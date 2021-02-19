U.S. markets open in 9 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,897.75
    -11.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,344.00
    -87.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,581.00
    -52.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,209.10
    -8.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.52
    -1.00 (-1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.70
    -10.30 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    26.76
    -0.31 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2098
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    -0.0140 (-1.08%)
     

  • Vix

    22.49
    +0.99 (+4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3965
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.5880
    -0.1020 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,187.58
    -783.30 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.77
    -8.01 (-0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,617.15
    -93.75 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,986.42
    -249.67 (-0.83%)
     

RECORD RESULTS FOR PROFIT AND CASH FLOW – SIKA STRONG IN YEAR OF CORONAVIRUS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sika AG
·11 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RECORD RESULTS FOR PROFIT AND CASH FLOW – SIKA STRONG IN YEAR OF CORONAVIRUS

  • Sales of CHF 7,877.5 million (-2.9% in CHF, +3.4% in local currencies)

  • EBITDA increased to CHF 1,497.6 million (+7.9%)

  • Operating profit (EBIT) increased to CHF 1,130.5 million (+7.1%)

  • EBIT margin increased to 14.4% (previous year: 13.0%)

  • Net profit up to CHF 825.1 million (+8.8%)

  • Operating free cash flow increased to CHF 1,259.4 million (+22.7%)

  • Reduction of CO2 emissions by 25.9% to 20 kg per ton sold (previous year: 27 kg per ton sold)

  • 6 factories opened or extended, 1 company acquired and one expanded partnership

  • Proposal for dividend increase of 8.7% to CHF 2.50 (previous year: CHF 2.30)

  • From May 1, 2021: Thomas Hasler to succeed CEO Paul Schuler

  • Outlook for 2021 fiscal year

    • Sales increase in local currencies of 6%–8%

    • Over-proportional increase in EBIT, EBIT margin to reach 15% for the first time

  • Confirmation of 2023 strategic targets for sustainable, profitable growth

The 2020 fiscal year was overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a number of severe effects for the construction and automotive sectors. Despite this difficult environment, Sika nonetheless achieved record results. Sales increased by 3.4% in local currencies. Due to negative currency effects, this equates to a slight decline in sales in Swiss francs of -2.9% compared to the prior year. Operating profit (EBIT) grew by an over-proportional 7.1% to CHF 1,130.5 million – a new record result. In keeping with this development, new records were also set for net profit at CHF 825.1 million (+8.8% year-on-year) and operating free cash flow at CHF 1,259.4 million (+22.7% year-on-year).

Paul Schuler, CEO: “For our success in the challenging market environment of the last fiscal year, we must thank our employees in particular. Their strong customer focus and impressive dedication coupled with our successful business model made a significant contribution to the Group’s resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Particularly crisis-resistant in 2020 were the distribution business and our refurbishment business. In the future, the strong growth in demand for environmentally-friendly products will make a further contribution to our positive business development. Sika is the global leader in solutions for sustainable construction and sustainable mobility. Already today, a large part of our sales is generated by technologies that provide sustainability benefits for customers, the environment, and society.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AND MEASURES TAKEN IN RESPONSE
In the majority of the 100 countries in which Sika is present, lengthy lockdowns have partially restricted construction activity. Furthermore, many customers in the automotive industry had to close their factories for a number of weeks. Thanks to its strong market position and swift, targeted implementation of measures, Sika was able to record very robust results despite this challenging environment.

The focus of the measures initiated was threefold. Employees, customers, and suppliers needed to be protected, operating activity was continued at a high level, and the Group’s strong customer focus was retained or even strengthened. Sika therefore enforced social distancing rules all around the world at a very early stage, introduced mask-wearing and protective clothing in production processes, and complied with rigorous travel restrictions. The emphasis was on working from home wherever possible, and meetings were held virtually. Sika's close contact with its customers even increased during the crisis. For example, more than 150,000 webinars were hosted in order to train customers worldwide.

