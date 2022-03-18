U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,458.17
    +46.50 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,678.71
    +197.95 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,872.00
    +257.22 (+1.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,082.50
    +17.49 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.72
    +1.74 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.60
    -22.60 (-1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    -0.60 (-2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1057
    -0.0038 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3186
    +0.0035 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.0960
    +0.4980 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,793.11
    +931.43 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.92
    +36.05 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Record number of DO students and graduates secure residency placements through 2022 NRMP Match

·3 min read

CHICAGO, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An all-time high total of 7,049 osteopathic medical students and past DO graduates matched into postgraduate year 1 (PGY1) residency positions today through the 2022 National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) Match. Overall, the number of matching students and DOs reflects a nearly 7% increase over 2021 Match Day placements.

American Osteopathic Association logo
American Osteopathic Association logo

Setting another record, 91.3% of the 7,303 participating DO students matched into residency programs in 41 specialties, the most specialties ever recorded for DO Match Day placements and an increase from the 38 reported in 2021. Compared with last year, the number of osteopathic fourth-year students who matched into PGY1 positions increased by 5.4%. Final placement numbers will be available in May and are expected to exceed the 99% rate reported in prior years.

"The success of our DO students and graduates in this year's Match is an exciting indicator of the continued growth of osteopathic medicine and the remarkable quality of the osteopathic physicians entering the healthcare community," said AOA President Joseph A. Giaimo, DO. "I could not be prouder of where our profession is heading and know the future looks bright in the hands of these promising residents."

A total of 3,757 (56.4%) matching students landed positions in primary care programs, including family medicine, internal medicine, and pediatrics—all three with significant increases from last year. The remaining 2,909 (43.6%) DO fourth-year students who matched secured non-primary care placements across a wide range of specialties.

"We could not be more thrilled that our osteopathic medical students and graduates continue to succeed in the NRMP Match," said AOA CEO Kevin M. Klauer, DO, EJD. "This year's exceptionally high match rate demonstrates that osteopathic medical students are not only being welcomed into postgraduate programs across the full spectrum of specialties, but they are being actively sought out for the distinctive perspective and approach they bring to the practice of medicine."

Notable increases for placements in key specialties, such as diagnostic radiology, neurology, neurosurgery, obstetrics-gynecology, orthopedic surgery, pathology and psychiatry, indicate growing opportunities for DO residents to pave the way for further incorporation of osteopathic principles and practice across all areas of medicine.

Top 15 Specialty Areas:

For graduating fourth-year osteopathic medical students, the top 15 specialties by number of PGY1 matches are:

  1. Internal Medicine

  2. Family Medicine

  3. Emergency Medicine

  4. Pediatrics

  5. Psychiatry

  6. Transitional Year

  7. Anesthesiology

  8. OBGYN

  9. Surgery

  10. Internal Medicine-Preliminary Year

  11. Neurology

  12. Orthopedic Surgery

  13. Pathology

  14. Surgery

  15. Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Additionally, this match season, a record number of 302 graduating osteopathic fourth-year students and 76 graduates placed via the military match, which places applicants into programs run or sponsored by the military. A small number of graduating osteopathic medical students and recent graduates were placed into programs via smaller specialty matches such as the Urology Match and the San Francisco Match.

About the American Osteopathic Association
The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) represents more than 168,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and osteopathic medical students; promotes public health; encourages scientific research; serves as the primary certifying body for DOs; and is the accrediting agency for osteopathic medical schools. To learn more about DOs and the osteopathic philosophy of medicine, visit www.osteopathic.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/record-number-of-do-students-and-graduates-secure-residency-placements-through-2022-nrmp-match-301505999.html

SOURCE American Osteopathic Association

Recommended Stories

  • Abortion bounties and other cruelties await women when Roe falls

    Abortion bounties and other cruelties await women when Roe falls

  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs law barring lawsuits against those seeking abortion

    Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) on Thursday signed a new bill prohibiting legal action against people seeking an abortion or anyone who aids them, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: The bill bars abortion bans like the one in Texas, which allows citizens to receive as much as $10,000 for successfully suing a medical provider or person who aids someone seeking an abortion. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Idaho’s legislature passed a similar me

  • Judge sides with Tallahassee marijuana doctor in undercover probe

    Administrative Law Judge W. David Watkins found the Department of Health’s allegations were not supported by the evidence in the case.

  • Legislature should focus on supporting Tennesseans instead of banning abortion | Opinion

    State's residents need universal paid parental leave, Medicaid expansion and affordable, high-quality childcare, not a punitive abortion-ban law.

  • Rebellion over end of home abortions amid fears it would ‘roll back’ women’s rights

    Rebelling peers voted against plans to axe home abortions, saying that removing the service would be a “roll back of women’s rights”.

