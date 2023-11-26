Record plc (LON:REC) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Record plc (LON:REC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Record's shares on or after the 30th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.021 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.053 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Record has a trailing yield of approximately 8.0% on its current stock price of £0.664. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 89% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Record's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Record has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Has Record got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are growing at an attractive rate, and Record is paying out a bit over half its profits. Overall, Record looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