SIKA – ENABLER OF SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION AND ENVIRONMENTALLY-FRIENDLY MOBILITY
In addition to the pandemic, climate change poses significant long-term challenges to society. As part of its growth strategy, Sika has committed to reducing CO2 emissions by 12% until 2023, with the ultimate goal of being climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. The interim target is to halve greenhouse gas emissions per ton of product sold by 2030 compared to the levels recorded in 2019. This is being achieved by increasing the energy efficiency of the production process, and obtaining an increasing proportion of the energy it requires from renewable resources (Scope 1+2). Already in the past fiscal year, Sika clearly exceeded its prescribed target of a three percent reduction in CO2 annually, reducing emissions by no less than 26%. Sika now releases 20 kg of CO2 per ton sold (previous year: 27 kg).

However, in its clear commitment to sustainability, Sika is looking not only to reduce its own CO2 emissions, but also to help customers reduce their CO2 footprint massively with innovative solutions and products. With its various technologies, Sika is in many ways an “enabler” with the expertise to achieve the goal of climate neutrality in the construction and automotive industries. Sika's admixtures facilitate low-emission and resource-saving construction, its facade systems allow for energy-efficient buildings, and Sika adhesives contributes to climate-friendly vehicles.

MARKET SHARE GAINS IN ALL REGIONS
In an environment characterized by widespread temporary lockdowns, Sika managed to grow more strongly than the market in all regions. Furthermore, the distribution business posted considerable gains in all regions.

The EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) reported a sales increase in local currencies of 4.4% in 2020 (previous year: 11.6%). A strong improvement started to become apparent in the markets in the fourth quarter in particular. The countries that benefited from the biggest recovery were those of southern Europe – Italy, Spain, Portugal, and France – as well as the countries of Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Americas region recorded sales growth in local currencies of 1.0% (previous year: 19.2%). Despite the high COVID-19 infection rates witnessed in Mexico, Brazil, and the United States, Sika recorded an uptrend in the Americas region in the last quarter of 2020. Many cities in North America continue to be affected by the pandemic and construction projects have slowed. The situation in Latin America has seen a clear improvement.

Growth in the Asia/Pacific region amounted to 12.6% (previous year: 35.1%). China in particular performed impressively over the last few months, recording double-digit organic growth rates, and most target markets are on a clear growth trajectory. Australia was also able to contribute to the positive business development of this region. By contrast, India and a number of countries in the Southeast Asia region recovered only slowly from the far-reaching effects of the pandemic.

Global Business recorded a sales decline of 11.4% in 2020 (previous year: 3.0%). In the same period, the automotive sector reported a global decline in output of 17%. Despite the pandemic-related decline in sales figures during the crisis year of 2020, Sika is convinced that the megatrends shaping modern automotive construction – which include e-mobility, further new drive concepts, and the trend toward lightweight construction – will help the Group to capture additional market share.

RECORD FIGURES FOR PROFIT AND CASH FLOW
The Group was able to post new records for both profit and cash flow in the fiscal year 2020. This proves that Sika can rapidly adapt to changing market conditions and work cost-efficiently even in a difficult year. The material margin recorded a year-on-year increase from 53.6% to 54.8%. Sika increased EBIT by 7.1% to CHF 1,130.5 million (previous year: CHF 1,055.1 million), while the EBIT margin came in at 14.4% (previous year: 13.0%). In keeping with this development, net profit rose by 8.8% to CHF 825.1 million (previous year: CHF 758.5 million). Yet another record was set by operating free cash flow, which amounted to CHF 1,259.4 million (previous year: CHF 1,026.1 million).

HIGHER DIVIDEND TO BE PROPOSED
Given the increase in net profit, the Board of Directors will be proposing an 8.7% increase in the gross dividend to CHF 2.50 at the Annual General Meeting of April 20, 2021 (previous year: CHF 2.30).

SIKA ENSURES CONTINUITY
On May 1, 2021, Thomas Hasler, currently Head of Global Business and Industry, will succeed Paul Schuler as CEO. Thomas Hasler has worked for Sika for 32 years, and has been a Member of Group Management since 2014. He began his career with Sika as a research chemist working in the area of adhesives for the Industry business. He then transferred to the United States in 2005 in order to head up Automotive North America. In 2011, he was appointed Global Head of Automotive. In 2014, he became Chief Technology Officer and was appointed as a Member of Group Management. He has been Head of Global Business and Industry since 2018. Thomas Hasler has made a key contribution to the development and implementation of Sika’s successful growth strategy. Under his leadership, the “Innovation” growth pillar has been made substantially more customer-focused and globally-oriented. The early and consistent promotion of new solutions for sustainable mobility and the modular building concept are opening up significant additional growth potential for the company.

