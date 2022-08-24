U.S. markets open in 7 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,126.50
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,863.00
    -38.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,886.25
    -10.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,918.60
    -2.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.61
    -0.13 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.50
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.97
    -0.06 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9947
    -0.0026 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.11
    +0.31 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1811
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6260
    -0.0960 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,430.76
    +427.76 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.09
    +5.19 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.11
    -45.68 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,348.14
    -104.61 (-0.37%)
     

Record result for Mowi in the second quarter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mowi ASA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MHGVY
  • MNHVF
Mowi ASA
Mowi ASA

(Bergen, 24 August 2022) The second quarter of 2022 was the best quarter ever for Mowi, with a record-high operational profit of 320 million euros and record-high revenue of 1 232 million euros.

Mowi delivered yet another strong set of financial results in the second quarter, driven by good operations and high salmon prices.

“I am very pleased with our operational performance in the quarter and the way we have been able to capitalise on the high prices. I would like to thank the organisation for this achievement,” Mowi CEO Ivan Vindheim said.

Salmon prices reached new record levels in all markets during the quarter on strong demand and low supply. Mowi’s financial results were also driven by good harvest volumes of which 65% were sold into the spot market.

“We have never before experienced spot prices at the levels seen in the second quarter, and this shows the potential to continue to increase the value of the salmon category over time given continued supply growth,” Vindheim said.

Mowi reported operational EBIT of EUR 320 million in the second quarter of 2022, more than double the EUR 137 million reported in the corresponding quarter in 2021. Operational revenues in the quarter were EUR 1 232 million (EUR 1 000 million). Total harvest volume in the quarter was 102 679 tonnes gutted weight (107 977 tonnes), slightly above guidance of 99 000 tonnes. Full-year harvest guidance for 2022 is unchanged at 460 000 tonnes.

Mowi Farming had an impressive quarter with an operational profit of EUR 294 million, which is a new record.

“I am impressed with our farming operations this quarter, with good growth performance in sea and improved production. Mowi Norway stands out in particular, representing 70% of Group profit with an impressive margin,” Vindheim said.

Mowi Consumer Products delivered another set of good results on continued good retail demand and solid operational performance across its processing plants in Europe, Americas and Asia.

“Overall retail demand still remains at a good level and I expect that the retail channel will continue to grow in the years ahead. The foodservice segment continues its post-pandemic recovery which is positive for overall salmon demand,” Vindheim said.

Mowi’s Board has decided to pay a quarterly dividend of NOK 2.30 per share, supported by a strong financial position and a favourable outlook.

For further information, please contact: 
Kristian Ellingsen, CFO, +47 905 14 275
Kim Galtung Døsvig, IR Officer & Head of Treasury, +47 908 76 339 
Ola Helge Hjetland, Group Communications Director, +47 970 67 932

About Mowi ASA
Mowi is the world’s leading seafood company and the largest producer of farm-raised salmon in the world. As the first global seafood company with an end-to-end supply chain, Mowi brings supreme quality salmon and other seafood to consumers around the world.

With headquarters in Bergen, Norway, Mowi employs 11 800 people in 25 countries worldwide, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.mowi.com.

Forward looking statements 
This release may be deemed to include forward-looking statements, such as statements that relate to Mowi's goals and strategies, salmon prices, ability to increase or vary harvest volume, production capacity, trends in the seafood industry, restructuring initiatives, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, expected research and development expenditures, business prospects and positioning with respect to market, demographic and pricing trends, strategic initiatives, and the effects of any extraordinary events and various other matters (including developments with respect to laws, regulations and governmental policies regulating the industry and changes in accounting policies, standards and interpretations) on Mowi's business and results. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases, such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may increase," "may fluctuate," "plan," "goal," "target," "strategy," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could." Forward-looking statements are Mowi's current estimates or expectations of future events or future results. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties. Mowi ASA's Annual Report contains additional information about factors that could affect actual results, including: changes to the price of salmon including the value of our biological assets; hedging risks; risks related to fish feed; economic and market risks; environmental risks; operational risks; risks related to escapes, disease and sea lice; product risks; risks related to our acquisitions; financing risks; regulation risks including relating to food safety, the aquaculture industry, processing, competition and anti-corruption; trade restriction risks; litigation risks; tax and accounting risks; strategic and competitive risks; and reputation risks. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available at the time of the release, and Mowi assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Singapore Concludes Noble Group Saga With Fine and Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Noble Group Ltd., the commodity trader whose losses, spectacular collapse, court dramas and multibillion dollar restructuring dominated headlines in Singapore over several years, was fined by local authorities as investigations ended after a probe that began in 2018.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApp

