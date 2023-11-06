Record NHS drug shortages as HRT, contraceptives and ADHD medicines run low

Drug shortages

Britain faces record shortages of medicines amid a row between drug makers and the NHS over payments.

Patients face issues getting hold of drugs for epilepsy and ADHD, as well as hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for the menopause.

A total of 111 drugs are currently facing supply issues, according to the British Generic Manufacturers Association (BGMA).

This is the highest level on record and more than double the number of drugs facing shortages at the start of 2022.

The BGMA blamed an NHS drugs levy for the supply issues, saying it was discouraging pharmaceutical companies from supplying the health service.

Drug makers are required to pay clawback taxes to the UK if the cost of the NHS’s branded drugs bill rises by more than 2pc each year under an agreement known as the Voluntary Scheme for Branded Medicines Pricing and Access (VPAS).

VPAS was put in place to prevent the NHS being overcharged. The rate of how much companies pay ultimately depends on how big the NHS’ medicines bill is and how fast it rises.

However, costs have spiralled in recent years because of the extra costs of vaccines and Covid treatments during the pandemic.

It meant the industry went from paying £563m in NHS sales charges in 2021 to an expected £3.3bn this year.

The surge has provoked outcry among pharmaceutical companies and some drug makers quit the voluntary scheme earlier this year in protest, arguing they could no longer justify the scheme to boardrooms and investors.

Mark Samuels, chief executive of the BGMA, said it was “impossible” to ignore the effect spiralling NHS taxes were having on Britain’s drug supplies.

He added: “There is a finite supply of medicines and companies are being forced to allocate their supplies to other countries where tax regimes are less punitive.”

Contraceptives, acne treatments and mental health medicines are among those on the list of drugs that are facing supply issues.

There is a UK-wide “serious shortage protocol” for estradot patches, which are a form of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for women going through the menopause.



Last month, doctors in England were told not to start new patients on ADHD drugs because of shortages.

Dr Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, said pharmacists were “spending long hours in the day trying to source medicines for patients and this is on top of all the other activities they do in a busy pharmacy”.

She said: “Our pharmacy teams see firsthand the anxiety and stress experienced by patients caused by medicines shortages.”

Shortages have also led to more abuse and aggression towards pharmacists, she said.

Talks between the drug industry and the Government over the future level of taxes on the sector have been going on since May and ministers are expected to agree heads of terms with the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry within the next few weeks.

Negotiations centre on what rate the levies should be set at between 2024 and 2028.

Drug makers will then be able to decide whether to sign up to the voluntary scheme, or to stick to the statutory rate that has in the past tended to be much higher.

The surge in NHS levies has led to warnings that Britain will not get access to the best drugs as companies say they may not be able to afford to launch them in the UK.

The BGMA’s Mr Samuels said there were also significant financial pressures on makers of “generic” medicines, which are drugs that are no longer protected by patents and so made and sold for far less.

Generic medicines account for four out of every five prescription medicines used by the NHS. Mr Samuels said that some manufacturers of generics had little option to reduce suppliers or remove some products to protect their financial health.

Mr Samuels said: “The Government must act otherwise the NHS will pay more for medicines and shortages will become increasingly common.”

The Department for Health and Social Care did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