  • House Democrats press Becerra on access to abortion medication

    House Democrats are pressing Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra to protect and expand access to abortion medication and are asking to meet with members of a key HHS task force after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) increased access to the abortion pill mifepristone last year.The 12 Democratic congresswomen on the House Oversight and Reform Committee penned a letter to Becerra on Tuesday to urge the Reproductive Health...

  • Kentucky Senate passes bill banning abortions after 15 weeks

    Kentucky lawmakers took another step Wednesday toward banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with an eye toward a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion rights. The bill, which won Senate passage 31-6, is modeled after a Mississippi law under review by the nation’s high court in a case that could dramatically limit abortion rights in the United States. Kentucky law currently bans abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

  • California lawmakers vote to make abortions cheaper

    California lawmakers on Thursday voted to make abortions much cheaper for people on private health insurance plans, bringing California closer to becoming the fourth state in the country to ban insurance fees for the procedure. Thursday's vote is part of lawmakers' strategy to make reproductive care more accessible in preparation for a potential U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer that could overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that banned states from outlawing abortions. California already requires private health insurance plans to cover abortion services.

  • Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna

    Alnylam said it was seeking damages over the use of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology used in the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to carry and deliver genetic material into the body. Representatives for Pfizer and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuits. Shares of Moderna, whose lone commercial product is its COVID vaccine, were off about 4%.

  • Week’s Best: It’s ‘Buy Low,’ Not ‘Sell Low’

    Vanguard is facing a lawsuit from three investors who claim the fund giant caused thousands of individual investors to incur “massive tax bills” resulting in “hundreds of millions of dollars” in harm. Russia’s war could unleash the bear. Then Russia invaded its neighbor, making that prospect appear even more likely, writes one of our columnists.

  • Wall Street advances after Biden-Xi talks end, oil steadies

    Investors were also eying slowing gains in oil prices as they continued to digest the Federal Reserve's Wednesday interest rate increase aimed at combating soaring inflation, its aggressive plan for further hikes, and its trimming of economic growth projections. China's Xi told Biden that the war in Ukraine must end as soon as possible, but he did not assign blame to Russia for its invasion. Biden was expected to tell Xi that Beijing would pay a steep price if it supports Russia's actions in Ukraine, though the White House did not immediately comment after the call.

  • BOJ’s Kuroda Vows to Stick With Stimulus After Fed’s Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkrainePowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredBank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda says monetary stim

  • NortonLifeLock's $8 billion acquisition hits 'surprising' speed bump with British regulators

    NortonLifeLock has received nearly all the regulatory approvals it needs to buy its competitor Avast, but British regulators said they might need to conduct a more thorough investigation into the deal as it may harm competitiveness. Investors pushed NortonLifeLock shares sharply lower on the news.

  • Fed Raises Interest Rates for First Time Since 2018

    The Federal Reserve announced the first interest rate hike for since 2018 on Wednesday. Fed officials lifted the federal funds rate by a quarter point, and signaled the likelihood of six more rate hikes this year. Marc Ostwald from ADM Investor Services shares insights into the impact on the global financial markets, investor risk appetites and influence on crypto markets.

  • U.K. Stocks Erase 2022 Loss, Helped by Surging Oil, Metal Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. stocks erased their losses for the year, bolstered by soaring oil and metals prices that have lifted Shell Plc and Glencore Plc even as the war in Ukraine and rising interest rates weigh on other European markets.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceSh

  • Carlyle kicks off $1.1 billion sale of Italian food ingredients maker Irca - sources

    U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group has asked investors to submit bids for Irca in a deal valuing the Italian food ingredients maker at more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), two sources close to the matter said. Carlyle, which owns 97% of the group based north west of Milan, has sent out initial teasers to investors and expects non-binding bids to come in the first half of April, the sources said. Both Carlyle and Irca declined to comment.

  • Saia Stock Joins Elite List Of Companies With 95-Plus Composite Rating

    When the supply chain crunch hit last year it set up a growth surge for truckers like Saia that continues this year. The upgrade means Saia stock is now outpacing 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. Atlanta-based Saia sports a best-possible 99 EPS Rating, which means its recent quarterly and annual earnings growth tops 99% of all stocks.

  • BOE Hikes Rate to Pre-Covid Level But Tempers Policy Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusThe Bank of England raised its key interest rate for the t

  • British fashion chain Ted Baker draws U.S. takeover interest

    (Reuters) -Sycamore Partners is in the early stage of making a possible cash offer for fashion retailer Ted Baker, the private equity firm said on Friday, in the latest sign of strong U.S. interest in taking over British entities. New York-based Sycamore, which specialises in deals in the struggling retail sector, has until April 15 to make a firm offer for the London-listed Ted Baker. Sycamore said there was no certainty an offer would be made and did not disclose what the terms might be for any deal.

  • Industry Moves: Kevin Bailey Is Back at Vans

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.