a new all-time high.

If the S&P 500 hits a new all-time high in 2024, expect a strong year of gains to follow, according to Ned Davis Research.

The investment firm crunched the numbers and found that when the S&P 500 hits at least one record high in a given year, the year's median return is about 15%.

"The S&P 500 has tended to post double-digit gains in years with record highs," Ned Davis Research said in a note on Monday.

The data point highlights two typical characteristics of the stock market: that strength begets more strength, and that stocks don't typically crash from all-time highs.

Of course, this stat isn't a slam dunk. In the first week of January 2022, the S&P 500 jumped to a record high and subsequently fell about 20% that year. But going back to 1944, the market has a strong tendency to keep rising when new record highs are made.

The S&P 500 is less than 2% away from hitting a new all-time high, so 2024 could be another year of double-digit returns if the index reaches a new record.

And the gains could get even stronger if the S&P 500 hits record highs numerous times this year. More than seven record highs in a year has led to a median gain of 19% for that year, and more than 35 records in a year has delivered a median gain of 25%.

Such records are not uncommon. In 2021, the S&P 500 recorded 70 closing highs, and in 2017 the index registered more than 60 record closing highs. Both years saw incredibly strong returns for the S&P 500, with the index gaining 27% in 2021 and 19% in 2017.

And if a record high is reached this year, the solid gains could spill over into 2025. Ned Davis Research found that the median gain in the following year after a record high was reached was about 8%.

To keep it simple, the takeaway is this: stocks hitting record highs is bullish, not bearish.

