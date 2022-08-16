U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,291.52
    -5.62 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,964.07
    +51.63 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,058.81
    -69.24 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,013.53
    -7.82 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.43
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.90
    -8.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    20.11
    -0.16 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8480
    +0.0570 (+2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2084
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5700
    +1.2980 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,909.24
    -182.97 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    568.55
    -3.37 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,552.12
    +42.97 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Record Monthly Throughput of 20.1 million Equivalent Cans and Live Q2 2022 Earnings Webinar

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wildpack Beverage Inc
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WLDPF

Highlights

  • Record monthly throughput of 20.1 million equivalent standard 12-ounce cans

  • Second highest Can Decorating throughput, a 54% increase over Q1 monthly average

  • Second highest Sleeve Printing throughput, a 244% increase over Q1 monthly average

  • Can Filling throughput was in line with Q1 monthly average

  • Can Filling and Decorating yields maintained above 90%

  • 115 total sales orders, 16 new customer conversions

  • Plant utilization of 23% in July, a 47% increase over the Q1 plant utilization

  • Contracted first multi-year printed can customer to supply more than 50 million cans per year

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV:CANS) (OTCQB:WLDPF) ("Wildpack" or the "Company"), a U.S. national beverage co-packer and packaging supplier focused on the aluminum can format, announces July 2022 production.

Wildpack Beverage Inc, Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Press release picture
Wildpack Beverage Inc, Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Press release picture

Mitch Barnard, Chief Executive Officer commented "When we purchased Land & Sea, we saw the segment as a much-needed complement to our existing co-pack, fill and decorate business. Can and package brokering presents the least capital intensive, highest scalability segment of our complementary business and we are seeing sustainable demand. We continue to work towards optimal domestic can supply contracts, which will elevate that business even further and enhance our vertically integrated value proposition of co-pack, fill, decorate, broker and logistics as we importantly continue to meet and exceed customer needs."

July Operations

In July 2022, Wildpack achieved a record for equivalent standard 12-ounce can throughput of 20.1 million cans. This represented a 7.6% month-over-month ("MoM") increase. Wildpack's throughput results, which include cans and can equivalents, are trending towards profitability and positive cashflow. In the month, can decorating, can filling, sleeve printing, and brokering operations all had throughputs above Wildpack's reported first quarter throughput. Can decorating achieved 3.9 million units, the second highest throughput in the Company's history. Can filling achieved 865 thousand units, in line with first quarter monthly averages. Printing operations achieved 2.8 million units produced, the second highest monthly throughput since the initiation of printing services in December 2021. Can brokering increased 18% MoM while the add-on business of packaging sales increased 4.7% MoM. Wildpack's total sales orders for the month of July were 115, with 16 new customer conversions.

As reported in Wildpack's first quarter 2022 financials, plant utilization was 15.8%, while July increased 47% over these first quarter averages, to 23.3%, as part of the trend toward our medium-term operational goals. Production line yields have remained above 90% for the duration of the month despite the increase in utilization. Wildpack's brokering division secured its first multi-year contract to supply more than 50 million printed cans and can ends to a single customer on an annual basis.

Second Quarter Earnings Call

Wildpack also announces that it expects to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market closes on August 29, 2022. Wildpack will host a webcast to discuss financial results for the quarter, with CEO, Mitch Barnard, CFO, Ryan Mason, and CGO, Thomas Walker. You can register for the webinar below:

Presentation Details:
Date: Aug 29, 2022
Time: 5pm EDT (2pm PST)
Registration: Online Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form or by email: invest@wildpackbev.com.

Per: "Mitch Barnard"

Mitch Barnard
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact us at:
invest@wildpackbev.com

or

Elijah Clare
Vice President, Investor Relations
elijah@wildpackbev.com

Advisors

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is the legal advisor to Wildpack Beverage Inc.

Visit our investor website at:

https://investor.wildpackbev.com

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging operating in the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of six facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Atlanta, Georgia, Longmont, Colorado, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021, and on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol "WLDPF" on February 23, 2022.

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to Wildpack's plans, financial performance and operating performance, anticipated growth in co-packing business, the estimation of revenue, the timing and targets of M&A activity, costs, future capital expenditures, and the success of integration. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, ability to obtain sufficient and suitable financing, actual results of current production and decorating, fluctuations in prices of aluminum; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the co-packaging industry; delays in the completion of capex activities, changes in national and local government regulation of manufacturing operations and labour laws in light of the current COVID pandemic, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments where Wildpack operates. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied by Wildpack are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of Wildpack's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Although Wildpack has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties related to Wildpack's business, including that Wildpack's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; delays in filing of financial information; adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the beverage manufacturing and packaging sector in general; that future results may vary from historical results; and competition in the markets where Wildpack operates. Except as required by securities law, Wildpack does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Wildpack Beverage Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712289/Record-Monthly-Throughput-of-201-million-Equivalent-Cans-and-Live-Q2-2022-Earnings-Webinar

Recommended Stories

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • Better Bear Market Buy: Lucid vs. Nio

    The electric vehicle (EV) industry has expanded by incredible leaps and bounds over the last decade, and its growth story is still just starting to unfold. On the heels of some massive sell-offs, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) stand out as intriguing players in the space that could potentially deliver explosive growth, and investors might be wondering which stock is the better buy at today's prices. Howard Smith: Shares of Lucid Group would certainly qualify as having experienced a major bear market.

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Shopify, or Tesla?

    Among Amazon, Shopify, and Tesla stands one company that's simply never been cheaper and is begging to be bought.

  • Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death

    (Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedDOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing ProbeSingapore’s Next Pr

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • 10 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best EV materials stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more EV materials stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy Now. The electric vehicle industry has been battling with multiple challenges in the past few months. A post-pandemic […]

  • Is Tesla (TSLA) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund invest for the long term (meaning years…often decades…not quarters) in terrific, competitively advantaged, growth businesses managed by exceptionally talented individuals whom it trusts. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have […]

  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -725% and 5.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    It's been a tough year for investors as rising interest rates torpedoed higher-growth stocks. It's also been a challenging year for big blue chip stocks as the S&P 500 retreated about 10% this year. Cloudflare's cloud-based content delivery network (CDN) accelerates the delivery of digital content for websites and apps.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock snatches meme crown with blistering August rally

    Bed Bath & Beyond stock has gone haywire.

  • Cisco Systems Q4 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?

    Cisco's bottom-line performance has been outstanding, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate in 19 consecutive quarters.

  • J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes

    The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression. Count JPMorgan’s chief asset management strategist David Kelly among the bulls. He’s not convinced by the doomsayers, and sees the re

  • Lumentum Stock Falls As Outlook Misses Amid NeoPhotonics Purchase

    Lumentum on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales that topped estimates. But shares fell as guidance came in below views.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Home Depot, Walmart Post Earnings Beats; Fed Minutes Next

    Dow Jones futures were lower Tuesday morning after Monday's stock market action. Dow Jones stocks Home Depot and Walmart reported ahead of Tuesday's open. Next up, key economic data — Fed minutes and U.

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]

  • Home Depot Stock Edges Higher as Profit and Sales Top Forecasts

    The home-improvement retailer reports second-quarter same-store sales rose 5.8%, beating Wall Street forecasts.

  • Companies Like Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Can Afford To Invest In Growth

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and...

  • These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    These widely owned companies are doling out between $11.1 billion and $18.5 billion in dividend income to their shareholders each year!