Paul Schuler will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of April 20. Frits van Dijk, who has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2012, will not be standing for re-election. Esther Berrozpe Galindo, who had been recommended for appointment to the Board of Directors, has withdrawn her candidacy as she wishes to focus on a new CEO mandate. Sika regrets her decision but would like to wish her all the best in her future career.

CONTINUATION OF SUCCESSFUL GROWTH STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK
Despite the coronavirus crisis and its repercussions for operating results, Sika is confirming its 2023 strategic targets. The company remains aligned for long-term success and profitable growth. With its focus on the six strategic pillars – market penetration, innovation, operational efficiency, acquisitions, strong corporate values, and sustainability – Sika is seeking to grow by 6%–8% a year in local currencies up to 2023. From 2021, the company is aiming to increase its EBIT margin to 15%–18%. Projects in the areas of operations, logistics, procurement, and product formulation should result in an annual improvement in operating costs equivalent to 0.5% of sales.

For the 2021 fiscal year, Sika is expecting an increase in sales in local currencies of 6%–8%, along with an over-proportional rise in EBIT. The EBIT margin should for the first time reach 15%.

KEY FIGURES 2020


in CHF mn

as % of
net sales

2019

as % of
net sales

2020

Δ in %

Net sales

8,109.2

7,877.5

–2.9

Gross result

53.6

4,344.0

54.8

4,314.8

–0.7

Operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA)

17.1

1,387.6

19.0

1,497.6

+7.9

Operating profit (EBIT)

13.0

1,055.1

14.4

1,130.5

+7.1

Net profit

9.4

758.5

10.5

825.1

+8.8

Net profit per share (EPS) in CHF

5.30

5.82

+9.8

Operating free cash flow

12.7

1,026.1

16.0

1,259.4

+22.7

Balance sheet total

9,959.7

9,794.0

–1.7

Shareholders' equity

3,161.2

3,288.0

Equity ratio in %

31.7

33.6

Net working capital

18.1

1,471.2

16.9

1,329.5

ROCE in %

19.2

16.6

Number of employees

25,141

24,848

–1.2

The Annual Report and the media conference/analyst presentation on the 2020 financial year can be downloaded at www.sika.com.

Link to Annual Report: www.sika.com/annualreport

Link to live transmission of the media, investor, and analyst presentation of February 19, 2021, 10.00 a.m. (CET): www.sika.com/live

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Net sales first quarter 2021

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

53rd Annual General Meeting

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Half-Year Report 2021

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Results first nine months 2021

Friday, October 22, 2021

Net sales 2021

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Media conference/analyst presentation on 2021 full-year results

Friday, February 18, 2022

CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:
Media Release


Latest Stories

  • Tesla Slashes Prices As Rivals Make Big Push In EV Market

    Tesla cut the price of base variants of the Model 3 sedan and Model Y sport utility vehicle as competing EV models proliferate.

  • Oil drops as investors gauge big chill impact on U.S. refineries, OPEC+ output rise

    Oil prices slid by up to 2% in early trade on Friday, adding to overnight declines, on worries that refineries will take time to resume operations after the big freeze in the U.S. South, creating a gap in demand, while OPEC+ supplies were expected to rise. "The market was ripe for a correction and signs of the power and overall energy situation starting to normalise in Texas provided the necessary trigger," said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.14, or 1.9%, to $59.38 a barrel at 0421 GMT, after declining 1% on Thursday.

