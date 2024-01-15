Record price for vacant house lot in Phoenix's Arcadia neighborhood

An empty parcel zoned for a house sold for a record price in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood, and all the buyers of metro Phoenix’s priciest residential properties to sell at the end of December paid cash.

$5,200,000

A one-acre vacant residential parcel on the Phoenix side of the Arcadia neighborhood sold for a record price for the area. Buyers Michael and Ana Parker paid cash and plan to build a house on the site near Camelback Mountain. Michael is the founder and CEO of Next Phase Enterprises, a sales, marketing and logistics firm for the retail industry. The seller Delaware LLC Mason 5 bought it last year for $4.75 million. Robert Joffe of Launch Powered By Compass had the listing.

$4,250,000

Dr. Dheera Bobba paid cash for a 6,500-square-foot Paradise Valley house with five bedrooms and 5 ½ bathrooms. The house has 20-foot ceilings, a wall of glass, a library, a guest house, a pool with a slide and a waterfall, and a 1,300-square-foot garage. Yaron Goldman sold it.

$4,175,000

Charles and Carolyn Reuben paid cash for a 5,000-square-foot home in north Scottsdale’s Desert Mountain community. The house on 1.6 acres has a wet bar, a kitchen nook and a pool. Stephen Hayden was the seller.

$3,850,000

Innovative Property Holdings led by Shane Terry and Jennifer Straumins, executives with the oil and lubricant manufacturer Maverick Performance Products, paid cash for a 10,320-square-foot north Scottsdale mansion. The home with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms is located on five acres with a private water well. The house also has beamed ceilings, a game room, a movie theater, a kitchen with a massive granite island, an elevator, and a casita. Ross Gosney sold it.

$3,500,000

An LLC led by industrial broker Gregory Hoyt and named after the address of the property paid cash for a Paradise Valley house. No information on the home was available. The Hann Trust sold it.

