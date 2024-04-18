Record mortgage rates in 2024 put a damper on prime housing season

A home for sale in Murray on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

Mortgage rates reached a high for 2024, making homebuying during peak housing season less attractive to potential buyers.

Monday’s 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 7.44%, not far from the 7.79% peak in October of last year. As of Thursday, it was 7.1%, making this the first week in 2024 for rates to pass 7%, per Freddie Mac.

To make matters pricier, in a press release Thursday morning, Redfin announced that the median home price in the U.S. increased by 5% compared to a year before. “The combination of high mortgage rates and prices have brought homebuyers’ median monthly housing payment to a record $2,775, up 11% year over year,” according to the press release.

Limited inventory on top of affordability

Those hoping the housing market will become more affordable before buying may wait a while. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index summary, consumer inflation stayed relatively high in the last month, which could likely suspend cuts in the Federal Reserve’s rates.

Increased rates and doubts over the commission plan risk halting homebuying during the market’s busiest season.

“Home sales are slower than usual, but there are still people buying and selling because if not now, when?” said Connie Durnal, a Redfin Premier agent in Dallas, per Redfin. “I’ve had a few prospective buyers touring homes for the last several years, since mortgage rates started going up, and they wish they would have bought last year because prices and rates are even higher now. My advice to them: If you can afford to and you find a house you love, buy now. There’s no guarantee that rates will come down soon.”

However, affordability isn’t much of a problem when there isn’t an impressive inventory to begin with. In December 2023, there were 714,176 homes on the market nationwide, per U.S. News and World Report. Before the pandemic, 1.03 million houses were listed in December 2019.

“Home sales are essentially stuck,” the National Association of Realtors’ chief economist, Lawrence Yun, told The Wall Street Journal. “We need more inventory, definitely.”

In March, existing home sales dropped by 4.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.19 million, marking a 3.7% decline from the previous year. The median price of these homes increased by 4.8% from March 2023, reaching a record high of $393,500 for the month, according to a press release by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday.

“There are nearly six million more jobs now compared to pre-COVID highs, which suggests more aspiring home buyers exist in the market,” Yun said in the press release. “More inventory is always welcomed in the current environment.”

“Frankly, it’s a great time to list with ongoing multiple offers on mid-priced properties and, overall, home prices continuing to rise,” he added.