  • Threats of Blackouts Drive Japan to Embrace Nuclear Power Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan is planning a dramatic shift back to nuclear power more than a decade on from the Fukushima disaster, aiming to restart a sweep of idled reactors and to develop new plants using next-generation technologies. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap Wit

  • War hit to German economy will last years -economist

    The economic impact on Germany of Russia's invasion of Ukraine will last years, influential economist Marcel Fratzscher of the German Institute for Economic Research told Reuters, adding that it could cost 3 percentage points of growth this year. Fratzscher, whose institute advises the government of Europe's largest economy on macroeconomic policy, said the impact could last until 2025 when Germany expects to have freed itself from all exposure to Russian gas. Germany, which for decades prospered from reliable flows of cheap Russian gas, is rushing to reorient itself after the outbreak of war in February.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • Palo Alto Networks tops earnings estimates, announces 3-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Palo Alto Networks as well as the company’s plans for a 3-for-1 stock split.

  • Nvidia Reports Earnings Today. Why Wall Street Is Worried.

    Earlier this month, the chip maker pre-announced disappointing results for its fiscal second quarter.

  • Nvidia set to report earnings after Wednesday's close

    Semiconductor company Nvidia will report earnings on Wednesday afternoon after previewing weaker-than-forecasted sales for the quarter earlier this month.

  • 4 Reasons This Banking Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    An increasingly popular consumer-facing operation is only part of the story for this challenger bank.

  • Tesla Stock Splits 3-For-1: Is Now The Time To Buy?

    Tesla stock, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, GameStop, Shopify have announced or carried out splits in 2022. So what is a stock split and how does it affect your investment?

  • New Vanguard Account Fees Will Increase Costs for Some of Its Most Loyal Customers

    Customers drawing down their savings may be hit especially hard as the fund giant tries to transition them to its brokerage platform.

  • XPeng stock falls on disappointing EV delivery guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Chinese EV maker XPeng.

  • After-hours movers: Nordstrom, APE, Urban Outfitters and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    E-commerce stocks got a boost during the height of the pandemic, but since then many companies specializing in online sales and e-commerce platforms have tumbled. The most recent data shows that online sales make up just 14.5% of the total retail market in the U.S. right now, which leaves more opportunities for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to expand.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Struggling; Apple, These 5 EV Plays Are Near Buy Points

    The market rally is waiting on Fed chief Jerome Powell. Apple, Tesla and several EV plays are near buy points.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Slides After Elon Musk Move; AMC Stock Tumbles As Rival Nears Bankruptcy

    The Dow Jones took a dive as indexes fell. Tesla stock slipped after an Elon Musk move. AMC stock plunged. Bitcoin fell.

  • Toll Brothers Home Orders Sink 60% as Rates Hit Luxury Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Toll Brothers Inc., the largest US luxury-home builder, reported a plunge in quarterly orders and cut its sales outlook as rising interest rates challenge buyers, even at the high end of the market. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sel

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Energy Transfer LP (ET) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Energy Transfer LP (ET) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Julian Robertson on how to make money — and avoid going bankrupt — in the stock market

    Avoid big losses and make large bets when it feels right, said the pioneering hedge fund manager, who has died at age 90.