  • Bitcoin ETF Roars in Debut With $165 Million of Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin ETF got off to a stellar start in its debut, with investors exchanging $165 million worth of shares.After a relentless surge in the world’s largest digital currency, the first Bitcoin product that’s officially labeled an exchange-traded fund debuted Thursday in Toronto. It’s worth noting, though, that Europe has several crypto-tracking products that function like an ETF. The new fund, called Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), invests directly in “physical/digital Bitcoin,” issuer Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement.The cryptocurrency has captivated investors from billionaire Elon Musk to hedge-fund moguls including Alan Howard and Paul Tudor Jones. It may well be “the stimulus asset,” DoubleLine Capital LP chief Jeffrey Gundlach tweeted, in a reference to Bitcoin’s rally amid a wave of cash pumped into the financial system during the pandemic. While the digital asset has already surged fivefold in the past year -- spurring concern about a speculative froth in global markets --it’s grabbing more mainstream attention, especially after Tesla Inc.’s recent $1.5 billion purchase.Read: Why a U.S. Bitcoin ETF Could Be a Real Thing in 2021: QuickTakeIt’s unclear how much of the activity in BTCC will result in inflows for the fund, but the trading volumes were well above an ETF’s typical first day in Canada, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. Although too early to tell, ETF proponents argue that such a fund will trade without the massive premiums plaguing many current Bitcoin trusts in the U.S.“There’s sizable untapped interest for a Bitcoin investment that has the benefits of an ETF,” said Todd Rosenbluth, CFRA Research’s director of ETF research, adding it’s unlikely the fund will trade at a significant premium-to-net-asset-value. “While most ETFs come to market globally with an educational hurdle to overcome, many investors are familiar with what is inside BTCC,” he noted.The U.S. currently has several active filings for a Bitcoin ETF, including the ones from VanEck Associates Corp. and Bitwise Asset Management, but the price swings notorious in cryptocurrenies and allegations of industry manipulation remain hurdles to regulator approval. Still, with the world’s largest digital trading near all-time highs and a change of leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission, analysts say the prospect of a first American Bitcoin ETF appears to be rising.(Adds more context, current volume.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • When the next stimulus checks go out, how much will your family get?

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders have created a formula for the IRS.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stress Test Your Portfolio; Apple, Nio Flash Sell Signals; Roku Leads Earnings Movers

    As the market fights a pullback, it's time to stress test your portfolio. Apple and Nio flashed sell signals. Roku rose on earnings.

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    Palantir (PLTR) surprised the Street in its latest quarterly report. Unfortunately, the surprise was to the downside after the big data specialist failed to live up to expectations. Investors were left disappointed by a bottom-line miss and the company’s guidance and sent shares down 22% in the subsequent sessions. That’s not to say Palantir’s 4Q20 results were all bad. In the quarter, the company generated revenue of $322.1 million, up 40% year-over-year and beating the estimates by $22 million. However, the company delivered an unexpected loss per share of $0.08, while the Street was was anticipating EPS to be positive at $0.02. For the full year, revenue grew by 47% to $1.1 billion, while average revenue per customer reached $7.9 billion, a 41% year-over-year uptick. Looking ahead to Q1, Palantir anticipates top-line growth of 45% which should see revenue land at $348.87 million, higher than the Street’s $309.47 million forecast. For 2021, the company anticipates revenue growth to stay over 30%. In fact, Palantir believes that 30% growth is doable in each of the next 5 years, culminating in 2025 revenue passing $4 billion. In contrast to the negative reaction, overall, RBC analyst Matthew Hedberg views the latest results as “positive” and thinks the company is heading in the right direction. “Palantir delivered another strong quarter and guided up 1Q just as much. While some may lament the unchanged 2021 guidance, we view that as management balancing a relatively aggressive 5-year view with being sure to not overpromise near term,” the 5-star analyst said. “We believe the modularization of the company's offerings has helped it land more broadly, and likely will help it this year to seed future growth and look for the just announced IBM partnership to drive much stronger distribution in the Commercial space.” Investors might have sent shares down following the fourth quarter results, but it is worth remembering the massive run up the shares had prior to the report’s release. Palantir’s lofty valuation is the reason why Hedberg sticks to a Sector Perform (i.e. Hold) rating. However, the analyst boosted his price target to $27 (from $15), which implies a 7% upside from current levels. (To watch Hedberg’s track record, click here) Overall, the majority on the Street remain Palantir skeptics. The stock has a Moderate Sell consensus rating, based on 2 Buys, 1 Hold and 4 Sells. The analysts expect the share price to stay rang-bound in the coming months, given the average price target currently stands at $25.83. (See PLTR stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally Over 100%

