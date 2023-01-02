U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.62 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +0.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    -0.0027 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    -0.0049 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8450
    -0.2600 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,723.85
    +180.17 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.94
    +4.58 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

RECORD NUMBER OF NEW CONSULTING ROLES TO BE CREATED ACROSS THE UK SAYS MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCIES ASSOCIATION (MCA)

·5 min read

  • 20% increase in new roles in 2022 with record number of opportunities for school leavers and apprentices

  • 10,000 new jobs recently announced by management consulting sector over next 3 years

  • More than half of the new roles will be based outside London, in cities including Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Birmingham

  • Follows a 14% increase in headcount in 2021 as the consulting sector continues to grow

LONDON, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Record numbers of opportunities for school leavers, apprentices, and graduates from across the UK are expected for those wanting to join the management consulting sector as firms experience a significant increase in demand from clients. Figures collected by the Management Consultancies Association (MCA) show that nearly 10,000 new jobs have recently been announced by firms as they invest in boosting their talent pipeline over the next few years until 2026.  It comes as firms of all sizes have confirmed ambitious recruitment plans during one of the busiest periods ever for the consulting industry as clients turn to consultants for critical support during periods of significant change and digital transformation.

Large, medium, and small firms have all increased the number of roles in their firms in 2022. Small and medium sized MCA member firms have hired approximately 1,200 more people this year and this number is expected to increase both in 2023 and 2024 by 1,300 and 3,000, respectively. Of the roles created, over a third will be outside London with many more open to people regardless of where they are based. Over 400 of these roles in small and medium firms will be for school leavers, apprentices and graduates who are interested in pursuing a career in consulting working with a variety of clients in the public and private sector.

Large firms have also seen substantial growth plans which will see headcount increase. This includes EY who plan to increase the number of consultants from 5,100 to around 10,200 people by 2026. More than half of the new roles will be based outside of London. Deloitte created 1,200 new consulting roles in 2021/22, with the practice forecasting around 1,500 new roles for the current financial year (1 June 2022 to 31 May 2023).

Overall, KPMG saw 2,767 more new hires in 2021 compared to 1,857 in 2020 and 1,085 graduate and apprentice joiners compared to 909 in 2020 while PwC brought 5,856 new joiners into the business across the UK, with 1,418 joining through their graduates, school, and college leaver routes while Grant Thornton recruited a record 450 trainees and increased its total number of staff by 12% to more than 5,100 last year.

The recent announcements follow record recruitment growth last year in the sector when there was a 14% increase in headcount for consultancies in 2021, with an estimated overall total of 88,000 management consultants across the UK. The MCA Annual Industry Report showed that small and large firms saw the largest headcount increases of 17% while medium sized firms saw an increase of 10%. This robust growth in employment can be directly attributed to the step change in demand for consultancy services from clients in recent times with further recruitment expected in the next 12-24 months to help meet demand.

In addition, there has been a 51% increase in the number of graduates employed from 2020 with more school leavers also joining the sector. In total there were nearly 1,700 apprentices in programmes for firms represented by the MCA with large firms employing the majority of apprentices. Medium sized firms have the highest proportion of new graduates and apprentices outside London and this trend is expected to continue due to hybrid working, the reduction in travel and less time required on client site. It has also opened the talent pool to those who were previously unable or reluctant to work in the sector. There was also an increase in the number of regional offices for consultancy firms with Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, and Edinburgh all seeing more opportunities for local talent.

These strong numbers reflect the demand for talent with growth in the sector of 18% in 2021 and further growth expected in the next 12-24 months and reflects the positive impact consulting firms are having in wider society. Highlights of these projects were announced recently at the MCA Awards and includes helping to deal with the backlog of women delayed in waiting for breast screening due to the pandemic (CF), to critical digital upgrades required for Network Rail's safety management (EY) and the London Ambulance Service (Mason Advisory). Other leading projects selected by the judges include Atkins' work with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on materially reducing cyber risk by creating a cyber aware workforce and culture.

Tamzen Isacsson, MCA Chief Executive, said:
"The UK has one of the leading management consultancy centres in the world and the strong demand globally and in the UK for our services from clients means firms are recruiting intensively to meet demand. This is positive news for our sector and provides huge opportunities for talented individuals from across the UK regardless of their background or location."

For more information, please go to www.mca.org.uk

Notes to Editors:

The Management Consultancies Association (MCA):

The MCA is the representative body for the UK's leading management consulting firms. For over 65 years, the MCA has been the voice of the consulting industry, promoting the value of consulting to business, the public sector, media commentators and the general public. The MCA's mission is to promote the value of management consultancy for the economy and society as a whole. The MCA's member companies comprise over 50% of the UK consulting industry work with the vast majority of the top FTSE 100 companies and almost all parts of the public sector. The UK consulting industry is amongst the best in the world and a vital part of the business landscape. Click to see the full list of current MCA members see link.

Compliance with the MCA's tough entry criteria and adherence to the principles of Consulting Excellence means that MCA member companies are widely acknowledged to provide high quality services to their clients. Many of their achievements are recognised in the annual MCA Awards.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/record-number-of-new-consulting-roles-to-be-created-across-the-uk-says-management-consultancies-association-mca-301711027.html

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter sued for not paying San Francisco office rent

    The owner of the Hartford Building in San Francisco, the home of Twitter HQ, is suing the social media company for failing to pay $136,250 in rent.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Buying These 3 Dirt Cheap Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Could Be a Genius Move In 2023

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio can be a useful resource for finding quality companies at a good value.

