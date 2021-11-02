U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,629.10
    +15.43 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,982.51
    +68.67 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,639.36
    +43.44 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,354.32
    -3.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.27
    -0.78 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.60
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.53 (-2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5450
    -0.0300 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7650
    -0.2330 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,418.66
    +1,909.30 (+3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,550.31
    +51.15 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.23
    -26.39 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Record Land Sales Activity by Farmers National Company

·2 min read

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers National Company and its agents marketed and sold a record amount of land during the company's fiscal year ending Sept, 30, 2021.

"Our agents and staff handled over three quarters of a billion dollars of real estate sales the past twelve months topping the previous record set in 2013," said Randy Dickhut, senior vice president of real estate.

Activity was brisk for Farmers National Company all year long with the number of sales up 10 percent over the past three years nearing a previous record number of transactions.

"Higher land prices and increased buying demand propelled a few more sellers into the land market. This was especially true across much of the grain belt as recent inheritors, trusts, and family groups decided to sell the farm or ranch and capture the stronger prices," Dickhut said.

Sales activity picked up as the year went along in most all areas with average quality farmland and pastureland picking up interest, too. This was evidenced by the 55 percent increase in the total acres sold by Farmers National Company in fiscal year 2021.

"Even with the strong demand to buy good farmland over the past year, it still takes local knowledge of the land market and a comprehensive marketing strategy to obtain the best sales price for a tract of land. Farmers National Company has been especially successful bringing together the local expertise of its agents with a widespread and effective marketing program that brings in all interested buyers to foster the competitive bidding for a property," Dickhut said.

Increased sales activity this year for Farmers National Company was also created by agent's ability to offer and recommend various types of competitive bidding, including a full complement of online and live auctions.

"Being able to offer live auctions, simulcast live and online auctions, and written bid sales in addition to private treaty listings has given Farmers National Company agents the tools to best handle sales for many more landowners," Dickhut said.

Land sales activity looks to be brisk for the fall and early wintertime period.

"Our agents are busy talking to landowners wanting to sell. We have more auctions booked for the next few months than we did at this time last year," Dickhut added.

Farmers National Company, an employee-owned company, is the nation's leading agricultural landowner services company. Over the last five years, Farmers National Company has sold 3,938 properties (1,404 at auction) and more than $5.02 billion of real estate during the last 10 years. The company manages more than 5,000 farms and ranches in 29 states comprising more than 2 million acres. Additional services provided by the company include auctions, appraisals and valuation services, insurance, consultation, oil and gas management, a national hunting lease program, forest resource management, and FNC Ag Stock. For more information on our company and the services provided, visit the Farmers National Company website at www.FarmersNational.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/record-land-sales-activity-by-farmers-national-company-301414305.html

SOURCE Farmers National Company

Recommended Stories

  • Avis Car Rentals nearly doubles net revenue amid pandemic

    Avis Car Rentals managed to bring their net revenue to almost $3 billion, and analysts are skeptical of future prospects in late 2021 and early 2022. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Is BP Stock a Buy?

    BP (NYSE: BP) has been on a tear lately, and long-term investors will be the first to tell you that this type of price action is not typical for the oil major. The company has recently hit some major milestones with the renewable energy production pipeline hitting a projected 21GW/day, which includes offshore wind which is already at an impressive 3.7GW/day production level.

  • Here's Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 580.9% in October

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) surged 580.9% across October's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) rocketed higher after the announcement of a planned merger with a social media company backed by former President Donald Trump. Digital World Acquisition and Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) published a press release and made a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 20, announcing that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement.

  • Tesla Shares Slide as Musk Tweets on Lack of Hertz Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares fell after billionaire Elon Musk cast doubt on Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s plan to buy 100,000 electric vehicles for its rental-car fleet and downplayed the deal’s potential.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsBallot Initiatives

  • 3 Leading Cannabis Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Saavy investors know that an evolving industry like cannabis takes time to show its full potential. The U.S. cannabis market is burgeoning. Not only are domestic players taking advantage of that growth, but their Canadian counterparts are also getting ready to expand in the U.S. when marijuana becomes legal at the federal level.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    With the market continuing to make new highs, and the only bear market in a decade coming briefly due to the pandemic, now is a good time to get a plan ready for the next one. Consider having a shopping list that has different types of stocks to take advantage of the diversity offered by both growth and income investments. The three stocks below make a good mix for the next bear market shopping list.

  • Earnings: Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer all beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi break down earnings for Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 10 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best basic material stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now. Over the last few decades, rising demand for raw materials to support infrastructure development, industrialization, and […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Tesla Skids On Elon Musk Tweet, Vehicle Recall

    Dow Jones futures were in focus early Tuesday after the stock market rally hit record levels. Tesla stock surged to all-time highs.

  • Tesla Stock Is Sliding. Just Don’t Blame Hertz or Recalls.

    Recalls and uncertainty about a big fleet sale could be responsible for the shares' slide. There's another, more likely, reason.

  • BP profits better than expected amid soaring energy prices

    The oil giant said underlying replacement cost profits jumped to 3.3bn US dollars (£2.4bn) in the three months to September 30.

  • Avis Budget Group up after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down Avis Budgets’ third quarter earnings results.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold For the Long Term

    $5,000 might not seem like much in the tech sector, where stocks often cost hundreds or thousands of dollars per share. However, the best tech stocks can still transform a modest investment into a small fortune.

  • We Think Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although...

  • What the Shiba Inu-led memecoin craze says about crypto oversight: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

  • Arista Stock Is Soaring Because Strong Earnings Came With a Stock Split, Buyback

    Arista Networks stock is higher in late trading Monday after the networking-hardware company posted strong third-quarter results, declared a four-for-one stock split, and unveiled a $1 billion stock-buyback plan.