    Bank of America has a strong reputation for keeping finger on the pulse of the financial world – and one of its key tools is the Global Fund Manager Survey, conducted monthly and seeking opinions from more than 200 hedge fund, mutual fund, and pension fund managers who hold a combined $645 billion in AUM. It’s the largest regularly conducted survey of its kind. And BofA most recent findings show that Big Money is feeling confident. More than 90% of investors surveyed believe that 2021 will show a significant recovery from 2020, that asset allocations to stocks and commodities are at their highest in 10 years, and there’s a general belief that global growth is at an all-time high. So, there is a general consensus that now is the time to invest. The only remaining question is, invest in what? Wall Street pros argue there are early-stage companies that reflect promising opportunities, with the low share prices meaning you get significantly more bang for your buck. What’s more, even what seems like minor share price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. The bottom line? Not all risk is created equal. To this end, the pros recommend doing some due diligence before making an investment decision. With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to find compelling penny stocks with bargain price tags. The platform steered us towards two tickers sporting share prices under $5 and “Strong Buy” consensus ratings from the analyst community. Not to mention substantial upside potential is on the table. ObsEva SA (OBSV) First up is a clinical-state biopharma company with a sharp focus on women’s health. ObsEva is working to develop and commercialize new therapeutics for women’s reproductive health issues – up to and including pregnancy. The company’s lead drug candidate, linzagolix (branded as Yselty), is an orally administered GnRH receptor antagonist that has completed two Phase 3 studies, PRIMROSE 1 in the US and PRIMROSE 2 in both the US and Europe. The clinical trials enrolled 574 and 535 patients, respectively, and used doses of 100mg or 200mg to treat heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The results from both studies were positive, supporting Linzagolix's favorable safety and efficacy profile. In an update announced last month, ObsEva reported that, pursuant to Phase 3 results, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had validated for review the company's Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Yselty (100mg and 200mg). Potential MAA approval is anticipated in Q4:21. The drug is also slated to be the subject of a New Drug Application (NDA) that is due to be submitted to the FDA in Q2. With shares changing hands for $3.80 apiece, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos sees an attractive entry point for investors. “In our view, Linzagolix has the potential to achieve best-in class oral GnRH receptor antagonist status based on a flexible dosing regimen either with or without the add-back hormone therapy (ABT)—a key differentiator from other GnRH receptor antagonists… Based on the positive PRIMROSE 1 and PRIMROSE 2 primary endpoint results for YSELTY®/UF and additional follow-up data, we project annual sales of more than $750 million in 2027 for Linzagolix/UF,” Moussatos opined. To this end, Moussatos rates OBSV a Buy along with a $28 price target. Should her thesis play out, a potential twelve-month gain of ~643% could be in the cards. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here.) Overall, ObsEva has impressed its observers, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating on the shares, based on 3 recent Buy reviews. With a return potential of 342%, the stock’s consensus price target stands at $16.67. (See OBSV stock analysis on TipRanks) BELLUS Health (BLU) The second stock we’re looking at, BELLUS Health, is also a clinical stage biopharma research company – but the focus here is on an issue that few of us ever think about. Hypersensitivity – the state of being highly, or even excessively, sensitive to environmental or foreign stimuli – can cause a range of conditions from a chronic cough to serious disorders. Sometimes, the less severe chronic symptoms can be the worst. Chronic cough and chronic pruritus (itchy skin) are mild to moderate symptoms that can triggered by a range of factors – but when the symptoms don’t go away, they can have a disproportionately negative impact on the quality of life. BELLUS’ lead drug candidate, BLU-5937, is undergoing studies of its efficacy in the treatment of these symptoms. BLU-5937 is a highly selective PsX3 antagonist, working on the P2X3 receptor in the cough reflex pathway. The current clinical trial is a Phase 2b study, the follow-up to the Phase 2 RELIEF trial. The RELIEF trial enrolled 68 patients in the US and UK, of whom 52 completed two test periods. The trial showed a statistically significant cough count reduction in patients with a higher baseline count. The Phase 2b studies, are now enrolling and dosing patients, with interim results expected by mid-year and top line results expected to be published in the fourth quarter. Singing the healthcare name’s praises is RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza. “With a proven MOA from the clinically successful P2X3 antagonistgefaxipant (MRK), we believe the high selectivity of BLU-5937 could lead to minimal taste effects and drive higher patient compliance and preference than gefapixant, where, if successful, we estimate revenues as early as2024 with over $900M peak global sales potential in RCC with upside from potential label expansion into indications linked to P2X3 hypersensitivity,” Renza noted. ”Despite the PE miss of the ph.II trial in RCC, we believe the stats sig reduction in awake cough frequency in patients with high baseline demonstrated POC and viability of the asset.” It should come as no surprise, then, that Renza joined the bulls. Along with an Outperform rating, the analyst gives the stock an $8 price target. This target conveys his confidence in BLU’s ability to surge ~116% in the next twelve months. (To watch Renza’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts also like what they’re seeing. With 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells, the word on the Street is that BLU is a Strong Buy. At $8.67, the average price target indicates ~134% upside potential. (See BLU stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Biden’s $2 Trillion Green Plan Could Send This Stock Soaring