  • Chinese Factories, Restaurants Adjust to Life Without Zero-Covid

    Businesses in China have to get their supply chains in order after a topsy-turvy time capped by an abrupt Covid-policy reversal—and withstand a wave of cases sweeping through employee ranks.

  • How a Cash Windfall Could Affect Your Retirement

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Fading supply problems ease downturn in German manufacturing -PMI

    Fading supply chain problems helped ease the downturn in Germany's manufacturing sector in December, although weaker demand continues to weigh on sentiment, a survey showed on Monday. S&P Global's final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of Germany's economy, rose to 47.1 from November's 46.2. "The survey signalled better availability of materials, and with it an easing of the decline in production," leading to some of the gloom around the sector lifting, said Phil Smith, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • 10 Largest Beverage Companies

    With PepsiCo at the top of the pile, these are the 10 largest beverage companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Twitter Sued Over Rent Payment in San Francisco

    One of Twitter’s landlords accused the social-media company of failing to pay for space in the building.

  • What Will It Take for Bitcoin Mining Companies to Survive in 2023?

    Some miners have held onto the bitcoin they mined, opting instead to finance operations with debt and other capital, which works really well – until it doesn’t.

  • Power failures amplify calls for utility to rethink gas

    A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority's recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. TVA experienced its highest ever winter peak-power demand on Dec. 23 as an arctic blast brought blinding blizzards, freezing rain and frigid cold from Maine to Seattle. The Tennessee Valley Authority said in an email that a combination of high winds and freezing temperatures caused its coal-burning Cumberland Fossil Plant to go offline at one point when critical instrumentation froze up.

  • Macy’s Boss Discusses Being an Openly Gay CEO and Trying to Break Groupthink

    Jeff Gennette says the retailer has made progress to diversify staff and suppliers, but struggles to hold on to diverse middle managers.

  • Cable Stocks Are Tough to Own (Again) for a Whole New Reason

    The cord-cutting movement has certainly proven frustrating for cable television companies. There's been some solace in the fact, however, that growth of cable companies' broadband businesses has offset this sweeping attrition of their cable TV customers.

  • Is this a good — or bad — time for me to ask for a raise? The job market is strong, but layoffs are on the rise

    On Friday, the Labor Department reported 263,000 new jobs in November, while the U.S. unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%.

  • Mother sues school district after 8th-grade daughter allegedly strip searched

    The mother of an Ohio middle schooler is suing her daughter's school district, alleging a nurse's aide strip searched the girl. On Sept. 27, the unnamed middle schooler — a current eighth grade student at Eastlake Middle School — was approached by another student who asked to leave her vape pen in the teen's gym locker, according to the lawsuit. The student "begrudgingly agreed," the lawsuit states.

  • India's factories ended 2022 on a strong note

    India's manufacturing industry ended 2022 on a solid footing as business conditions improved at the fastest rate in over two years while growth in new orders and output accelerated, a business survey showed on Monday. The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 57.8 in December from November's 55.7, better than a Reuters poll median forecast for 54.3. Monday's data cemented the view Asia's third-largest economy is better placed than many other emerging economies to weather the impact of a potential global recession.

  • Better Chinese E-Commerce Stock: Alibaba vs. Pinduoduo

    Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) are two of the largest e-commerce companies in China. Alibaba served 1.3 billion annual active customers globally at the end of fiscal 2022 (which ended in March 2022), including over 1 billion customers in China, while Pinduoduo reached 882 million annual active buyers in the first quarter of 2022. Let's see why that happened, and if Pinduoduo will remain the superior Chinese e-commerce play in 2023 and beyond.

  • Even in an Advertising Slowdown, These 3 Stocks Are Long-Term Winners

    Marketers are trimming their ad budgets, and that's bad news for a lot of companies heavily reliant on advertising revenue. Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) expects ad-spend growth to decline from 9% in 2022 to 5.9% in 2023. Here's why The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) are worth a closer look from investors.

  • 4 Lucrative Loopholes That Can Get You Early Access to Retirement Funds

    Generally, when you save for retirement, your goal should be not to touch the money until you are actually retired. Sometimes, though, life gets in the way and you need to dip into your retirement savings a bit earlier than … Continue reading → The post 4 Lucrative Loopholes That Can Get You Early Access to Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Energy Companies Increase Spending in 2023 as Oil Prices Rebound

    Oil and gas companies plan to increase their capital expenditure budgets in 2023 due to gains in crude oil prices, executives said in a recent Dallas Federal Reserve's energy survey. Management from 148 oil and gas companies responded to this question in the survey that was conducted between Dec. 7 to 15 with 39% of executives who said the amount of capital spending would rise slightly. The rebound in crude oil prices occurred after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Moscow's plan to lower its output of crude oil due to the price cap instituted by the G7 countries on its exports and OPEC+ countries maintaning its production cuts.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2023

    The start of a new year is the perfect time to try something different, like these three promising technology stocks that are not well-known yet but have the potential for impressive returns.