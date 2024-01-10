New Record for Obamacare Signups

A record 20 million people have signed up for health care through the marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Wednesday. This marks the third consecutive year that ACA enrollment has set a record high.

“Today, we hit a major milestone in lowering costs and ensuring all Americans have access to quality, affordable health care,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “With six days left to still get covered, 8 million more Americans have signed up for ACA coverage than when I took office.”

The disenrollment of more than 14 million people from state Medicaid programs following the official end of the Covid-19 pandemic likely played a role in the new high for ACA signups. People who lost their Medicaid coverage in 2023 were given more time to sign up for insurance through the ACA in 2024.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.