    One massive project changed the face of America in 1935. But now, Biden’s set to continue this plan 85 years later, creating sweeping changes across the nation

  • Stocks To Watch: Square Among 7 Stocks Expecting Up To 128% Growth In 2021

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch in 2021? Here's a list featuring DocuSign, Square, Daqo and four other stocks expecting up to 128% growth.

  • Retirement Balances Hit Records, So Do Ranks Of Fidelity 401(k) And IRA Millionaires

    Millions of retirement savings accounts hit record balances in the fourth quarter. The number of IRA and 401(k) millionaires also set records.

  • Why Grayscale And Mark Cuban Bullish On Ethereum At $1,900

    What happened: The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum (ETH), reached a new all-time high of $1,900 earlier today. This new high means that ETH is officially up 2000% since March 2020, while Bitcoin (BTC) is up by 1200%. Why it matters: In the wake of Bitcoin’s disruption, the second-largest cryptocurrency might have been overlooked by newer investors in the crypto space. However, many analysts and crypto industry proponents believe that at current levels, ETH is undervalued. Institutions are currently choosing to buy more $ETH than $BTC. Couldn't be more clear that they see $ETH as undervalued. https://t.co/7E4dV8lLc6 — James Spediacci ⟠ (@JamesSpediacci) February 12, 2021 Leading digital asset manager Grayscale recently opened its Ethereum trust to accredited investors and has since been buying large amounts of ETH each day. On February 12, the asset management firm bought 52,730 Ethereum, which over $94 million worth of ETH, or $8 million worth of BTC. Institutional buying and the belief of industry proponents aside, the asset did receive some new backing from popular investors. Billionaire tech investor Mark Cuban recently stated that “ETH has an advantage over BTC as a store of value.” The Dallas Mavericks owner is most excited about smart contracts that are developed on the Ethereum blockchain, powering decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi). According to Cuban, most of this innovation is happening on Ethereum, which leads him to believe ETH is becoming a better store of value than BTC. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEthereum Surpasses Bitcoin To Become Largest Network For 'Trustless' Money Settlement© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security

    Social Security benefits can provide an additional income stream in retirement alongside withdrawals from a 401(k), individual retirement account or brokerage account. Part of shaping a retirement plan around Social Security income means planning ahead for taxes. Social Security benefits … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on Your Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GameStop shares jumped as Keith ‘Roaring Kitty’ Gill presented bullish thesis to House committee

    GameStop's stock price jumped on Thursday as Keith 'RoaringKitty' Gill provided testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

  • Why some SPAC investors may get burned

    SPACs raised a record $45 billion in the first two months of the year but investment advisors warn individual investors to be careful they don't get burned.

  • Nvidia's New Ethereum Mining Chip: What You Need To Know

    In a bid to capitalize on the run in cryptocurrencies, graphics chip giant NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) unveiled Thursday a new chip to be used exclusively for mining. What Happened: Nvidia unveiled the Nvidia cryptocurrency mining processor, or CMP, product line for Ethereum mining, the company said in a blog post. Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin and is currently perched at a record high above $1,900. The GMP products are meant for professional mining and do not meet the specifications required of a GeForce gaming GPU, Nvidia said. They will be available for sale through authorized partners. These chips, the company said, are optimized for the best mining performance. They lack display outputs, allowing improved airflow and the scope for dense packing. Additionally, they have a lower peak core voltage frequency to improve mining efficiency. "With CMP, we can help miners build the most efficient data centers while preserving GeForce RTX GPUs for gamers," the company said. As part of the initiative, Nvidia said it has taken measures to downgrade the performance of its GeForce RTX 3060 graphic chips, due for launch Feb. 25, so that it's less viable for mining. "RTX 3060 software drivers are designed to detect specific attributes of the Ethereum cryptocurrency mining algorithm, and limit the hash rate, or cryptocurrency mining efficiency, by around 50 percent," the company said. Related Link: What is Cryptocurrency Mining? Why It's Important: Not too long ago, chipmakers such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) derived a substantial amount of revenues from mining chips. A lawsuit filed in 2017 alleged that about 60% to 70% of Nvidia's GeForce revenues in China were from sales to crypto miners and not gamers. As these digital currencies fell out of favor with investors in the subsequent years, mining revenues of the chipmakers tapered off. A logical extension of the resumption in crypto rally is increased mining — a term used to refer to adding transactions to blockchain, which entails verifying and securing transactions. It requires a computer with superior processing power and a special program for solving complicated mathematical problems to validate transactions. At last check, Nvidia shares were down 1.35% to $588.19. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat Palantir's Lock-Up Period Expiration Means For InvestorsTesla Bear Gordon Johnson: EV Price Cuts Point To Softening Demand© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Verizon (VZ) Could Be Headed for an All-Time High

    Verizon (VZ) has been a steady stock for years, but a breakout is likely in the works as it bounces off a key support level.

  • Palantir Slides With Nearly All Shares Unlocked for Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. declined 7% on Thursday after a flood of shares became eligible to sell for the first time.Nearly all shares are now unlocked for trading, the result of an unusual restriction placed on stockholders when the data software company went public. Such lockups are common after initial public offerings but less so for companies that list their shares directly on an exchange, as Palantir did on the New York Stock Exchange in September.Two longtime investors said in interviews that they will hold, but at least one other, billionaire George Soros, has publicly signaled his plans to exit.Palantir has amassed a long list of shareholders in the nearly two decades since it was founded. But starting in September, only a fifth of their shares could be traded. On Thursday, almost all stockholders got the option to sell as much as they’d like for the first time.The expiration of a lockup is a volatile time for any company but could be especially so for Palantir, which was privately held for an exceptionally long time and which courts a great deal of controversy. Its co-founder and chairman is Peter Thiel, the venture capitalist who backed Donald Trump’s successful bid for the U.S. presidency and became a pariah in Silicon Valley. Palantir, which relocated from the Valley to Denver, works with the military, immigration enforcement and intelligence agencies, all of which draw public scrutiny and howls for surveillance overreach.Soros Fund Management, which revealed in November it began investing in Palantir in 2012 and owned 18.46 million shares, has said it will sell for ethical reasons. The firm said at the time that it had sold all it was able to and “will continue to sell shares as permitted.”“SFM does not approve of Palantir’s business practices,” the firm said in a statement last year. “SFM made this investment at a time when the negative social consequences of big data were less understood. SFM would not make an investment in Palantir today.”Palantir still has plenty of believers. Its tools are used by corporate titans like BP Plc and Merck KGaA as well as governments around the world, nearly a dozen of which are using Palantir to battle Covid-19 and power vaccine distribution. Adit Ventures, which said it holds about $270 million worth of Palantir, told Bloomberg it will sell few, if any, shares on Thursday. Ditto for PHX Financial, which said it holds more than $10 million. Ark Invest has also indicated its support.Palantir’s stock has more than tripled since going public. But the lockup loomed over the company’s quarterly financial report on Tuesday. Despite exceeding analysts’ expectations on revenue and other measures, concerns about growth prospects and the lockup expiration sent the stock falling.Speaking in a prerecorded video shown to investors Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp walks through snowy woods and discusses the perils of technology companies managing for quarterly expectations and “near-term myopism.”Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, backs that philosophy. “Palantir’s attitude is refreshing,” she said in an interview on CNBC. “It’s exactly how we invest. We want our companies to invest aggressively. We don’t want profits now.”Palantir has now fallen for six consecutive trading days, the longest streak since its September debut(Updates shares in the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 9 Utility Stocks to Power Your Income Portfolio

    Defensive utility stocks for incomeIt's hard to know what to expect in 2021 as the disruptions and uncertainties of the pandemic continue to run amok and fears of an economic downturn intensify. just suffered its worst economic contraction since 1709, with a massive 9.

  • Walmart just dealt a major blow to other retailers

    Walmart is going to invest a ton in its business in 2021. Here's what that means.

  • When to expect your next stimulus check? These dates are key to the timing

    Congress is burning rubber to get a bill to President Biden in a race against time.